Here is a look at what to expect from races around central Vermont in the upcoming Town Meeting season:
BERLIN
The town’s five-member Select Board will welcome two new members in March, but which two will depend on the outcome of a three-way race for a pair of one-year seats.
The only contested election in Berlin this year is for Select Board seats now held by Chair Justin Lawrence and John Quinn III. Lawrence, who was elected to the board in 2019, isn’t running for what would have been his fourth one-year term and Quinn is stepping down after two years on the board.
The field of replacements includes Carl Parton, last chair of the now-defunct Berlin School Board, Bill Wolfe, the town’s former police chief and Joe Staab, the deputy chief of the Berlin Volunteer Fire Department, who also serves as president of that nonprofit corporation.
Voters will elect two of those three to the Select Board on Town Meeting Day. Veteran board member and former chair Brad Towne is running unopposed for another three-year term.
Moderator Paul Gillies is the only candidate for that office and Jonathan Goddard is running unopposed for another three-year term on the Washington Central School Board.
Though Goddard is running as one of Berlin’s three representatives to the School Board, he — like Washington Central Clerk Rosie Laquerre and Treasurer Mary Ormsby — will be on the ballots in Berlin, Calais, East Montpelier Middlesex and Worcester.
CALAIS
From a purely political perspective Town Meeting Day won’t offer much in the way of intrigue because no one is running against anyone and most of those who are running are already serving.
There are a couple of notable exceptions. Scott Thompson — a long-time member of the former U-32 School Board and current member and past chair of the Washington Central School Board, will be stepping down in March. Maggie Weiss, who was appointed to fill the vacancy created by former board member Dorothy Naylor’s resignation last year, is running unopposed for Thompson’s expiring three-year term. Daniel Keeney is the only candidate for the year remaining on Naylor’s three-year term — a seat currently occupied by Weiss.
Like Washington Central Clerk Rosie Laquerre and Treasurer Mary Ormsby, both of whom are running unopposed, Weiss’ and Keeney’s names will be on the ballots in Berlin, Calais, East Montpelier, Middlesex and Worcester.
In addition to the School Board shuffle voters will elect a new cemetery commissioner. Fletcher Dean announced he wouldn’t run for another five-year term late last year and Michael Fullerton is running unopposed to replace him.
The rest of this year’s candidates are all currently serving and all running unopposed.
That is true of veteran Selectman John Brant, who is running for another two-year term and it is true of Selectman Mark Minimally, who was appointed to fill a vacancy on the town board last year and is now running for his first full three-year term.
Other incumbents running unopposed this year include Lister John McCullough and Trustee of Public Funds Steven Killoran.
DUXBURY
Four of the town’s five seats on the select board are on the ballot. Three candidates have filed for two one-year terms: incumbents Mari Pratt, currently board chair, and Craig Gibbs, who was appointed in December. The third contender is Jamison Ervin.
Incumbent Mike Marotto is running unopposed to serve out the remaining year of a three-year term. Also, former board member Richard Charland was the only candidate to file to run for a three-year term, Harvey said.
Duxbury will conduct its Town Meeting Day business by paper ballot, foregoing in-person gatherings due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and provisions the state has put in place to take public health precautions into consideration.
Voters in each community will act on municipal budgets and a handful of special articles.
In Duxbury, in addition to a budget of $1.14 million, voters will consider whether to spend an additional $145,000 on a new tandem truck for the Highway Department. Voters also will consider whether the town should pursue a solar power installation on 3.5 acres formerly used as a town gravel pit.
Select boards in both Waterbury and Duxbury will hold informational meetings on Feb. 22 that will use Zoom for the public to participate to hear presentations on the town budgets and ballot items. Voters will also be able to vote early by mail or at their town offices once ballots are available next month.
The Harwood Unified Union School District School Board was scheduled to complete work this week on the budget to put on the March 1 ballot.
EAST MONTPELIER
A couple of sitting selectman and the chair of the Planning Commission top a list of candidates who are running unopposed this year.
Now that Monday’s 5 p.m. filing deadline has passed, Selectman Carl Etnier won’t be challenged in his bid for another three-year term and fellow board member Jon Jewett is the only candidate for his two-year seat.
