EAST MONTPELIER — Preliminary plans to construct a new town garage are inching forward.
The project, which has been the subject of off-again-on-again discussions since 2019 is now on again, has the select board discussing whether to invest some — and possibly all — remaining pandemic-related federal funds in replacing the aging, undersized garage on Templeton Road and is hopeful that a neighboring lot is a viable site.
It could be, but there are wetlands on the town-owned property that Town Administrator Gina Jenkins said are a wrinkle that needs to be ironed out.
“We need to determine where we can put a building on this property,” Jenkins said, echoing a sentiment expressed by board members eager to advance a project that will eventually require a bond vote.
That will be a down-the-line decision for East Montpelier voters and, based on Monday night’s discussion, it isn’t clear how far.
The board sought to kept the project on track by retaining Arrowhead Environmental to map wetlands on the property and identify locations where a new garage could be built.
Board members agreed that is necessary work, should be completed sooner rather than later, and they said the cost — an estimated $800 — was not a concern.
What was a concern — at least to Jenkins — was an ill-defined process that was launched nearly a month ago when the board agreed to hire a consultant to draft a request for proposals to design a new town garage.
Absent a committee, a project manager, or possibly both, to work with whatever firm is hired, Jenkins said she feared the process could cut into bandwidth she doesn’t have — particularly in the wake of last month’s flood.
“This could quickly become my job, which I don’t have time for right now,” she said.
Jenkins noted there is a level of complexity to the East Montpelier proposal that is absent from a similar project in Waitsfield, where officials are pursuing plans to raze and replace the town garage in its current location.
“Ours is more complicated than that,” she said, noting the town is looking to develop a vacant lot with unknown wetlands constraints and unanswered questions, like where to put the septic system.
Add to that concerns raised by an energy committee recommending the town pay a premium to construct a building that will save money in the long run. Jenkins said someone needs to make those decisions.
“We’re not clearly spelling out what we’re looking for,” she said. “It’s not a well-defined process right now.”
Though board members didn’t rule out eventually appointing a committee, they didn’t view it as an urgent need. They agreed the next step should be soliciting proposals from engineers and architects interested in teaming up on the design of the town garage.
An experienced team, with input from the board, and possibly a committee, could provide the clarity that Jenkins said is missing.
The board told Jenkins to ask consultant Cathleen Gent to prepare a draft request for proposals for their review.