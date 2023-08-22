EAST MONTPELIER — Preliminary plans to construct a new town garage are inching forward.

The project, which has been the subject of off-again-on-again discussions since 2019 is now on again, has the select board discussing whether to invest some — and possibly all — remaining pandemic-related federal funds in replacing the aging, undersized garage on Templeton Road and is hopeful that a neighboring lot is a viable site.

david.delcore@timesargus.com