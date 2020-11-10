PLAINFIELD — Local officials aren’t happy with the level of communication from the state when it comes to the fix for the troubled intersection at Route 2 and Main Street.
But the Select Board member charged with being the point person between the town and state said the state is doing what it needs to do and the town will get to weigh in at the appropriate time.
For years, residents have asked the state to fix the intersection because of its poor sight lines. It can be a tricky intersection to navigate because the slope down onto Main Street can be especially hazardous in winter because of ice and snow. And residents report a guardrail that has been installed on an island in the intersection in the past couple years has made sight lines worse.
The state gave the town two options for a fix: make minor changes to help sight lines or overhaul the intersection entirely. After receiving feedback from residents, the Select Board gave the state the go-ahead for the major fix.
Board member Tammy Farnham said at Monday’s regular meeting the state is still digging bore holes at the intersection looking for the ledge that’s underneath the road.
A major issue with the state’s proposed fix is it requires shutting down the bridge on Main Street for three months, or six weeks if there is night work. Business owners in the lower village have reported shutting down the bridge will have a significant negative impact on them. Greg Light, the town’s fire chief, also opposed shutting the bridge because the fire station is in the lower village so fire crews there wouldn’t have access to the upper village.
Farnham said the state is working on emergency services and how it can help the town with any expenses that might be incurred. Town officials have discussed the possibility of sitting a fire truck on Route 2 and paying firefighters to operate it so that it could be available if needed.
She said state officials also are looking at potential detours for emergency vehicles. Farnham said she will be meeting with state officials again next week and hopes to have more information for the board by its next meeting on Nov. 23.
The news didn’t sit well with Light, who wondered when he would be brought into the discussion. Farnham said she expected to have the fire department weigh in likely at the end of the month.
“The state needed to figure out what they were able to offer us before we could figure out what we needed to do,” she said.
Farnham said everything the state does for the project will have input from the town. She said the state is now coming up with options for things, such as detour routes, and Light said he was surprised the fire department wasn’t part of those conversations from the start.
Board member Sasha Thayer agreed with the fire chief.
“I guess what concerns me is it seems to me that the fire department folks have personal knowledge about pros and cons of various options the state might consider. And to have the state come up with something and say, ‘Well, here’s what we think is a good idea,’ just seems a little bit backwards,” she said.
Farnham said nothing has been decided and no one is going to tell the town what it’s going to do.
“They’re going to work with us. We just need to kind of be patient for them to do their process,” Farnham said.
Thayer said she wanted to know what the state’s plan was for getting in touch with the fire department directly, without going through Farnham or having to wait for a board meeting to discuss it. Farnham said that’s likely not going to happen because the state only wants one town representative to communicate with so that there isn’t any confusion about what’s going on.
Thayer wasn’t convinced.
“I personally feel very strongly that you need to talk with them that going through a third party about this kind of thing is not going to be effective. I understand the need for one contact person, but … they need to talk with the people who intimately know those things and not have some kind of pass through,” she said.
Farnham said it will get to that point, but the state is not there yet. She said the state has its own process for a project like this that needs to be followed and the town can’t “jump ahead” of it.
She said she will know more by Nov. 23.
