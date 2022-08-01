BARRE TOWN — Local officials aren’t happy that the campfires in the town forest were not immediately cleaned up after the RockFire event held in June.
The organizer has apologized, stating he simply forgot about that part of the clean-up.
At its regular meeting July 26, the select board heard from Pierre Couture, the organizer of the event which just celebrated its 11th year, and Doug Farnham, chair of the town’s recreation board.
RockFire is a fire-inspired summer solstice celebration. It’s Couture’s Vermont version of WaterFire — a well-known event that takes place in Providence, Rhode Island. The Barre event features a “FireWalk,” where participants walk a 1.5-mile path across Couture’s property to trails in the town forest and then on to the Grand Lookout on property owned by Rock of Ages. The path is lit up with luminaries and campfires.
Farnham had told the select board at a meeting in early July he had walked around the town forest after the event and saw the campfires had not been cleaned up. The board asked Couture to come to the July 26 meeting to discuss the issue.
Farnham said at last week’s meeting he counted 21 campfires on town property.
He said as he was walking around the forest, a resident saw the remnants of one of the fires and told Farnham he thought residents weren’t allowed to have fires in the town forest.
He said he checked a couple days later and the campfires still hadn’t been cleaned up. Farnham said 10 days after RockFire, most of the wood was removed, but the coals remained.
“In years past, it’s always been we want it to look like there’s been no fire there,” he said.
Board Chair Paul White agreed, saying the town didn’t want residents to think it was acceptable to have fires in the forest.
Couture said he understood hearing he hadn’t done things as part of the event that he had committed to, referring to the clean-up, can be distressful.
He said this event brings in anywhere between 600 to 1,200 people, with this year’s attendance at just under 1,000. He said some years, including the first year, brought in no money, though his sponsor’s make sure he doesn’t “go in the hole.”
Couture said the event typically nets between $4,000 and $8,000. He said that money is used to “enrich the experience” at the Grand Lookout. He said the event recently paid for new stairs at that spot, and next year he’s planning to finish a platform that has been installed there.
He said Rock of Ages still is unclear on what its plans are for that area. Couture said he wants to install enough art and other things in that spot to eliminate the idea of that space being used for anything else.
He said the event features 20 stages and pays around two dozen local musicians and vendors about $8,000 per year.
Of those who that attend, he said about 90% of them are from outside the county and 30% of them are from outside Vermont. Couture said the event brings in a couple hundred people from out of state who rent rooms locally.
“So I think RockFire has a lot more visibility than a lot of local people know. … I think RockFire has done a lot, certainly for the Grand Lookout, and I think it’s done a lot to make people aware of the heritage and history of the quarries up there.” he said.
He said the event uses 60 campfires. Couture said 16 of them are on town property.
He said it takes volunteers two days to put out the wood and set up the fires.
The Sunday after the event, he said he and volunteers went out and picked up the luminaries, tiki torches and “odds and ends” to get them off the trails. He said he went back out that Monday and picked up the remaining candles, as well as wood and partially burned wood from the campfires.
“The only thing that was left on the town forest fires after Monday afternoon were the coals in the burn. I should have gone back there within the days that you had asked me to with a rake and raked those coals into the forest, that’s typically what I do. And to be honest with you, I forgot. After a week of running around, it was good to breathe a little bit, and I simply forgot to go back and rake those burn marks,” he said.
Couture said he didn’t want people burning fires in the town forest just as town officials don’t. He said he spent his time trying to stop people from creating fires in the forest when he managed the trails.
He said next year he’ll make sure the coals are raked away.
Couture said one of the attendees referred to the event as a “well-oiled machine.”
“We run that thing very well. And it’s a shame that some burn piles that shouldn’t have been there are now calling into question your feelings about how we manage RockFire,” Couture said.
Board member Justin Bolduc said he’s only been on the board for three years. Bolduc said this is the third year he’s heard comments about the town allowing fires in the forest. He said he understood the interest because it was something residents weren’t used to seeing.
He said he wasn’t on the board when the town came to its agreement with Couture for the event.
“We’re going to have to think on it,” he said. “We’ll see next year if and what kind of changes need to be made … because it is a big draw, you do see a lot of people there.”
Board member Jack Mitchell said clean-up for the event has come up before, as Bolduc said. Mitchell suggested creating a volunteer crew that is solely responsible for clean up instead of relying on volunteers to work the entire event, including set-up and clean-up.
Couture said the clean up isn’t a manpower issue, it’s more that he forgot.
Mitchell said, “I think since this has come up more than once, when you’re planning this, you’ve gotta really concentrate on that issue of clean up. … Get that straight so we don’t hear about it too many more times.”
White said the board wasn’t going to take any action on this issue at the meeting. He said these are conversations that the town will need to take into consideration next year when Couture seeks approval for the next RockFire event. He said he didn’t want to wait until then to have this conversation.
“We wanted to get it out of the way now,” he said. “I think we all kind of understand the concerns. We understand people make mistakes, forget things.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.