BARRE TOWN — Carl Rogers has announced he will retire next year after more than 30 years of service as the town manager.
The announcement came toward the end of Tuesday's regular Select Board meeting. Board Chair Paul White went around the table asking whether anyone had anything they wanted to report and Rogers said, “Yes, I do.”
He said the board can let it be known that he plans to retire either at the end of January 2023 or later in the year.
“We can talk about what date would be best for the town,” Rogers said.
He said the town will have much to do during the next year to “prepare for a successful transition.” Rogers said that work has already started quietly, but will intensify in the coming months.
“There will be time for thank-yous and farewells later. In the meantime, I suggest we concentrate on the many tasks at hand: stormwater projects, coronavirus money projects, labor contract negotiations, hiring staff and carrying out budget plans,” he said.
White said there have been rumors circulating of Rogers retiring in the near future. Rogers said other department heads and town staff have caught on because this wasn't a decision he just reached Tuesday; he said he's made comments that they have picked up on. He said some town employees figured it out when he took extra care to explain how certain things are done when he hadn't done that before.
White said Rogers has hit a number of milestones that would suggest he would be close to retirement. The chair said it's good to have the conversation about Rogers' retirement openly instead of keeping people guessing, and he thanked Rogers for the announcement.
Rogers was recognized in October for 30 years of service as town manager. The resolution noted he was hired on Sept. 30, 1991.
Over the last three decades, Rogers has overseen many public works projects, including the acquisition and remolding of a maintenance shop; the takeover of multiple water systems; construction of the town’s salt shed and the expansion of Barre City’s sewage treatment plant to handle demand from the town. Rogers also was involved in projects to repair and strengthen areas damaged by storms through the years and helped create the Town Forest; expand the Wilson Industrial Park; construct multiple bike paths; and install sidewalks in several parts of town.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.