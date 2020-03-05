NORTHFIELD — Residents have agreed to hire a part-time economic development director to spur economic growth and vitality in the town.
It follows a Town Meeting Day vote of 745-547 in favor of a petitioned article by the Northfield Community Development Network to fund one third or $10,488 toward the $31,464 annual cost of hiring an economic development director in the first year.
In the second year, two thirds of the position would come from the town budget and one third from the economic development fund, according to the article voters approved. In the third year, the full cost would come from the town budget.
Carolyn Stevens, NCDN treasurer, said the Select Board originally declined to add the request to its budget despite setting aside $100,000 after a budget surplus several years ago to establish an economic development fund for the town.
It will be up to the Select Board to decide whether to continue to fund the petition, or whether the NCDN will have to petition again next year.
Stevens said she was encouraged by the decision of voters to support the position, adding that a change in the make-up of the Select Board – which included the addition of her husband, John B. Stevens – may improve prospects in future years. Stevens noted that the other new Select Board member, Charles Morse, did speak in favor of the original request to the Select Board at its annual budget meeting.
“Now the real work begins,” Carolyn Stevens said on Thursday, after the town meeting vote.
Stevens said the NCDN would work with the Select Board to draft a job description for the economic development director position and begin a search for candidates.
“We will offer our help in any way that’s useful,” Stevens said.
Stevens said the person hired would have to work quickly with the few months left before the next town meeting to show results to present to the Select Board when it plans next year’s budget.
“This person will have a tall order to plan and execute actions that will be useful, and relatively quick and seeing results, because we’ll need to present this again next winter,” Stevens said.
Stevens said early efforts by the person hired to fill the position could include coordinated marketing of Northfield outside of the town and applying for grants.
Stevens said the person hired also could work with the Northfield Ridge and River Routes program that recently received an $88,000 state grant to link the town’s recreation areas by improving sidewalks, wayfinding signage, parking access and improving water quality and stormwater infrastructure.
“It’s a local group of people who are active and really want to develop Northfield as a recreational hub,” Stevens said. “They’ve been bringing it to the community effectively and consistently to get input about transportation routes that will make transportation more effective. I’m hoping they will be involved in this process also.
“It’s going to take an all-hands-on-deck approach, basically. There’s a lot of active and interested people in this town and we just need to get everybody involved. The economic development director will hopefully be able to coordinate the activities of these various groups and make this town irresistible... to show the assets that Northfield has and to invite businesses and individuals to come here,” she added.
stephen.mills @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.