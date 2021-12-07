Carl Parton, the last chair of the now-defunct Berlin School Board, said he wasn’t protesting the COVID vaccine, but objected to mandates and the use of “medical identifiers” “… that basically relegates individual liberty to a conditional privilege.”
Though Parton would have preferred the article be on the ballot in Berlin, he said he was willing to settle for a floor vote and prepared to collect more than 100 signatures needed to make that happen if the board didn’t exercise its authority to unilaterally include it.
Chair Justin Lawrence invited Parton to attend the board’s next meeting to discuss the matter further.
Representatives of the fire department will also be back on the agenda for the Dec. 20 meeting and are scheduled to present an annual budget request board members were told will reflect a noticeable increase.
Saddled with mounting capital needs and a shortage of volunteers, the volunteer department is exploring ways to improve service. One of the ideas would involve pivoting to paying volunteers on a per diem basis. That would come at a cost, but board members were told it could provide reliable coverage on weekends to start and eventually on weekdays when coverage is traditionally spotty and volunteers are scarce.
A budget for the department is still being developed, but Flo Smith warned fellow board members it would be higher than the $285,000 voters approved earlier this year.
“I think we need to invest in our fire department,” she said.
The budget for the fire department is an Australian ballot question, while whether, and to what extent, the department merges with the town is not.
Town Administrator Vince Conti said that remains the subject of ongoing conversations and possibilities range from taking over the billing functions of the department to making it a municipally run department.
