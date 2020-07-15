BARRE TOWN — Local officials have recognized Norman “Joe” Coates for his decades of public service, a man known as “Mr. Reliable.”
At its regular meeting Tuesday, the Select Board awarded the Wendell F. Pelkey Citizenship & Service Award to Coates. The award presentation typically takes place in-person at the town’s annual meeting in May, but that couldn’t happen this year due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
This year’s ceremony was held via Zoom. Board Chairman Paul White said the framed resolution from the board selecting him and a plaque naming Coates as the winner for 2020 will have to be sent to Coates.
The town has been handing out the award since 1991.
It’s named after a man who served for years on the select board, as well as the Websterville Fire District Prudential Committee. The district has since been absorbed by the town.
White read the resolution which highlighted Coates’ many years of service not just to Barre Town, but elsewhere as well.
He said Coates served on the town’s Cemetery Commission for 17 years, from 2003 until he stepped down this year. White said he earned the reputation of “Mr. Reliable” during his time on the commission.
The board chairman said Coates helped the commission develop a facility, called a columbaria, for the storage of cremation urns at the Wilson Cemetery at a time when no publicly-owned cemetery in the state had such a facility.
Coates also volunteered at the town’s lawn waste site for 11 years from 2008 to 2019. Over that time, White said he helped town residents recycle about 6,500 vehicle loads of leaves, grass and brush.
The chairman said Coates served in the U.S. Navy for four years. He also worked for the state in its banking and insurance and public service departments, developing consumer affairs offices at those departments.
Coates served on the City Council in Montpelier for eight years, from 1970 to 1978 and also served on the city’s fire department for 24 years, reaching the rank of captain.
“Whereas, Joe Coates is known universally as a wonderful human being,” White read.
Members of Coates’ family were in virtual attendance at the meeting and gave him a round of applause after the resolution was read.
White said the town wouldn’t be what it is without the many volunteers who serve it.
Alan B. Garceau served on the Cemetery Commission along with Coates. Garceau was last year’s Wendell Pelkey award winner.
He said Coates was a valuable member of the commission who always had a positive attitude. Garceau said Coates would also fill in for others who couldn’t volunteer at the lawn waste site.
“Certainly deserving of this award. I’m going to miss you on the Cemetery Commission and just seeing you in general, but good luck and glad to see it’s you,” he said.
Coates thanked the town for the award and for its overwhelming support of the cemetery. He said the commission has a saying that goes, “We never had a complaint from our tenants.”
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
