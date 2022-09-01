BARRE TOWN — Local officials have signed off on using $36,000 in pandemic relief funds for a new columbarium.
The town has been awarded $2.3 million in pandemic relief dollars. At the select board’s regular meeting Tuesday night, it heard from Angela Labrador, chair of the town’s Cemetery Commission, and Alan Garceau, the commission’s vice chair. The pair were there to request $36,000 of those funds for a new columbarium, a structure made for cremation urns, at Wilson Cemetery.
Labrador said in 2009, the town invested in a columbarium park at that cemetery in response to increased demand for cremations. She said 50 years ago, the national cremation rate was less than 6%. Now, she said that rate is more than 56% and is increasing.
She said a niche, or display vault inside a columbarium, is meant to provide a more affordable alternative to a traditional burial. The town has two columbariums at the cemetery.
Garceau said in 2018, the town started to look at buying a third columbarium because the town had sold nearly enough niches to fill one of the structures.
Garceau said he checked with the builder of the two original columbariums in 2018 and was given a quote of $21,100 for a third. Garceau said the structure would be made entirely from Barre granite.
There had been some controversy over the park when it was being planned. Those in the granite industry were not happy that the town wanted to install a structure that would discourage individual granite memorials. Town officials at that time tried to ease those concerns by committing to making sure the columbariums were made from local granite.
Garceau said he recently checked with two local granite companies, and because of price increases caused by the pandemic, discovered a third columbarium would cost more than $36,000. He said that’s when the commission decided to ask the select board for pandemic relief dollars to help pay for the structure.
Labrador said the town takes a percentage of the sale of a niche and sets it aside to help pay for a new columbarium. She said in 2018, with an estimate of $21,100, the commission was right on target with the funding needed for a new structure.
“Unfortunately, post-COVID 19, the economic market is completely different. There are severe economic impacts that are being felt across the death care market, the granite industry and our local residents,” she said.
Labrador said the number of granite businesses available to do the work to the town’s standards using local stone has shrunk over the years, creating a lack of competition.
“On top of that, inflation rates as they are right now and the rising costs across the granite industry and other adjacent services means that this quote of $36,000, more than twice the amount that we paid originally, I mean, that just blew our inflation projections through the roof,” Labrador said.
She said the commission currently has $24,780 in its columbarium reserve fund. She said that’s not enough money to buy the third structure.
Labrador said the town will eventually need a fourth columbarium. She asked the town to use pandemic relief dollars to buy the third structure so that the commission can keep the vast majority of its reserve funds intact for a fourth building down the road. Otherwise, she said the commission would need to drastically increase the cost for niches, which would run counter to the purpose of offering a lower-cost alternative to traditional burial.
Or she said the commission could pull funds from its operating budget, which would negatively impact care and maintenance of the town’s three cemeteries.
Garceau said the town charges $1,250 for a niche for town residents, with non-residents paying a slightly higher rate. He said the commission is planning to ask the select board to increase that fee to $1,300 later this month.
“We didn’t want to price things out of range so that they wouldn’t be a viable option,” Garceau said.
Board member Bob Nelson noted town officials had said they wanted pandemic relief dollars to go to projects that benefit as many residents as possible, not a select few. Nelson said he wasn’t opposed to the project, but it appeared this structure would only serve 48 people, as there are 48 niches in a columbarium.
Labrador said a niche can hold the cremated remains of two people, not just one. And she added the structure would be there for the family and loved ones of those interred there.
Nelson said that was a valid point.
The board then voted unanimously to use $36,000 of pandemic relief funds for the columbarium.
Garceau said the two companies that had expressed interest in building the structure for the town reported they could likely build it over the winter.
