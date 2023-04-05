BARRE TOWN — Local officials have approved the two warnings for next month’s annual meeting and its annual vote.
While the vast majority of municipalities in the state decide their business on Town Meeting Day in March, Barre Town traditionally decides its business in May. That’s because officials have said a May vote is easier for budget planning with a fiscal year that starts on July 1.
The town holds an open meeting the first Wednesday in May followed by a vote by Australian ballot on the second Tuesday in May, according to the town’s charter.
The select board approved the two warnings for the meetings at its regular meeting Tuesday night.
The open meeting, scheduled at 7:30 p.m. May 3 at the municipal building, includes questions asking when property taxes will be due and whether the board will be authorized to sell real estate that is no longer needed. It also includes a presentation of the year’s Wendell F. Pelkey Citizenship & Service Award winner, an award the town has been handing out since 1991 and is named after a man who served for years on the board.
The open meeting has traditionally included a budget presentation once the meeting’s business is concluded, in an effort to inform residents about the budget they will be voting on the following week. The draft warning the board had initially been presented with Tuesday called the presentation a “public hearing,” but because that wording carries more authority than a simple presentation, board members decided to tweak the language of the warning to state a budget “informational presentation” will take place once the meeting’s business has ended.
Board members also tweaked some language for the May 9 warning. Polls will be open on that day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Barre Town Middle & Elementary School.
One article asked if the voters would authorize spending $16,795 to help fund a part-time marketing coordinator for the Barre Area Development Corporation. Board Chair Paul White noted when Aldrich Public Library had asked for a large funding increase in the past, the town added language to the warning stating the ask from the library was in addition to funding already accounted for in the town’s budget.
In the interest of consistency, White suggested adding similar language to this article for the corporation, noting these requested funds would be in addition to funding already provided by the town to the corporation in the town’s proposed budget.
Board member Bob Nelson said the explanation for the request for additional funds already in the article appeared adequate to him, without any additional language necessary. But fellow board member Norma Malone pointed out the town’s Budget Committee stated it would put this funding request to the voters rather than include the request in the budget. Malone said including language stating these funds would be in addition to what’s already in the budget would be in keeping with the committee’s intentions. The board then approved the warning with the tweaked language for that article.
Residents will vote on a town budget that, if approved, would increase the tax rate by about 5.5 cents. Officials said a home valued at $200,000 would see its taxes go up by about $110 with this budget.
There also is a question regarding a charter change for the Board of Civil Authority. This change states that the board will first meet on or after Feb. 1 of each year and will elect a chair and vice chair. The vice chair piece is new because officials have said such a position is sometimes needed in the event the chair isn’t available.
The charter currently states the BCA will first meet following each annual town election. With justices of the peace elected in November, their terms starting in February and the town’s annual election in May, officials wanted to make it clear when the BCA is first to meet. The board is made up of justices, the select board and the town clerk.
Residents also will be asked if they want to eliminate the town’s three elected auditor positions. Town officials had started working on eliminating the auditors years ago because they said the elected positions’ title can be misleading since the town has used a certified public accountant for town audits for years. The positions now only deal with producing the town report, which officials said can be done by a committee, not an elected official.
Board members had considered asking for another charter change this year to eliminate any references to the auditors in the charter, but they decided to let residents vote on eliminating the positions first and, if the vote is successful, then going through with the charter change to clean up the language next year.
There are no contested races this year. Nelson is running unopposed for his three-year seat on the select board.
Long-serving board member Jack Mitchell is retiring from the board. Resident Michael Gilbar is running unopposed for that two-year seat.
Gilbar has served previously on the town’s planning commission, recreation board, development review board and budget committee.
Gilbar said in a Wednesday interview this is his first attempt at serving on the select board. Not only is Gilbar set to take Mitchell’s seat on the board, but he said he also will be taking over the town’s bulk trash collections, which have been run by Mitchell.
He said after four years on the planning commission, he wants to make room for others to serve there, to bring in “some new blood.” And with Mitchell retiring, he said he felt now was the right time to move from the commission to the board.
Gilbar said he’s been happy with how the board has been operating and wants to continue with that work.
“Barre Town is pretty stable (when) compared to a lot of places. … I think the finances have been managed pretty well, and I think things are going pretty smoothly for the town. I expect that’ll continue,” he said.
Long-serving Constable Dave Freeman is running unopposed for that position. Though, his election will likely be moot because the town is waiting on a charter change approved by voters last year to be approved by the Legislature. This change would switch the constable position from elected to appointed because Freeman has reported he no longer has law enforcement certification and had planned on retiring. Officials said they didn’t want someone unqualified to run for constable, so they wanted the ability to appoint a constable instead.
The charter change, which also eliminates the town’s listers, was approved by the Vermont House on Tuesday and is now with the Vermont Senate.
Long-serving Auditor Charles Woodhams is running unopposed for his position, which again could become moot if the town votes to eliminate the auditors. Woodhams has told the board he supports eliminating the positions and instead using a town report committee for the work he currently does.
The revote for the Barre school budget also is scheduled for May 9 after residents in the town and Barre City voted down the school budget on Town Meeting Day. Town Clerk Tina Lunt reported the school budget article will appear on the same ballot as the town’s business, rather than producing an additional ballot for the single school budget question.
