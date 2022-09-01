BARRE TOWN — Local officials have signed off on using $36,000 in pandemic relief funds for a new columbarium.

The town has been awarded $2.3 million in pandemic relief dollars. At the select board’s regular meeting Tuesday night, it heard from Angela Labrador, chair of the town’s Cemetery Commission, and Alan Garceau, the commission’s vice chair. The pair were there to request $36,000 of those funds for a new columbarium, a structure made for cremation urns, at Wilson Cemetery.

