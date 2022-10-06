MARSHFIELD — Students at Twinfield Union School and Bellows Free Academy in Fairfax are learning from two new exchange teachers this year. The teachers, one from Morocco and one from Taiwan, will be working at the schools for the entire year as part of a U.S. State Department–sponsored program.

The schools are hosting the teachers free of charge — with all housing, visa and stipend costs covered — as a part of the Teachers of Critical Languages Program, an initiative created by the Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs of the U.S. Department of State.

