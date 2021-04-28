BARRE TOWN — Local officials have decided to keep a former Select Board member as its representative on the Aldrich Public Library's Board of Trustees despite the desire of those at the library's to have a town board member as a trustee.
At a Select Board meeting last month, town officials spoke with officials at the library about representation.
The library’s bylaws state the board will appoint a member to the library board and “whenever possible” that person would be a Select Board member. Tom White had served on the library board and was a member of the Select Board until the vote in May last year because he didn’t seek reelection.
Both sides admit there was some miscommunication along the way because those at the library have said White stopped attending meetings in March 2020, while White reported he was no longer receiving invites to the meetings of the library's board once he was off the town's board.
The library’s website currently lists Barre Town’s representative as “TBD” (to be determined).
Who represents the town on the library's board has been a source of some controversy.
Nancy Pope, president of the library board, and Loren Polk, the library’s director, told the town at last month's meeting they want the town's representative to be a member of the Select Board. They said that would better serve both the town and the library because those at the library would know what the town’s thoughts are on certain things and the library would have a voice within the town as well.
But some on the Select Board have said this would create a conflict of interest where someone is elected to serve the residents, but would also be part of the library asking for tax dollars and would lobby on behalf of the library.
The topic came up again at the Select Board's regular meeting Tuesday with White in attendance.
Paul White, the board's chairman, said as far as he's concerned, Tom White was never removed by the town or resigned so he is still the town's representative.
Tom White said he wants to continue to serve as a trustee.
Board member Bob Nelson suggested having Tom White meet with the town board quarterly on what's going on at the library.
Board member Jack Mitchell wondered what legal authority the town had to not appoint a board member as a trustee. His counterpart Norma Malone countered with a question of her own, wondering what legal authority the library had to tell the Select Board what to do.
“Certainly, it's something they desire. … But they have no authority to tell the Select Board what to do or not to do,” Malone said.
While no board members want to be a trustee, she said Tom White wants to serve, has been doing so and those at the town are agreeable to him continuing to serve.
No action was taken, but Paul White said the town would inform the library of Tom White's status from the town's perspective.
Pope said at last month's meeting having a non-board member appointed as a trustee is not addressed in the library’s bylaws, so the library board would have to vote to approve who the town picks.
