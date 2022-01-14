BARRE TOWN – Local officials went with experience in picking members of this year's budget committee.
The town's annual vote is held in May instead of on Town Meeting Day in March, so the budgeting process starts a bit later in the year. The town creates a new budget committee each year which is comprised of the select board, town staff and five appointees. The board makes two appointments and Town Clerk Tina Lunt picks a third. Those three appointees then pick the final two committee members. The appointments can be made from those who applied or someone else can be picked, with the only requirement being the appointees must be registered voters of the town.
Town officials had a list of candidates to choose from this year. Phil Cecchini, Terry Reil, Mike Gilbar and Alan Garceau are all former committee members who asked to serve again. Town officials have said those who have served previously do not need to be re-interviewed.
At its regular meeting last week, the Select Board interviewed four candidates who wanted to serve on the committee for the first time: Nicholas Marinelli, Denice Gagne, Christopher Neddo and Larry Rogacki.
At its regular meeting Tuesday, the board heard from Josh Howard and Anthony Amaral, two retired marines who said they were looking to give back to their community. A third applicant, Nancy LeClerc, withdrew her name for consideration.
Howard said he moved to town in 2016.
After leaving the service, Howard said he used the GI Bill to get a master's degree in business from Ohio State University in 2006. He said he did some consulting for a few years, bought and sold some businesses and retired in 2016.
“And I'm looking for something to do, I'm way too young for that,” Howard said.
He was asked about prior volunteer work and Howard said when he was living in Derby, he helped coach his kids' baseball and basketball teams.
Howard said he's good at finding efficiencies and understands budgeting from running his own businesses.
He said he's looked at past town budgets and, “Barre Town is pretty fiscally responsible, for the most part. You don't see any sharp increases, and it seems like you get what you pay for.”
Amaral said his job in the Marines involved some budget work. He said he left the service and moved to Barre Town in 2000.
Amaral went on to work for the Barre City police department for many years and has since retired from there.
“Since I am retired, I figured I've given so much civic responsibility to Barre City that it was time to start giving some back to the town,” he said.
He also served as interim police chief in Berlin until the town hired James Pontbriand. Amaral said he owns a security business and is still certified as a law enforcement officer.
As the chief, he said he was involved in some of the budget process in Berlin for the department.
Amaral said he would like to serve on the town's Traffic Safety Advisory Committee when a spot opens up.
With the interviews concluded, Lunt wasted little time picking Gilbar as her appointee. Board members wrote their two choices down on slips of paper and handed them to Chairman Paul White, who announced the other two appointees would be Cecchini and Garceau. Those three now have to choose the final two committee members.
Board member Bob Nelson remarked on the number of candidates to choose from this year and thanked those who applied. In years past, officials said it had been difficult to find enough residents to serve on the committee.
“We are very, very fortunate to have so many qualified people,” Nelson said.
