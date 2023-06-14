BARRE TOWN — Local officials have given the organizer of RockFire the green light for this year's event after receiving assurance that it won't be a repeat of last year's event when coals from campfires were left behind in the town forest.

The organizer also reported at least two people involved in a recent incident of vandalism at the Grand Lookout have been identified and police are investigating.