The town didn’t field a full slate of candidates for four seats on the Planning Commission, but those who are running — including Chair Zachary Sullivan — are running unopposed.
Sullivan is one of two candidates for three three-year seats and commission member Kim Watson is running for one of the others. There is no candidate for the third, though Spencer Hardy, who was appointed to fill a vacancy last year, is running for the year remaining on that three-year term.
First Constable Brian Boucher is running unopposed, as is Deborah Fillion, one of the town’s elected auditors. Fillion, who was recently appointed to replace former Lister Rob Chickering, is also running for the year left on that term, while fellow Lister Chris Racanelli is the only candidate for his three-year position.
The ballot isn’t any busier on the school side where Flor Diaz-Smith is unopposed in her bid for reelection to the Washington Central School Board.
Diaz-Smith is one of East Montpelier’s three representatives to the Washington Central School Board and currently serves as its chair. Her name, like those of Washington Central Clerk Rosie Laquerre and Treasurer Mary Ormsby, will be on the ballots in Berlin, Calais, East Montpelier, Middlesex and Worcester on March 1.
MARSHFIELD
There are no contested races in Marshfield.
Michele A. Gonzales is running for re-election for her three-year seat on the Select Board. Bobbi Brimblecombe is running unopposed for her one-year seat as town clerk and treasurer. Doris Dufresne is running for a five-year seat on the budget committee and a three-year seat as auditor. Sonia Carrasco and M. Anne Reed are running for two open three-year seats as library trustees. Shawn S. Codling Sr. is running for a one-year seat as constable.
Mark Kaufman is running unopposed for a three-year seat on the Twinfield Union School Board. Manny Sainz decided not to seek reelection for that position. For other school officers, Patrick Healy is running for moderator, Erin Barry is running for clerk and Greg Hooker is running for treasurer.
For special articles, residents will decide if the town should create a natural resources inventory. This is a request from the town’s Conservation Commission, “to enhance the knowledge and understanding of the most ecologically significant parts of the Marshfield landscape to support town planning, conservation of the Town’s significant ecological resources, and to enhance the ability of Marshfield residents to enjoy and steward their Town’s natural resources.”
MIDDLESEX
The “big news” in Middlesex in the wake of Monday’s 5 p.m. filing deadline for those interesting in local office isn’t who is running this year, but who isn’t.
A town with no contested races also has no candidates for three listers positions that Town Clerk Sarah Merriman said was a troubling development.
Middlesex, which is skipping its traditional town meeting for the second straight year, can get by without a moderator and while no one is running for collector of delinquent taxes or one of five soon-to-be-filled seats on the Budget Committee, Merriman said neither was cause for alarm.
The complete lack of listers could be in a community that relies on them to perform property appraisal functions like lodging the Grand List.
Otherwise, there’s not much happening on the political front.
The Select Board will get a new member with Randy Drury running to fill the three-year seat now held by Mary Skinner, but Skinner, the board’s vice chair isn’t running for another term. Board member Elizabeth Scharf is, but she won’t be challenged in her bid for another two-year term.
Though there is no candidate for one of five open budget committee seats the other four are spoken for and three — including Drury’s — will be claimed by incumbents. In addition to Drury, committee members Elias Gardner and Mark Harris are running again and Theo Kennedy is running for a fourth seat on the panel.
Cemetery Commissioner Evelyn Gant is running again, as is Town Treasurer Dorinda Crowell. Neither will face any opposition.
The same is true of Nicole D’Agostino and Jonathan Leibowitz who are running for seats on the Planning Commission and School Director Ursula Stanley.
Appointed to fill a vacancy on the Washington Central School Board last year, Stanley is running for a three-year term, though there are no candidates for the seat now held by Jill Olson.
Like Washington Central Clerk Rosie Laquerre and Treasurer Mary Ormsby, Stanley’s name will appear on ballots that will be mailed to all active registered voters in Berlin, Calais, East Montpelier, Middlesex and Worcester.
NORTHFIELD
There is a contested race for the Select Board in Northfield.
Lynn Doney and Lydia Petty are running for a three-year seat on the board which currently belongs to Nathaniel Miller who is not seeking reelection. Charles Morse is running unopposed for reelection for his two-year seat on the board.
