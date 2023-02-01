PLAINFIELD — Town meeting will be held in person this year after a split vote by the select board.
The board held a special meeting Tuesday afternoon to decide how Plainfield will conduct its annual business.
Board member Sasha Thayer initially said she had “mixed feelings” about holding the meeting entirely by Australian ballot. Thayer said the coronavirus is still circulating, and she was “not so hot” about the idea of sitting in a closed room with about 100 people.
She said she’s been hearing from residents that voting by Australian ballot is more democratic than letting around 100 residents, or about 10% of the voter checklist, who are able to attend the meeting decide most of the town’s business. This was a similar argument made by Thayer and others in 2021 when town officials considered adding a question to the ballot asking whether the town should move permanently to Australian ballot for Town Meeting Day business.
That effort ultimately failed in part because state law specifically states a town can’t use Australian ballot to ask if the town should move to conduct its business by such a ballot. Such a question can only be asked in the typical format the meeting is held, which is an in-person meeting in Plainfield. All town business, with the exception of the election of officers, is traditionally conducted in person there, including the budget which has been altered on Town Meeting Day. The meetings in 2021 and 2022 were held by Australian ballot because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Board member Riley Carlson said he supported the in-person meeting. He said holding the meeting by ballot may increase turnout, but it wasn’t equivalent in terms of participation.
“I’d rather see us try and figure out how we can increase participation in an in-person town meeting and make that meeting as accessible as possible to all residents. Instead of just switching immediately to an Australian ballot,” he said.
Board Chair Jim Volz said holding the meeting during the day on a weekday makes it difficult for some to attend. Volz said the town could hold another in-person meeting ahead of the town meeting to give residents information about what they will be voting on during a time they may be available.
Thayer said the more she thought about it, the more she supported Australian ballot. She said an informational meeting doesn’t help those who won’t be able to vote on town business in person on Town Meeting Day.
She said during the ballot discussion in 2021, it was brought up that some residents felt intimated about participating or speaking up during the meeting.
“They don’t feel comfortable in speaking up in a public forum. So even though they might actually be there in person, they’re not feeling like they have an opportunity to participate because they find that their point of view gets attacked or gets dealt with in a really kind of negative way,” she said.
She said participation in the in-person meeting may not be about convenience, a resident could be sick or have a health issue that prevents them from attending, or they have an issue securing child care, but they could still cast a ballot. She said while she initially loved participating in the in-person meeting since she moved here in the 1970s, she’s come to realize such participation is a privilege that others don’t have.
Carlson said he agreed that there were downsides to the in-person meeting, but he again wanted to work to improve that meeting rather than move to “an impersonal form of democracy.” He added it’s also a bit late in the process to try and make such a change for this year, suggesting how the town conducts its business could be something the town takes up later on when there is time to have those discussions.
Thayer then made a motion to hold this year’s meeting by Australian ballot, which was defeated 1-2 with Volz and Carlson voting against the motion.
The conversation then turned to holding a meeting ahead of the meeting. An informational meeting would have been required ahead of a vote by Australian ballot, but it is not needed if the town conducts its business in person.
Resident Charles Cogbill objected to the informational meeting if business is conducted in person. Cogbill said that meeting would be redundant, unnecessary and would be “perverting the process.”
“The idea of (town) meeting is for everyone to meet at one time, in one place and have the discussion,” he said.
Thayer disagreed. She said she saw the informational meeting as a courtesy to give residents an additional opportunity to understand what’s going to be decided on Town Meeting Day.
Carlson said Cogbill made a good point. He said if residents have questions or want to better understand what’s going on, they can ask those questions at town meeting so everyone gets the same answer and has the same information available to them.
Volz said information could come out at town meeting that wasn’t discussed at the informational meeting and that could confuse residents.
Thayer said while the idea of town meeting may be to get the town’s residents together to decide town business, that’s not what actually happens. She again pointed to a small percentage of the voter checklist taking part in the in-person meeting.
No action was taken by the board on a potential informational meeting.
There are no contested races in Plainfield this year.
Carlson is running for the last year on his three-year seat. Carlson was appointed to the board last year after Tammy Farnham resigned.
Thayer is not seeking reelection. Bram Towbin, a former board member and former road commissioner, is running for that three-year seat.
Town Clerk and Treasurer Robin Miller is running for election for the first time. She also was appointed last year after long-serving Clerk and Treasurer Linda Wells retired.
George Cushing is running for delinquent tax collector, Lorraine Cappetta is running for auditor and Gary Smith is running for lister.
Sara Cain is running for a three-year seat as a Plainfield representative on the Twinfield Union School Board.
