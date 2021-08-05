BARRE TOWN — Residents continue to express their displeasure with logging in the town forest.
At its regular meeting Tuesday night, the Select Board set time aside to discuss logging.
Town officials have heard from multiple residents about their issues with what was done last winter. The issue first came up at a meeting in April, with residents complaining "it looked like a bomb went off" in spots, and they didn't like the new look of the forest. They said parts of the forest had been clear cut and accused the town of using the trees for income.
The town has a forest management plan for the town forest, which includes logging. Jeff Smith, the forester hired to oversee the logging, reported he was pleased with the logging operation. The Vermont Land Trust’s certified forester, Caitlin Cusak, has signed off on what was done and is happy with the work, according to the town. Cusak was in attendance for Tuesday's meeting and Smith was not.
Smith reported at the April meeting there was no clear cutting except for a half-acre patch. This was done because most of the trees in the forest are the same age so the foresters wanted to add some age diversity.
Board chair Paul White said there have also been multiple posts about logging on the town's Front Porch Forum. With the amount of attention the topic is getting, White said it would be prudent to let the public have its say during a board meeting with time devoted to the topic.
More logging is planned this winter on a 20- to 30-acre parcel behind St. Sylvester Church. Officials had discussed the possibility of halting logging in response to the public outcry.
Resident Brian Bibeau said he's been involved in logging for over 30 years and he could tell the loggers left behind a mess with piles of brush and stumps left on the sides of trails. He said he understood leaving a mess if the trees were taken from private property, but the town forest is public and thousands of people visit it each year.
Bibeau said he understood what was done to the forest will help it look better 50 or 60 years down the road. But he said, “You live for the present” and the loggers should have left some trees behind so the forest would look better now.
White noted the logging company the town has hired went back into the forest in June to clean up some areas. He said the company had waited until then so the ground would be firm and their equipment wouldn't leave ruts.
Resident Ken MacDonald said he used to oversee vegetation management for Green Mountain Power and has been involved in logging operations on state land. MacDonald said he spent two hours walking around the logged area Tuesday morning.
“I don't think I've ever seen a logging operation that was cleaned up as well as this,” he said.
MacDonald said he understood forests need to be taken care of and he agreed with what the town is doing.
His wife, Sandra MacDonald, echoed those sentiments. Sandra MacDonald said she weeds her garden and removes weak plants so the strong ones will grow.
“To me, it's the same thing,” she said.
Resident Tim Belcher said he's been visiting the forest for years. Belcher said it's an important place to him and to others.
He said when he first saw the logged area “it was like something was torn out of me.” He said others looked like they had lost something precious to them.
Belcher said he knows the board can't bring the trees back, but he hoped board members heard the concerns of residents and wouldn't simply dismiss them.
Resident Lori Bernier said while the areas around the trails have been cleaned, there is still brush away from the trails.
“You still cannot walk cross country through that forest,” Bernier said.
She said she hopes the town won't log there again because it will change the aesthetics of the forest and deter people from going there.
Amanda Garland is the instructor of the natural resources and sustainability program at the Central Vermont Career Center. Garland said her students use the forest trails to practice land management.
She said the logging that took place “dramatically impacted the work of these students.” Garland said signs and kiosks were destroyed and trees that were under study were removed.
She wanted the town to halt logging in the town forest and rewrite the forest management plan so it prioritizes recreation and education over logging.
White thanked her for her comments, but noted logging wasn't prioritized over other uses of the forest.
“I think they all can co-exist, and to say that logging was prioritized I would personally disagree with,” he said.
Doug Farnham, chair of the town's Recreation Board, said the town needs to learn from what happened and move forward. Farnham said if logging takes place again, he wanted all stakeholders to agree about how it would be done so that the town “gets it right.”
White said he's heard from about the same number of people who think the town did get it right as those who disagree with what was done. He said the board still has some research to do on the topic, and it wouldn't be making a decision about future logging Tuesday.
