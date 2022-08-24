BARRE TOWN — With the cost of crushing gravel twice what it used to be, officials in Barre Town have opted to pay for half as much with the hope that what is left in reserve can help them get through the year.
At its regular meeting Tuesday night, the select board heard from Josh Martineau, the town’s engineer, and Richard Tetreault, superintendent of the town’s Department of Public Works. The pair were there to discuss awarding of contracts, including gravel crushing.
In his notes to the board, Town Manager Carl Rogers said the town sought bids for crushing gravel plus granite, as well as crushed asphalt. Rogers said specifications were sent to four companies, but only J.A. McDonald, out of Lyndon, submitted a bid.
“McDonald does a good job crushing and is easy to work with. Their bid prices, however, are about twice the usual amount,” Rogers said in his notes.
He said Martineau and Tetreault attributed the increased cost to higher diesel fuel costs. Rogers said the town has $32,000 budgeted for crushing. He said last year the town paid for gravel crushing with granite at a rate of $4.25 per cubic yard. Rogers said two years ago, when the town last paid for crushing of asphalt, the town paid $4 per cubic yard. He said McDonald’s bid was $8.30 per cubic yard of crushed gravel and $9.20 per cubic yard of crushed asphalt.
Rogers said in his notes Martineau and Tetreault have decided against any asphalt crushing, and will use the full $32,000 for crushing gravel.
“We would get 3,855 cubic yards of finished product. Combined with the crushed gravel we have now, there is enough to get through the fall of 2023, unless there is a widespread washout of Town roads,” Rogers said in his notes.
Board members asked Tuesday whether the town would be able to keep the same rate if it’s buying a lesser quantity. Rogers said the bid specifications note the town reserves the right to alter the quantity of crushed gravel it is looking to make.
Board member Norma Malone asked what would happen if the town runs out of crushed gravel and needs more. Tetreault said the town can buy crushed gravel from other companies if it needs it.
Malone asked what would happen in the event of a large washout in town. Tetreault said if the incident is bad enough, there likely would be federal recovery dollars available to buy more gravel to help rebuild roads.
Rogers said the town also can have the company come back next spring to crush more gravel, if needed.
The board then unanimously approved a motion awarding the gravel crushing contract to J.A. McDonald. Rogers said the work is expected to be completed by the end of October.
