BARRE TOWN — Local officials have given the organizer of RockFire the green light for this year's event after receiving assurance that it won't be a repeat of last year's event when coals from campfires were left behind in the town forest.
The organizer also reported at least two people involved in a recent incident of vandalism at the Grand Lookout have been identified and police are investigating.
At its regular meeting Tuesday night, the select board heard from Pierre Couture, the organizer of the event which is about to celebrate its 12th year. Couture was there to request a special-event permit from the town for this year's RockFire event scheduled for June 24.
RockFire is a fire-inspired summer solstice celebration. It includes a “FireWalk,” where participants walk across Couture's property to the Grand Lookout on property owned by Rock of Ages. The path, lit up with luminarias and campfires, includes trails in the town forest.
After last year's event, town officials noted the coals from campfires in the town forest were left behind 10 days after the event had ended. This did not sit well with officials, who have discouraged fires in the town forest and did not want residents to see the coals and think fires in the forest were acceptable.
Couture said at the time he simply forgot to go rake the coals into the forest to finish clean up last year.
On Tuesday, he said he since has collected a group of 10 volunteers who will handle cleanup.
“I've come to the conclusion that I can't do the cleanup basically alone. I used to try to make it easier for my volunteers. … But between my age and my health, at this point I need help,” he said.
Couture said he is committed to picking up all the luminarias on town land within 48 hours of the event's end, and all the campfires would be cleaned up within 72 hours.
The town had traditionally given Couture a week to clean up. He said having that much time was comforting, but it also led to him forgetting to finish cleaning.
Part of the FireWalk path cuts across the disk golf course in the town forest. Couture said after speaking with the town's recreation board, he's agreed to remove the six luminarias on the course at the end of the night on June 24 so residents can enjoy the course on June 25.
“I realize that you will be checking us and watching us,” he said.
The town has traditionally waived the $500 permit fee for RockFire. Board member Bob Nelson said he was prepared to suggest the town not waive that fee this year. Nelson said he had considered allowing that fee to be refunded once cleanup was taken care of. But after hearing Couture say he's got a crew ready for clean up, Nelson said he's prepared to hold off on that fee.
Couture said he understood that if he and his volunteers don't follow the cleanup plan, paying that fee would likely be the recourse next year.
Couture has said funds raised from RockFire are used to “enrich the experience” at the Grand Lookout. He's said the goal is to put as much art and other things there as possible so that those at Rock of Ages couldn't see that space used for anything else.
The site features a “Temple of Hephaestus” with granite columns and a sculpture of the Greek god of fire. The temple was recently vandalized, with two of the 12-foot-tall granite columns toppled and broken and the nose broken off the sculpture.
Couture said the incident was “pretty discouraging,” for him and Chris Miller, who made the sculpture.
He said he's been shocked by the feedback he's received from the community since the vandalism was made public.
“I had no idea how beloved that installation is,” he said.
Couture said the columns were hand carved. He said he was able to buy the four of them for $15,000 in 2018. He said he expected it would cost him about $20,000 to replace the two broken columns now. He said some of the funds collected from this year's event will go towards repairs.
Couture had offered a $1,000 reward for information about who was involved in the vandalism. He said that reward appears to have paid off because he's since been told a group of kids who were around the Grand Lookout saw three kids run away from the site and heard a crash of a column falling.
He didn't say who, but he said he's been given names for two of the three kids involved in the vandalism. Couture said those names have been forwarded to police.
In the end, the board voted unanimously to approve RockFire's event permit, with the $500 fee waived. It also unanimously approved a motion closing Little John Road between Sabetto Street and Waterman Street from 5:30 p.m. until midnight June 24 so that the event can take place.