BARRE TOWN — Town officials say S.100, a proposed housing bill, would take away their local control and dramatically change how the town looks for the worse, and they want to let the powers that be in the state know it.
At its regular meeting Tuesday night, the select board held a joint session with the town’s planning commission to discuss the proposed legislation. The bill, which is in committee in the state Senate, attempts to address the state’s housing shortage by making it easier to build housing in the state by requiring municipalities to allow denser zoning, among other measures.
There is a similar bill in the Vermont House, though town officials said the Senate version is a bit more palatable.
Even still, Board Chair Paul White said the legislation would remove the town’s zoning authority. White said it would force the town to allow duplexes and fourplexes to be built where they currently are not allowed.
The Vermont Housing Finance Agency has said 40,000 new housing units need to be built in the state by 2030 in order to meet demand. Cedric Sanborn, the commission’s chair, said local zoning and Act 250 are seen as impediments to that goal.
Sanborn said the legislation was written with a broad brush to fix the state’s housing issues. He said the issue is, the brush is focused on urban areas, like those seen in Chittenden County, not on rural areas like the town.
“Our feeling is, this is a huge loss of local control and our vision,” he said. “It’s our town. It’s our vision. We have a town plan. We’ve had zoning for 40 years. We’ve had the town plan for 35 (years). We kind of know what we’re doing, and our town is not Burlington or Montpelier or Williston, and that’s not what we want our town to look like or behave like.”
Sanborn said instead of mandates, the town should ask the state for suggestions on improving housing.
He said the legislation would require the town to have four units of housing per acre, or quarter-acre zoning, where water and sewer services are available.
“We don’t want quarter-acre zoning throughout the town,” Sanborn said.
He said that would affect the character of the town’s neighborhoods. Sanborn said while some may think that’s a terrible thing to say, there are people who live in this town who have a say in what happens here. Sanborn said there are some beautiful views in town, which he didn’t want blocked by housing.
He said while the legislation addresses Act 250, it doesn’t address the cost aspect. He said it can cost up to $40,000 per unit to build housing in the state because of all the costs associated with the regulations.
Sanborn said while the bill is still in committee, he wanted the board and the commission to send the Legislature a joint letter addressing the town’s concerns. He suggested the town could also send someone to Montpelier to testify, and he wanted a letter sent to Gov. Phil Scott to make him aware of the concerns.
Board member Justin Bolduc said essentially quadrupling the town’s zoning density brings public safety and infrastructure concerns. He said the town is already dealing with a sewer line that needs to be upgraded because of some subdivisions.
The legislation would allow a developer to build housing one story higher than what’s currently allowed, which would mean four-story buildings in town. Bolduc asked how that would impact the fire department.
Chris Violette, the town’s former fire chief who recently stepped down from that position in anticipation of taking over for Town Manager Carl Rogers next month after Rogers retires, said the department would not be able to reach someone on the fourth floor with its current equipment. Violette said even getting to the third floor can take about half an hour with what the department has now.
Sanborn said that’s why local zoning is important. The commission chair said those in town know it can’t support a four-story building.
Commissioner Michael Gilbar said the legislation takes away local control while not doing away with the “bureaucratic red tape” that’s contributing to the housing problem. Gilbar said the legislation calls for new programs that will need to be managed.
“All they are doing is just making the red tape worse. And they’re adding restrictions to us so that we’re going to have to make major changes to our town plan,” he said.
Commissioner Byron Atwood said with 40,000 units of new housing being the goal, the town’s allotment would be about 585 housing units.
“Just try to think of Barre Town with about 600 more units of housing,” Atwood said.
He said the legislation will “crush” property values here and across the state. Atwood said people have built homes and settled here partly because of the zoning that’s offered. He asked, “Who wants to take their hard-earned money and invest in something where the whole foundation can be pulled out from under you? That’s not right. That’s not Vermont.”
Board member Norma Malone questioned the 40,000 housing unit projection from VHFA.
“This is based on assumptions,” Malone said.
She said the Urban Institute did some analysis in Vermont, which found the state will need about 5,000 more units of housing by 2030. But she said the analysis found the state won’t need about 4,000 of those units by 2040.
“So what VHFA is peddling here is very disconcerting to me,” Malone said.
Rogers, the town’s manager, suggested the town hold a news conference with officials from other like-minded municipalities to get the word out about the effects this legislation will have on them. He said much of the reporting on this legislation talks about the issues local zoning is causing for housing and not on the loss of local control or that one size does not fit all.
Violette, the assistant town manager, said while some in the state may want to point their finger at zoning as the impediment to housing, there are towns in the state that have no zoning. He said those areas aren’t seeing large housing developments.
Board member Bob Nelson said this is another example of what the town has seen from the Legislature in past years. “Where the people in Montpelier have decided on unfunded mandates and taxes and fees and more and more. And then they say, ‘Oh, people tell us it’s too expensive to live here.’ Well, no kidding. It’s because you’re making it too expensive to live here. But they need somebody to blame, and it sounds like they’re trying to blame the towns,” Nelson said.
Sanborn said the commission would draft a letter the board can sign on to. The letter is expected to be taken up at a future board meeting.
