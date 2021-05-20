PLAINFIELD — Anyone looking for a historic fire station can have one in Plainfield for cheap, as long as they plan to address the rundown building as soon as possible.
The former fire station sits on Route 2 and was built in 1914. It had been used as a place to store historical items for the Plainfield Historical Society for the past few decades. But the building has fallen into disrepair with a leaking roof and a knee wall pushing out toward the Winooski River.
The building has received renewed attention because Fire Chief Greg Light has told town officials he doesn’t believe the building will survive another winter.
For years, officials in town have tried to figure out what to do with the building. Moving it isn’t an option because that would require money the town doesn’t have and the building would no longer be eligible for grants as a historical site.
Residents want to keep the building, but the cost to fix it up is estimated at about $50,000, if not quite a bit more. And officials have said doing so in the tight spot it is in could be difficult. The building sits close to the river because it was the source of water for the tank the town used to fight fires.
Ruben Ramirez, who recently bought the building next to the fire station that used to be the old hardware store, told the Select Board last month he is interested in buying the fire station and restoring it. The board met with Ramirez last week after a tour of the building and discussed a purchase and sale agreement.
At the board’s regular meeting Wednesday night, board Chairman Jim Volz said Ramirez, who wasn’t in attendance for the meeting, offered to buy the building for $1 or some small amount because of the money he will have to invest into the building.
Volz said the property isn’t an asset to the town, it’s a liability. He said the town will be on the hook if the building falls into the river.
Board member Sasha Thayer said her counterpart Tammy Farnham suggested at last week’s meeting the town not put conditions on the purchase forcing Ramirez to restore the building given the shape that it is in.
“She recognized that none of us really know what the implications might be of trying to do the fix up,” Thayer said. She then reiterated Ramirez has stated he wants to restore the building.
Susan Grimaldi, a member of the Plainfield Historical Society, took exception to removing the restoration requirement. She said the building is part of the charm of the village and worth saving.
“Quite frankly, I think that I would rather buy the building with the intention of restoring it. I could pay $100 and take the liability and make sure that the building is preserved and restored,” Grimaldi said.
She said if the town wasn’t going to require restoration, then the building should be offered to the public to see who else may want it. She said the town could get offers from people like her who would agree to a restoration requirement as part of the sale.
Board members said selling the fire station to Ramirez is attractive because he said he had a work crew ready to go for the repairs. Farnham asked Grimaldi if she had access to a work crew and she said she did.
The board decided it would put out a request for proposals for the building with a deadline of June 1. The board will go over the proposals at its next regular meeting on June 2.
