BARRE TOWN — They stopped short of pulling out of the logging contract completely, but if town officials want a section of the town forest logged this winter they likely need the logging company they’ve hired to change how it works.
At its regular meeting Tuesday night, the Select Board discussed logging in the town forest. Some residents have been vocal for months about their displeasure with the look of the forest after the logging that took place there last winter.
The town has a forest management plan for the town forest, which includes logging. Experts have told the board the cutting that was done will help add some age diversity to the forest because the bulk of the trees there are all about the same age.
While acknowledging what was done was ultimately in the best interest of the forest long-term, some residents have complained “it looked like a bomb went off” in spots. They said they used to love walking the Milestone Trails, but now things look quite different and less attractive. Some residents said it does nothing for them now if the forest looks great decades down the road.
More logging is planned this winter on a 20-acre parcel behind St. Sylvester Church. Given the public outcry, board members wanted to have a discussion about moving forward.
Some residents have accused the town of using the forest as a way to make money by selling off logged trees. Town Manager Carl Rogers said the town received about $22,000 from last winter’s logging.
Board member Norma Malone took exception to this allegation. Malone said the town paid $100,000 to buy the town forest in 2013 and in doing so lost $8,000 a year in property taxes. She said the town pays over $4,300 a year for portable toilet service for the town forest.
“This has not been about the money,” she said.
Board chair Paul White said it’s not often that the town gets such strong feedback from the community over any topic, and it made him stop and think. White said while there is a vocal group opposed to town forest logging, he’s heard from about as many residents who might not be as vocal, but support what was done.
“Everything that we’ve heard opposed to the logging … all was focused around what I consider to be an emotional reaction to a change in aesthetics in the forest. Anybody that we’ve talked to who is knowledgeable in the science of managing a forest … is telling us for the health of the forest what was done was correct. So it comes down to the health of the forest versus the desire of local residents for the forest to look a certain way. If that ultimately is what the decision comes down to, I will vote in favor of the health of the forest not only for the current but the future residents of the town,” he said.
White said the town has consulted with four foresters and two wildlife biologists on town forest logging.
The town manager gave the board members a list of options. They could continue on with the logging as planned; they could break the contract with Limlaw Pulpwood, the Topsham logging company that was given a 2-year contract last year for town forest logging, and try to find another logger for this winter’s logging; they could break the contract and halt logging entirely until the forest management plan is updated in a few years; or they could ask Limlaw if the company is open to changing the contract and how Limlaw operates for this 20-acre section.
Much of the focus at Tuesday’s meeting was on the last option. Limlaw engages in mechanical logging. Instead of a chainsaw and skidder, the company uses a machine similar to an excavator that grabs a tree, cuts it and piles it up with other felled trees for easier removal. Machines like that are large and leave a trail behind them as they get to where they are needed.
A majority of board members said they wanted to continue with the scheduled logging, but only if Limlaw used a different method that wasn’t as cumbersome.
Rogers said there would be a tradeoff using chainsaws because those trees would have to fall to the ground after being cut, instead of being grabbed by a machine, which may damage surrounding trees.
Board member Justin Bolduc put forward a motion to cancel the contract with Limlaw. Bolduc said he wanted to hit the “pause button” and reassess town forest logging while the town updates the forest management plan.
That idea evaporated quickly because officials said it will take years to update the plan, and they don’t have that kind of time.
Board members noted about 20% of the trees in the 20-acre section are ash trees. The emerald ash borer has been decimating such trees across the state. Board member Bob Nelson said it’s a matter of when, not if, those trees will become a public safety hazard after the invasive insect kills them off.
The board approved a motion asking Limlaw if it would not use mechanical logging, but would use another method to log the town forest this winter. Bolduc was the lone vote against it.
If Limlaw declines, something board members thought was likely, the town may have to wait or quickly find another logger willing to get rid of the ash trees. Nelson said finding a logger at this time of year for a winter project will likely prove difficult.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
