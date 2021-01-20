MARSHFIELD – Town meeting will be in April this year for voters in Marshfield and Plainfield.
The annual vote for the two towns was moved to accommodate Twinfield Union School’s budget vote because the municipal and school budgets are voted together. School officials have said they need more time for the budget process because the novel coronavirus pandemic delayed their efforts.
The School Board held a joint meeting last week with the Marshfield and Plainfield select boards to discuss the possibility of moving the vote for the two towns. They quickly came to an agreement and settled on April 6 for the vote, but they had to wait until certain legislation passed.
On Tuesday, Gov. Phil Scott announced he had signed H.48 into law. The legislation, created in response to the pandemic, allowed for the mailing of ballots to all voters on Town Meeting Day in March and allowed municipalities to change the day of their annual vote if they so chose.
Hours later, the school board held a special meeting with the two select boards to finalize plans.
School Board Chairman Patrick Healy made a motion to move the school’s budget vote from March 2 to April 6 and the vote passed unanimously. School board members Erin Barry and Jamie Spector weren’t in attendance for the meeting with the vote was taken.
That concluded the school’s business. Healy said the board will schedule informational meetings about the budget at a later date and will work around what the towns decide for dates for their meetings.
Sasha Thayer, chairwoman of the Plainfield Select Board, said her board picked March 18 for its informational meeting and March 30 for an informational hearing. State law requires such a hearing be held within 10 days of a vote by Australian ballot.
Bobbi Brimblecombe, the town clerk in Marshfield, said her town should also set dates for pre-vote meetings Tuesday. Brimblecombe said she and Linda Wells, Plainfield’s town clerk, have been in contact with a printer the towns plan to use for postcards letting residents know about the new vote date, how to vote via absentee ballot and when the informational meetings will be held.
“If you could set your meeting dates now then we could get those postcards in the mail,” she said.
Christopher Martin, chairman of the Marshfield Select Board, made a motion changing the date of the annual vote to April 6. The motion passed unanimously.
Brimblecombe suggested the town could hold its informational hearing at the same time as Plainfield, on March 30, which would give the School Board the benefit of not having to work around informational hearings on two different nights when scheduling its own hearing.
Marshfield Select Board members agreed they only needed to hold one meeting, instead of two like Plainfield, and passed motion unanimously setting the hearing for March 30.
Brimblecombe said the postcards will state the school is having an informational hearing as well and will instruct residents to check the school’s website for that date once it’s finalized.
