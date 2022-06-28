PLAINFIELD — It’ll cost almost twice as much and will last about half as long, but local officials have decided to only reduce the Main Street bridge to one lane for resurfacing to avoid the headaches a complete bridge closure would bring.
The Select Board held a special meeting Monday night to decide how to proceed with the resurfacing project.
The town recently installed a pedestrian walkway on the side of the bridge. That project revealed previously unknown structural issues with the bridge that need to be addressed. A membrane between the concrete of the bridge and the road surface didn’t seal properly when the bridge was resurfaced in 2006. This has caused erosion in the concrete and the town was told the bridge needs about $400,000 in repairs.
The state has told the town it has found a federal grant for $375,000 that would cover resurfacing the bridge with a 20% match from the town. Plainfield would be on the hook for $75,000 if the entire $375,000 is used.
The contractor the town used for the walkway, Daniels Construction, of Ascutney, has told the town it can resurface the bridge this summer as part of the walkway project. The project had included some resurfacing on that side of the bridge anyway. Local officials said they wanted to do the work now with a contractor ready to go rather than wait to do the work later and risk further damage to the bridge.
The company gave the town a couple options on how to proceed. They could resurface the entire bridge at once by closing it down for about five weeks or by resurfacing one lane at a time so the other lane would be open to traffic. Leaving one lane open would mean the resurfacing work would take about three months.
There is some work that needs to be done to repair erosion on the bridge’s supports, but the town has been told that work likely can wait, and fixing the surface is the first priority that will help to stop the erosion.
Daniels gave the town an estimate of $173,390 to resurface the bridge if it were completely closed and $330,130 if the town went with the one lane approach. A difference of $156,740, with $125,000 of it coming solely from traffic control.
Tammy Farnham, the project manager who recently stepped down from the select board, said the company told her closing the bridge for resurfacing likely will add 30 years to the life of the bridge. Farnham said those working on the bridge believe the last time it was resurfaced, the town took a one-lane-at-a-time approach, and the membrane was laid down in two pieces, which likely caused the issues the town is dealing with now. She said the membrane would have to be laid down in two pieces again if the town decides not to close the bridge.
Farnham said based on what the town is now dealing with, using the one-lane approach will mean the membrane will be good for about 15 years.
But residents, emergency responders and business owners in the lower village said closing the bridge would bring with it a host of negative impacts.
There are other ways into town via back roads, but the Main Street bridge is a quick connector to Route 2 and detours would add several minutes to travel times.
Greg Light, the town’s fire chief, said those minutes are crucial in the event a lower village business catches fire where multiple departments are called.
The town’s fire station is in the lower village and the town relies on ambulance service from East Montpelier, which accesses the lower village from Route 2.
Local officials had come up with a plan, at a cost of about $68,000, to sit a staffed fire truck on Route 2 and a staffed ambulance in the lower village while the bridge was closed so they would be ready to immediately respond in an emergency. Farnham had told the board the state reported it could not justify that cost as part of the federal grant because sitting an ambulance in the lower village would increase the level of service the town currently has.
Light said emergency crews would need at least four weeks to set up coverage plans before the bridge could be closed. He said without a plan in place to provide quick emergency services if the town closed the bridge, the fire department would not support the bridge’s closure for any amount of time.
Those at the Plainfield Co-op said they likely would close the business for as long as the bridge were closed, because they wouldn’t be able to get trucks in to supply the store without the bridge. They weren’t sure whether the already-suffering business would survive such a closure, and admitted even reducing the bridge to one lane, as was done last summer when the walkway was installed, will cost them tens of thousands of dollars per month.
Board member Sasha Thayer said she spoke with someone at the post office in Montpelier who reported daily mail delivery could be disrupted in the lower village with a bridge closure.
Resident George Cushing asked whether town officials considered adding a replacement bridge as has been done in other places in the state where bridge work was needed. Thayer, who has been clamoring for a new entryway into the village, said she has looked into this, but she has not been able to find a suitable location that doesn’t have its own set of issues, be they waterlines that are located in a certain spot that would need to be addressed, or houses on either side of the river that the town would need to buy in order to install a new bridge.
“We would have to buy those and then bear the entire cost, unless we were able to find some kind of new funding, for the entire replacement bridge. So that’s why we haven’t made any progress on that one,” she said.
In the end, Thayer and board Chair Jim Volz, the board’s two remaining members, voted to only close one lane of the bridge for resurfacing.
It’s unclear when work will start, though Farnham had said Daniels was looking for an answer as soon as possible so it could get underway.
With the estimate of $330,130 for the work, the town will need to come up with about $66,000 for its 20% match. The town set $30,000 aside in the 2022-23 fiscal year budget to pay for an expected loan payment for bridge repair, but Town Clerk Linda Wells has said $3,500 of that $30,000 is spoken for to pay back the town’s revolving loan used for the pedestrian walkway. Farnham said the town has another $8,000 in another line item in the budget that can help pay for the match. Wells said the town likely will have to take out a loan for the remainder.
If the town can’t close the bridge down for five weeks for resurfacing, the prospects aren’t good for a multi-month closure the state has proposed as part of the fix for the intersection at Main Street and Route 2.
The town has been asking the state for many years to fix the intersection because of its poor sight lines. It can be a tricky intersection to navigate because the slope down onto Main Street can be especially hazardous in winter as result of ice and snow. And residents report a guardrail that has been installed on an island in the intersection in the past few years has made sight lines worse.
The state gave the town two options for a fix: make minor changes to help sight lines or overhaul the intersection entirely. After receiving feedback from residents in 2020, the Select Board gave the state the go-ahead for the major fix.
That fix involves removing the island entirely and installing a T-intersection with traffic lights. The state has told the town the bridge would need to be closed for about three months under this proposal.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
