BARRE TOWN — Local officials have delayed the first property tax payment by a month.
The Select Board discussed at its regular meeting Tuesday night the warning for next month's annual meeting. The town typically decides most of its business, including the budget and any special questions, by Australian ballot the second Tuesday in May. There is an in-person meeting held a week before the vote where residents decide on matters such as when property taxes and sewer payments are due.
There was no in-person meeting last year because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Also, the town delayed its annual vote until June of last year in response to the pandemic.
Board Chairman Paul White asked his fellow board members if the in-person meeting should happen this year, noting the pandemic is ongoing. Board member Norma Malone said she supported not having the in-person meeting, “given that we are still living with a fair amount of uncertainty.”
All other board members agreed, so that meant whatever business would have happened at that meeting will now be added to the May 11 warning.
The conversation then turned to property tax and sewer payments.
The first installment for property taxes is usually due Aug. 15. But Town Clerk Donna Kelty has told the board the state has pushed back the filing deadline for homestead declarations and property tax credit claims to May 17. That means the town might not have all the information needed when it sets the tax rate by July 1, the beginning of the fiscal year.
So town officials wanted to move the deadline for the first tax payment to Sept. 15.
Malone asked if the first sewer payment, also due on Aug. 15, should be moved as well.
Town Manager Carl Rogers said it might be easier for residents if there was one due date for both payments, but said the town takes in nearly $500,000 from that sewer payment so it might be good to get that sooner rather than later for cash flow purposes.
Kelty said having that money in August would be helpful because the town has up-front expenses that need to be paid at the beginning of the fiscal year.
White said only pushing back the tax deadline would mean the town will have to send out two bills to residents. He wondered if having to stuff envelopes twice would put an extra burden on Kelty's staff. She said it wouldn't be as bad as last year, when her office was trying to get bills out and deal with the state primary in August as well.
White said he was concerned about only changing one payment date because residents are used to getting both bills at the same time.
“If they hear that their taxes are pushed back to September, if they don't open their mail and read what's in the envelope, they may assume that their sewer (payment) is postponed as well and end up being delinquent on that,” he said.
Kelty said residents received two bills last year and the envelopes had big red letters saying it was a bill and for either sewer payments or property taxes.
“I don't think it was too badly received at that time,” she said.
The board then unanimously approved the warning for the May 11 vote, with the property tax deadline set for Sept. 15 and the first sewer payment due Aug. 15.
