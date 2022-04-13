BARRE TOWN — Local officials say a proposed ordinance that would let the town fine unpermitted overweight trucks needs a bit more research.
At its regular meeting Tuesday, the Select Board discussed the ordinance, which used the same language as a similar ordinance in Shelburne. For years, the town has been dealing with overweight trucks using some roads they are not supposed to use while transporting heavy things around town. The town has tried to create detours to keep trucks off certain roads, such as Middle Road, that are damaged by the heavy loads, without much success.
The town’s Traffic Safety Advisory Committee proposed this ordinance to give the town the ability to impose a fine on overweight trucks. The ordinance states trucks weighing over 24,000 pounds would be prohibited from town roads unless they receive a permit.
Board Chair Paul White said he would guess most of the offending truck drivers are not local.
White asked, “When we catch one of them, how is hammering them with a $1,000 ticket going to prevent the next truck driver from Texas from going up Middle Road?”
Town Engineer Josh Martineau said the intent of the ordinance is not to prevent those incidents. Martineau said committee members thought this ordinance would make it easier for police to fine a truck when those incidents occur without an officer needing to get the truck weighed.
White, a retired Vermont State Police captain, questioned how an officer would be able to justify the ticket if the fine is challenged in court. He said the officer has the burden of proving the truck was overweight.
“I’m not 100% sure that this ordinance is going to be as big of a help for the (police department) as we are hoping, but if it helps at all, then I’m fine moving forward with it,” he said.
Board member Jack Mitchell said he wanted to hear from those in Shelburne to see how its ordinance has been working.
Board member Norma Malone said she wanted feedback from police about how this ordinance would be managed. White said he spoke with Police Chief William Dodge, who reported he thought the ordinance would help officers issue fines without a scale.
Board member Justin Bolduc said he wanted a carve out for trucks delivering to businesses on certain roads. Town Manager Carl Rogers said those trucks should get a permit as other trucks currently do.
Bolduc said the freight world now works on a brokerage system. He gave an example where a truck from Tennessee on its way to Maine could pick up another load along the way for Vermont. Bolduc said trucking companies try to keep trucks full as much as they can for efficiency.
“We can’t just start punishing businesses in the town for getting a delivery that they didn’t have control of,” he said, adding it’s nearly impossible for some trucks from elsewhere to get a permit.
A fleet permit costs $10. Bolduc said it’s a lot of legwork to get a $10 permit when the town could instead have a carve out for deliveries to businesses.
“It’s not a moneymaker for the town and you’re going to issue the permit for them anyway,” he said.
The board took no action Tuesday. Board members said the ordinance needs some research and some tweaks before it is discussed again for possible adoption.
