WILLIAMSTOWN — It wasn’t the best example of participatory democracy, but town meeting survived on Tuesday.
On a day when voters agreed to spend nearly $2.6 million — almost all of it without a single word of discussion — Couillard was the runner-up in a three-way race won by challenger Scott McCarthy.
McCarthy comfortably ended Couillard’s four-year run on the board receiving 176 of the ballots cast.
Couillard finished a distant second with 98 votes and Schneider finished third with 88 votes.
With former board member Larry Hebert running unopposed for the expiring select board seat that was held until Tuesday by Rodney Graham.
Couillard’s loss means the board will welcome two new members at its reorganization meeting on Monday.
The race was decided by Australian ballot — the daylong voting system that voters in the gymnasium at Williamstown Middle-High School agreed was a poor substitute for the give-and-take of a traditional town meeting.
Milan Miller spoke first when talk turned to an article that proposed future budgets be decided by Australian ballot.
“If I understand what this means, it means that we will no longer be doing this,” Miller said.
It was more observation than question, but Moderator Matt Powell treated it as the latter, suggesting for all practical purposes, there would be no need to gather on the first Tuesday in March to conduct town business.
That didn’t sound good to former lawmaker and longtime resident Phil Winters.
“I would hope that we would vote down this article,” Winters said. “I think the discussions that we’ve had here this morning were useful and informative.”
With a couple of notable exceptions they were almost non-existent until talk turned to the question involving the future of town meeting.
At one point Powell spotted a woman who appeared as if she might be heading for the microphone.
“You coming to sit, or discuss?” he asked.
“Sit,” she replied as voters were breezing through the early articles without talking about any of them.
But for Couillard’s brief breakdown of a general fund budget that will require raising nearly $1.3 million in property taxes, that string would have continued.
Voters had no questions about the budget and it passed on a unanimous voice vote.
Couillard didn’t bother hitting the highlights of a highway budget that will require raising $1.15 million in property taxes. It also passed without a word of discussion or dissent. The same went for a proposal to use $88,571 in surplus funds to reduce the tax rate this year.
There was one real-time correction offered by John Perkins, chair of the cemetery commission.
Perkins offered the first amendment of the day — noting a warned article involving $54,000 in funding for the cemeteries was higher than the $46,500 the commission requested.
“That’s what we asked for and that’s what we need,” he said.
That’s what they got on the strength of another unanimous voice vote.
The closest thing to contention came during discussion of $111,054 in funding for Ainsworth Public Library.
Helen Duke, chair of the library’s board of trustees, expressed her dismay that the select board hadn’t included funding for the library in the municipal budget and defended the wage-driven increase it reflected this year.
There was some discussion of the library’s funding request, which was approved with a smattering of “no” votes — the first of the day. Although Duke indicated her interest in instructing the board to include the library’s request in next year’s budget, she didn’t take Powell up on his offer to bring that up under other business, instead thanking voters for their support.
There were even fewer “no” votes when talk turned to an article that lumped other special funding requests — a total of $45,072 worth — together.
Perkins wondered why that was the case and wondered whether they could be separated in the future.
“I donate to the American Red Cross,” he said. “This is kind of double Red Cross to me.”
Powell again noted that might be a suggestion for other business before turning his attention to the proposal to consider future budget proposal by Australian ballot.
Miller suggested that would mean the end of town meeting. Winters said it would be a mistake. Schneider noted it would give more voters the opportunity to participate and Winston Chambers said they already have it.
“They have the opportunity to vote,” Chambers said. “The building is here, the chairs are here, it’s their choice not to be here.”
Some don’t get the day off. Others have family obligations, and while Schneider said he has long enjoyed town meeting he worried the in-person format left decision-making in the hands of too few voters. Even in a slow year, he said, several times more people vote by Australian ballot on local elections than attend town meeting.
“The people that aren’t here have a right to vote on these issues too,” he said. “They pay taxes.”
Schneider was clearly in the minority long before announced the results of the day’s first, and only paper ballot.
The article failed, 14-52, even as some suggested experimenting with an evening or weekend meeting might allow more voters to attend.
Voters also rejected a proposal to pivot away from mailing town reports to every household in town, in favor of making them available and mailing them upon request.
Perkins said the projected savings — $500 — was minimal, and relying on the town website to spread the word about the availability of the town reports was a mistake that would drive down turnout at town meeting next year.
“If we’re going to do that you’re going to have less people here,” he said.
Charlotte Mills noted the ease with which voters had just agreed to spend nearly $2.5 million.
“I don’t think we ought to quibble over $500 to mail out the town report,” she said.
An amendment to use voters to notify residents town reports were available, was briefly considered, but failed after Graham said the cost of the postcards would eat into the projected savings.
Though it wasn’t without support, the underlying motion failed on a voice vote and the town will continue its practice of mailing the annual reports to all households.
