BARRE TOWN — Town officials have given the go-ahead for a gravel bike ride scheduled for October.
At its regular meeting Tuesday night, the Select Board received an update from Steve Maas and Phil Kolling, owners of Green Mountain Gravel, a limited liability company based in Graniteville that promotes gravel riding in Vermont where people ride on gravel roads using bikes that are a cross between a mountain bike and a road bike. The pair had approached the board in March about the town hosting a gravel ride and town officials were generally supportive. Maas and Kolling have said they are hoping this ride turns into an annual event.
The Oct. 9 event will feature three rides: an 18-mile course, a 37-mile course and a 60-mile course. All of the courses would start at the town’s picnic shelter at separate times with the goal of having all the riders finish around the same time. The event is planned to run through parts of Brookfield, Chelsea, Corinth, Washington and Williamstown.
Maas said he has heard back from officials in every town but Corinth. He said the other towns generally had no problem with the event taking place. He said the only hang up might be whether construction is scheduled to take place on a road that is part of the planned course.
The organizers asked the town for the use of a police officer so that Compo Street could be closed when the rides start. The officer would act as traffic control at the intersection of Compo Street and Graniteville Road until the riders cleared off Compo Street. Maas said there will be a 30-minute delay between starts of the rides so the officer would be needed for at least an hour and a half.
The town has a policy in place that states it cannot charge event organizers for use of police services if the cost is below $250. Police Chief William Dodge told the board Tuesday using an officer for this event will likely cost the town less than $250. Dodge said he had no issues with the ride or supplying the officer.
Town officials had inquired in March about a certificate of insurance for the event. Maas said Tuesday, “That is a bit of a chicken and egg situation.”
He said the organizers needed approval from towns before applying for insurance while towns were asking for said insurance before giving approval. Maas said it didn’t make much sense to buy insurance this far out from the event. He said organizers do have a quote for insurance, and it wouldn’t be a problem to add the town as an additional insured. Maas said the pair would buy insurance a month or two before the event.
Town officials also had expressed concerns about bike riders bunching up and taking up entire travel lanes during the rides. Board member Jack Mitchell held up a recent photo from The Times Argus showing the start of the Muddy Onion gravel ride in Montpelier where hundreds of riders are seen exiting Langdon Street.
“It’s like a herd here,” Mitchell said. “So you’re telling us that you don’t expect this type of thing to be happening, is that correct?”
Kolling said he took part in that ride. He said Langdon Street was the location for the start of the ride so it was closed for the event, just as Compo Street will be, there were police on site for traffic control and riders thinned out once they exited that street.
Board Chair Paul White had said in March he was skeptical that riders wouldn’t ride three- or four-abreast once the rides are underway. White said there is a permit the organizers can get from the state Agency of Transportation that would allow for more than two-abreast riding.
Kolling said Tuesday he looked into that permit and discovered this event likely wouldn’t be eligible for such a permit. He said those permits are for events like bike races where the intention is to fill the road with riders. He said that’s not the intention here, so it’s not a concern for the state.
The board unanimously approved a motion authorizing the intermittent closure of Compo Street for the event, contingent on the organizers receiving insurance. Maas and Kolling said they would provide the town with updates as the event draws closer.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.