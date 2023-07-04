BARRE — Gun violence, provider and clinician burnout, and the lack of mental health resources statewide were all topics of a discussion on youth mental health during a June 29 Town Hall Meeting with U.S. Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Peter Welch, D-Vt., and U.S. Rep. Becca Balint, D-Vt.
Held at Spaulding High School in Barre, and recorded by public access station CVTV, Vermonters from across the state gathered to share thoughts and ask questions about the youth mental health crisis and what steps should be taken to remedy it.
Joining the three legislators in the discussion were panelists Katie Gamble Marvin, a primary care provider in Lamoille County, Burlington-based child psychiatrist Greta Spottswood and Chelsea Public School counselor Mindy Farnham.
“In our state and in our country, we have a mental health crisis which impacts people of all ages. It is especially impacting young people,” Sanders said. “There are people here who, themselves, are feeling depression, anxiety, or other mental health issues. You are not alone.”
Samuel Abusrur, a child psychiatry fellow at the University of Vermont, took to the microphone to share the difficulties he has witnessed children and families experience due to the sheer lack of care facilities across the state.
“There’s a real dearth of resources for what to do for kids in crisis and kids who need higher levels of care,” Abusrur said. “There’s an 18-month waitlist at our clinic to be seen and that’s pretty unacceptable. In reality, we have only one hospital to send our most ill children and adolescents to and that’s Brattleboro Retreat.”
He added that while funding for mental health treatment facilities in Vermont has been discussed for many years by legislators, the lack of action has now put providers and those in need in a precarious position.
Kelsey Carpenter, a frontline crisis clinician, said that with failures from politicians to follow through on promises of expanded facilities, resources and collaborations with first responders, she and many other clinicians and providers have felt “set up to fail.”
She added within the past few years, she’s seen many of her longtime coworkers leave these jobs because of this and, as a result, young people are suffering.
“I get to, every day, receive the pain, rage and fury of families who are desperately crying out for help. And because our system lacks the resources and because of our waitlist and our failures, our preventable failures, I get to stand beside them in their pain and be the messenger that what they’re asking for is reasonable, necessary and appropriate and that I have no answers because of Medicaid reimbursement rates not meeting inflation and because of empty promises from our local politicians,” she said.
A student from Montpelier High School asked the congressional delegation how they planned to address gun violence as part of the effort to solve the teen mental health crisis.
Nearing tears while speaking, she spoke about the terror and anxiety she and her fellow classmates have felt since Feb. 8, when 21 schools across the state experienced a mass swatting, including MHS.
“As we all know, mental health is a really intersectional issue and one of the issues that impacts our mental health the most is gun violence,” she said. “Since (that incident), in addition to struggling with social anxiety and trying to recover from an eating disorder, I can’t walk into school in the morning without worrying that today will be the day when it’s real.”
Balint responded that she agreed gun violence was a major contributor to poor youth mental health and that she, along with other Democrats in the House of Representatives, are always fighting to bring gun safety laws to the floor, despite opposition from the other side of the aisle.
Other topics of discussion posed by attendees were the need for youth mental health intervention measures, the lack of attention on BIPOC mental health in Vermont and why Congress and the Legislature aren’t doing more to advocate for and allocate funds to mental health services.
“The reality is that we don’t control Congress. We fight. We eke out victories when we can,” Welch said. “The frustration that we all experience of ‘not enough’ when what needs to be done is plain as day — more funding for mental health, less funding for the war machine, dealing with climate change … every single day, the choice that each of us has to make is (whether) we’re going to get up, face the day, do the best we can, reach out for others and do what we can despite the frustration.”