Lawrence E. Garland and Lauren Heath are running against each other for a three-year seat as lister.
Dan Morris and Matt Sullivan are running for two three-year seats on the Paine Mountain School Board.
Maryann Beaupre, John B. Stevens and Kellianne Sutton-Bosley are running for three three-year seats on the library’s board of trustees.
For special articles, voters will decide if the town should borrow an amount not to exceed $128,000 to be paid back over a period not to exceed 10 years for a loader.
ORANGE
Monday’s 5 p.m. filing deadline for those interest in running for local office didn’t mean squat in Orange, where voters who want to know who’s running for what this year will have to attend the old-school town meeting that will be held at 6 p.m. on March 1.
Last year’s use of the Australian ballot was a one-year fix in Orange where the Select Board never seriously considered canceling a town meeting during which candidates for local office are nominated and elected from the floor.
Town Clerk Angela Eastman said that will happen again March 1 when voters will fill two seats on the Select Board, a local lister’s position and a seat on the cemetery commission in the same way they always had until last year.
“We’re electing from the floor,” she said, noting polls will be open all day long for the Echo Valley Community School District, but the town will conduct its business during an evening meeting at Town Hall.
ROXBURY
There’s a three-way race for a seat on the Select Board in Roxbury.
Jon Guiffre was appointed last week to replace Clare St. John who resigned from the board a couple months ago. He is running against Caroline Edlund and A. David Santi for a three-year seat on the board.
Reggie Brown Jr. and Santi are running against each other for a one-year seat as first constable, replacing Bill Hansen who is not seeking reelection.
Tammy Legacy is running unopposed for town clerk and Anne Maxham is running for town treasurer.
Natalie Jackson is running for a three-year seat as auditor.
Sam Twombly is running for collector of delinquent taxes.
Jeanne Beckwill is running for a three-year seat as a library trustee.
Rhett Williams is running for a three-year seat as school director.
For special articles, residents will be asked if the town can use $50,000 in surplus funds to reduce taxes.
WAITSFIELD
Waitsfield voters will have two select board races to decide.
Todd White has filed to challenge incumbent Chach Curtis for a two-year term. Jennifer Stella is looking to unseat incumbent Jordan Gonda for the three-year term, according to Town Clerk Jennifer Peterson.
All other offices on the ballot are uncontested, Peterson said.
WASHINGTON
The only races voters here will be asked to decide this year both involve the woman who has served as town clerk and treasurer since 1983 and somewhere along the line assumed the duties of delinquent tax collector.
A year after her failed attempt to unseat Carol Davis from her role as delinquent tax collector, Ellen Blanchard is again running for that office, as well as for town clerk and treasurer.
There are no other races, according to Davis, who said A.J. Galfetti is among those running unopposed. Galfetti is running for the Select Board seat now held by Vince Vermette.
WATERBURY
In Waterbury, a four-way race will decide two one-year terms on the Select Board. Mark Frier and Katie Martin both opted to not run for re-election. Lawrence said four candidates filed for those positions: Matthew Abair, Alyssa Johnson, Flora Scott and Elisabeth “Lisa” Walton.
Michael Bard is also running unopposed for another three-year term on the board, Lawrence said.
All other spots on the ballot are uncontested.
In Waterbury, voters will find a budget that calls for a tax rate of no more than 53 cents per $100 of assessed property value. That’s the same amount authorized in 2021. Last summer, when the Select Board set the tax rate, it settled on 52 cents.
Waterbury’s budget makes use of about half of the $1.5 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds targeted for Waterbury. One appropriation would use $600,000 to update a water system for the Kneeland Flats Mobile Home Park. A separate ballot question will ask voters to consider appropriating $100,000 to the Ice Center of Washington West for capital improvements. Town officials have until 2026 to decide how to spend the whole sum.
Select boards in both Waterbury and Duxbury will hold informational meetings on Feb. 22 that will use Zoom for the public to participate to hear presentations on the town budgets and ballot items. Voters will also be able to vote early by mail or at their town offices once ballots are available next month.
The Harwood Unified Union School District School Board was scheduled to complete work this week on the budget to put on the March 1 ballot.
WILLIAMSTOWN
A pair of contested races for seats on the Select Board and another for a seat on the Paine Mountain School Board are the only political choices Williamstown votes will make on Town Meeting Day.
