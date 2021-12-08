BARRE TOWN — Local officials have received some more feedback about how to use the $2.3 million the town has been awarded from the American Rescue Plan Act.
Officials also have been told the Graniteville Fire District is looking into the possibility of merging that municipality with Barre Town.
At its regular meeting Tuesday, the Select Board again sought public input for the use of the pandemic relief dollars. The board had sought such input at a meeting last month and received little response.
There wasn't much for direct input Tuesday, either. Town Manager Carl Rogers said he had received a couple emails with suggestions.
Rogers said Downstreet Housing & Community Development had sent an email to the town requesting funds for its planned recovery residence in the city. He said Downstreet didn't provide an amount it was seeking, but reported it is short on money for the project because construction costs have increased.
Rogers said a resident, who he didn't identify, had suggested using ARPA funds to make some trails at the town forest more accessible. He said the resident wanted those who use wheelchairs or have other disabilities to be able to use certain trails to get to some key locations.
Board Chair Paul White said town officials received an email from another resident, who wasn't identified at the meeting, who said the best use of the funds would be to reduce the tax burden on residents. Board member Justin Bolduc said he had heard from multiple residents who also had said the money should be used to lower taxes.
While the details from the federal government for how the funds can be used hasn't been finalized yet, local officials have been told it cannot be used to reduce tax bills.
Board member Norma Malone brought up the priority lists the board creates when it goes on its annual retreat. Malone said two of the priorities could use some ARPA funds. She said one was improvements to the emergency medical services station and the other was improvements for the police garage. Malone said she believes those projects would be covered under capital improvements for public facilities that respond to pandemic-related emergencies, one of the approved uses for the ARPA dollars.
White said a resident told him to focus on infrastructure projects that benefit the most residents.
Officials noted some of the bigger “shovel-ready” projects in town either have another source of funding already or aren't eligible for the funds. The town is working on a storm water project at the public works yard and has a grant in place. Officials had discussed using ARPA funds for the grant's match, but that's not allowed if the grant's source of funds is federal so they said they needed to figure out where that money is coming from.
They also noted other, smaller things that needed to be paid for, such as lost revenue from the pandemic, but that didn't total much. Rogers said over 90% of the town's revenue comes from property taxes which weren't all that impacted by the pandemic.
Graniteville resident Andre Rouleau was at the board's meeting and said there are eight vacant homes in Lower Graniteville and six more such homes in Upper Graniteville. He said two of the buildings are multi-family homes and the rest are single family.
Rouleau said he would like to see some of the pandemic relief funds go towards fixing up those properties so that residents can live in them again and pay property taxes there.
On the topic of improving property, officials discussed making improvements to the building on 22 Wilson Street to make the building more attractive for the daycare that operates there. They also talked about making the building more energy efficient in an effort to save money over the long term.
Rogers brought up 22 Buick St., a piece of property the town obtained after the house there burned down and no one bid on it during a tax sale. He said that property could be fixed up and connected to the town's water system so that affordable housing could be built there.
Bolduc said he had a couple places in mind where the town could install charging stations for electric vehicles. He said one spot is near the recreation area in the school parking lot and the other is at the town forest parking area on Brook Street.
Board members said they would continue to solicit input from the public for the use of ARPA funds. They instructed Rogers to gather more information about town-owned properties and some of the proposed projects.
Rouleau also was at the meeting as a representative of the fire district which serves water for 250 customers, 40 of whom are located in Williamstown.
Rouleau said when the district has surplus water, it's sold to the town at cost. He said if the district needs water, it buys from the town for a reasonable fee.
He said the district has never had enough supply of water for its customers since it was formed around 1950. Rouleau said two test wells were drilled on district land about 10 years ago, but the yield was low. He said the district is in the process of looking for another source of water.
He said the district would like some funding from the town to do so, though he didn't give a dollar amount.
Rouleau said there might be another source of water on district land near Donahue Road and McCarthy Road. He said the district will meet with a project engineer and a hydrologist next week to talk about cost and procedure.
The town sometimes needs to buy water from the city, so White said an additional source of water would be of interest to the town, as well.
Rouleau said there are funding sources out there that the fire district could look to, but from the discussions members of the district have had with other associations and officials, it sounds as though larger projects will take priority.
“Small fire districts are not likely to get any funding in the near future,” he said.
Rouleau said the district held its annual meeting last month and approved a motion to study the possibility of merging the district with the town. Barre Town has absorbed other fire districts into its own water system, the most recent being the Websterville Fire District in 2018. Rouleau said members of the district have expressed an interest in keeping the Graniteville district independent, but as was the case with the Websterville district, it's been difficult to find people willing to serve on the municipality.
