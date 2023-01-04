BARRE TOWN — Town officials are urging residents not to take it upon themselves to cut fallen trees on utility lines after several such trees were cut by residents during the pre-Christmas windstorm.
At the select board's regular meeting Tuesday, Fire Chief Chris Violette gave a briefing on the town's response to the pre-holiday windstorm that knocked out power for thousands of Vermonters.
Violette said the fire department responded to more than 30 reports of fallen trees during the storm. Of those, he said a little over half were reports of trees on wires.
Normally, he said the fire department would stay with a fallen tree on wires until the utility company can come and address it. But Violette said that wasn't possible this time because there were too many calls that needed a response. He said fire crews cleaned up what they could, tried to secure the scenes as best they could with tape and then moved on to the next call.
The fire chief, who was recently announced as the next town manager to replace retiring Carl Rogers, said the most disturbing part of the storm is, he later learned residents had taken it upon themselves to cut trees that had fallen on lines.
He said nothing happened to those who cut the trees this time and they didn't break any laws by cutting them, but fire crews are taught to treat a power line as a live line and to leave it alone until the utility company can take care of it. Select Board Chair Paul White agreed, stating a line that may be dead could become live again as someone is in the process of cutting a tree.
Violette didn't say where, but he said he was told of an incident in town in which a truck happened upon a fallen tree in the road and then a second tree fell behind the truck, trapping the vehicle between the two fallen trees. He said he was later informed that both trees had been cut and the truck was gone.