The Select Board races were an end of the day surprise for Town Clerk Barbara Graham on Monday, who hadn’t received consent of candidate forms from anyone interested in either of the two seats before arriving at the office.
When Graham opened the door to the municipal office building, she found a consent form from board member Jessica Worn waiting for her on the floor.
Worn, who initially wasn’t planning to run for a second two-year term, changed her mind and Graham said Chris Dessureau, who had taken out a petition weeks ago, signed his own consent form to run for the three-year seat now held by veteran Selectman Matt Rouleau.
Rouleau isn’t running, but as Monday’s 5 p.m. deadline approached Dessureau had filed the paperwork necessary to run for one expiring term and Worn had done the same with respect to the other.
Two seats. Two candidates. No races.
Graham said that changed shortly before 5 p.m. when a pair of former board members — Chris Wade and Christopher Peloquin arrived at the office at the same time and added their names to the mix.
Wade, who won a contested race against incumbent selectman Scott Vaillancourt in 2019, but resigned less than a year later amid controversy over a local ATV ordinance, will face off against Dessureau in the race to replace Rouleau.
Peloquin, who last served on the board more than 15 years ago, will challenge Worn in her bid for a second two-year term.
Graham said the last-minute flurry of filings came on an otherwise quiet day.
“It was crazy,” she said.
The only other race in Williamstown this year is one Graham has known about for more than a week. Resident Joshua Dubrovich is hoping to derail School Director Horace Duke’s bid for another three-year term on the Paine Mountain School Board.
School Director Danielle Moffatt, who was appointed to fill the vacancy created by last year’s resignation of Jennifer Bisson, is the only candidate running for the one year remaining on that three-year term.
Moffatt joins Graham on a list of candidates that are running unopposed this year.
Graham, who is running for another three-year term, won’t have any opposition and neither will Moderator Matt Powell.
Though Powell’s services haven’t been needed thus far in the pandemic and won’t be again this March due to the Select Board’s decision to again cancel the town’s traditional town meeting, his name will be on the ballot.
Voters will also elect a pair of library trustees — Kathy Retchless and Tabitha McGlynn. Retchless was appointed to the library board last year and is running unopposed for the two years remaining on a five-year term and McGlynn is the only candidate for a fresh five-year term on the six-member board.
WORCESTER
There isn’t any competition, but there will be some Town Meeting Day reshuffling in Worcester, where a seat on the Select Board will change hands and so will the town clerk’s position.
The latter is a planned transition, according to Katie Winkeljohn, who has been separately elected as Worcester’s town clerk and town treasurer since 2015.
Winkeljohn, who is in the process of training her assistant, Jennifer LeStat, to take over the clerk’s function, said she is only running for treasurer this year. An unprecedented infusion of federal funds have place more pressure on that position and fueled Winkeljohn’s decision to focus her efforts on those duties.
With no one running against her, Winkeljohn will be elected treasurer and LeStat won’t be challenged in her bid for town clerk.
That isn’t the only change.
Select Board Chair Ted Lamb isn’t running for reelection this year. Carter Stowell is the only candidate running to replace him.
Lister Alan Erdossy is also running unopposed in a year when Worcester voters will be able to elect a full slate of members to the Washington Central School Board for the first time since a state-mandated merger in 2019.
Entitled to three members on the board Worcester has never had more than two and often only one. With School Director Jonas Eno-Van Fleet running for a second three-year term, School Director Mckalyn Leclerc running for the year remaining on the seat she was appointed to last year, and Natasha Eckhart-Banning running for a seat that has never been filled that will soon change.
Like Washington Central Clerk Rosie Laquerre and Treasurer Mary Ormsby, Eno-Van Fleet’s, Leclerc’s and Eckhart-Banning’s names will appear on ballots that will be mailed to all active registered voters in Berlin, Calais, East Montpelier, Middlesex and Worcester in coming weeks.
No contested races are reported in Moretown, Warren and Fayston. Town clerks from Cabot and Woodbury did not respond to queries by press time.
Compiled by Staff Writers David Delcore, Eric Blaisdell and Lisa Scagliotti of the Waterbury Roundabout.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.