PLAINFIELD — A local official thinks the town has too much on its plate and doesn’t want to move forward right now with replacing the bridge in the village.
At a special meeting Thursday, the Select Board heard from Stephanie Smith, the state hazard mitigation officer at Vermont Emergency Management who manages FEMA funding for the state, and Grace Vinson, a planner at Central Vermont Regional Planning Commission.
The pair were there to discuss the replacement of the bridge on Brook Road in the village.
Milone & MacBroom, engineering consultants from Waterbury, inspected bridges on Mill Street and Brook Road a few years ago and determined they weren’t wide enough to handle major rainstorms, suggesting the town would need to widen the underpasses of the bridges to allow water and debris to flow through smoothly in the event of a flood.
The Brook Road bridge suffered serious storm damage twice in less than five years — most recently in summer 2015 — and is considered the higher priority of the two.
As part of its analysis, the town teamed up with the University of Vermont, which used drones to get a bird’s-eye view of the Great Brook. The photos taken before and after a major storm showed the movement of logs and debris down the Great Brook and where they got stuck.
Smith told the board the bridge replacement project is estimated to cost $1.4 million. She said there is grant funding available from FEMA, but the town would have to submit an application to the state by Jan. 6 in order to be considered. Smith said the town already has some pieces it needs, such as an alternatives analysis and the initial design for the new bridge, in order to apply.
She told the board this grant is available annually, but it takes a while to get approved by FEMA. Smith said she didn’t expect to hear back about any applications for the grant until August 2021 and, because this project is complex, it likely would take longer than that to hear back about Plainfield’s bridge.
“It’s really hard to tell FEMA timelines, but I think we’d be looking at probably January 2022 before the actual funding would be in place for you guys,” she said, adding the town would then have until summer 2024 to do the project.
The grant requires a 25% match, so the town needs to come up with about $350,000.
Vinson said she’s been looking into possible funding sources to help the town raise those matching funds, but said she didn’t have anything yet to present to the board.
Board member Tammy Farnham said the town already is in the middle of two other big projects.
The town is working with the state on a fix for the intersection of Main Street and Route 2. While the town won’t be on the hook financially for the fix because it involves a state road, it will have to come up with about $200,000 to move water and sewer lines that run under the portion of road that’s to be worked on.
While the time frames for the projects haven’t been set in stone, Farnham expressed concern about the timing of the intersection fix and this bridge replacement. She didn’t want both to happen simultaneously because the state will need to shut down the bridge on Main Street in order to do the work. She said she didn’t want a second bridge in town shut down, further compounding transportation issues.
The town also is working on a project to widen the bridge on Main Street to allow for a pedestrian walkway. That project has cost far more than the town expected, and if the town decided to walk away, it would owe more than $100,000 because of the work that’s already been done using grant funds.
Residents are expected to weigh in on whether to move forward with that project on Town Meeting Day in March.
“As much as I’m hearing what you’re saying, I just feel like if we can table it and get us past these other town projects, it might make sense for the town,” Farnham said.
She said she also wasn’t comfortable moving forward with the project when the town doesn’t know where the $350,000 in matching funds is going to come from.
Residents at the meeting reiterated the need to replace the bridge.
George Springston said, “Every year there’s a significant chance that we could get a flood that would destroy or damage that bridge. And in so doing, it’s putting the houses in the vicinity at risk. I’m hesitant to say, ‘well let’s just set it off a few years.’ I would like the town to try and keep this as a high priority.”
Susan Grimaldi wondered whether the town would be liable for the damage caused by a future storm because the town knows the bridge needs to be replaced and would be putting that work off.
In the end, the board voted 2-0, with Farnham and Jim Volz voting in favor; Sasha Thayer abstaining, to not apply for the FEMA grant. While Farnham said she thought that had put the issue to bed, both Volz and Thayer said they wanted to let Vinson see what she could come up with for matching funds.
The topic is expected to come up again at the board’s meeting Dec. 14.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.