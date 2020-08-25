PLAINFIELD — Local officials are moving forward with a pedestrian bridge project with the intention of having residents vote on the project.
The plan is to install sidewalk on a small portion of Mill Street in the village where it connects with Main Street, and continuing up Main Street to the bridge that crosses the Winooski River. The plan also calls for more new sidewalk on Route 2 from the bridge to an Agency of Transportation-approved crosswalk in front of the Town Hall.
Officials have said this plan will make walking in that part of town easier and safer.
The project would widen the concrete bridge so that a 5-foot-wide walkway can be installed there.
The project hit a significant snag earlier this year when the town put it out to bid and discovered the bridge work would cost far more than the town had available.
But the town can’t easily walk away from the project because it will be on the hook for around $110,000 it has already spent in grant funds on engineering for the project. Going forward also means the town will likely owe a bill in the six figures because it has to pay $78,540 in matching grant funds and more funding is needed.
Select Board members had been considering shutting the bridge down to try and save some costs for the project. Because doing so would cut costs for traffic control and the construction could be done in a cheaper way than if the bridge remained open.
Earlier this month, the Select Board held a public forum to get feedback from residents about the project. The feedback was mixed, with some, including the fire chief, saying the project cannot go forward if it means closing down the bridge. The fire and rescue station is in the lower village so it would be cut off from accessing the upper village if there’s a fire.
The Plainfield Co-op also reported it would suffer financially from being cut off from Route 2.
At the board’s regular meeting Monday, board member Tammy Farnham said she had spoken with Andrea Day, an engineer at the Dufresne Group which has been hired for the engineering for the project. Farnham said she was told the town could craft its request for proposals such that the contractor doing the construction would have to leave space for vehicles, like fire trucks and trucks carrying goods for the co-op, to use the bridge.
Because the town has already spent what it can in grant funds for engineering, it would have to pay the engineering firm $4,500 to craft a new RFP.
Farnham said what she heard from residents earlier this month is they want to see if the town will get lower bid numbers with an altered RFP. She said they also wanted a chance to vote on the project. Residents said earlier this month they never got to vote on the project in the first place, because it was started by the Select Board in 2014, and now it’s going to cost the town significant dollars.
Board members didn’t decided when such a vote would be held, but the town historically uses Town Meeting Day in March for votes on financial matters.
The board unanimously approved Farnham’s motion asking to spend $4,500 on a new RFP.
