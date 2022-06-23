BARRE TOWN — Local officials have approved the charge and appointed members to a committee that will help the town pick its next town manager.
Carl Rogers announced in January that he will retire next year after more than 30 years of service as the town manager. Rogers had said he planned to retire either at the end of January 2023 or later in the year, whichever would be best for the town.
At the Select Board's regular meeting Tuesday, Chair Paul White said conversations about Rogers' replacement had been taking place in executive session. White said the board has since come to the conclusion that the town needs a screening committee to assist the board with finding a new town manager by reviewing applications and résumés and making recommendations about who should be interviewed.
He said such a committee needs a charge and the board agreed on the language for a charge at a meeting last week.
The Vermont League of Cities and Towns will handle the initial screening of applications. White said the league will first receive the applications and will likely eliminate some candidates quickly.
Board member Jack Mitchell asked whether the committee also would be able to screen applicants. White said the town could receive the applicants in a ranked order from the league, but the committee will have access to all applications.
The board then unanimously approved a motion creating the committee's charge. It states the committee will recommend six to eight candidates, to include two or three alternates, for the first round of interviews. The committee will help conduct those interviews. It will then, according to the charge, give feedback to the board on which two or three candidates should be considered for a second round of interviews.
The goal of the committee is to have the next town manager ready to start work by Jan. 1.
The charge states the committee shall be comprised of five town residents: two select board members, two residents who serve on other town boards or commissions and a resident not currently serving on a board or commission.
White said the board had discussed previously in executive session who could serve on the committee. Board members unanimously approved a motion Tuesday appointing White, Norma Malone, Cedric Sanborn, Michael Gilbar and Todd Provencher to the committee. Malone is the second Select Board member, Sanborn is the chair of the planning commission and serves on the development review board, Gilbar also serves on the planning commission and is a member of the budget committee, according to the town's website, and Provencher is the at-large selection.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.