BARRE TOWN — Local officials are considering changing the constable position from elected to appointed with the current constable close to retiring.
The Select Board discussed the position at its regular meeting Tuesday night. Board Chair Paul White had suggested doing away with the constable entirely after learning Dave Freeman, the current constable, isn’t seeking reelection in May and planned to retire. White said the town has a full-time police department so it does not need the law enforcement the position provides. He also was concerned about someone less qualified from the town running for the position and then working as a law enforcement officer, exposing the town to liability. Freeman had been working as a per diem police officer in town until he resigned from that position last summer and let his law enforcement officer certification expire at the end of December.
Freeman attended Tuesday’s board meeting and urged local officials not to get rid of the constable position. While he hasn’t had much to do recently, Freeman said he’s served three pieces of paper in the past two years and helped direct traffic at a couple elections, he said the position can be an asset for the town.
He said if the town gets rid of the constable position it will never come back.
Freeman said the town doesn’t typically deal with major disasters, but the position can act as another law enforcement body when needed. He brought up a storm that caused a washout on Route 302 years ago and said the constable could sit near a flooded road and direct traffic if the police department didn’t have an officer available.
Freeman also cited tradition, saying the constable has been a town position for many years.
He suggested the town switch the position from elected to appointed. Freeman said that way the town would be able to keep the asset and the board would have control over who is in the position.
No action was taken by the board Tuesday, but all of the board members expressed support for an appointed constable.
Moving from an elected constable to appointed would require a charter change. The town’s attorney, Mike Monte, had given the board instruction on how to proceed with eliminating the position, which also required a charter change. White said the town will check in with Monte again on charter change language with the town appearing to head to an appointed constable.
A charter change takes time. Residents would have to vote on the change in May and then the Legislature would need to approve the change when it gets back in session.
Board member Bob Nelson suggested the town change the language in the charter to say the town “may” appoint a constable, leaving the option open for a future select board but not requiring this board to make such an appointment.
A couple town officers live in the town, as do a handful of officers from surrounding police departments. With the position remaining elected for now, Freeman said he’s been in contact with officers that live in town to see if they have any interest in becoming constable.
“Right now, I’m on person number four,” he said.
He didn’t say who the officer was, but he noted they work for the police department in Barre City and they were waiting for clearance from the city’s new police chief, Braedon “Brad” Vail, the deputy chief in Hartford who agreed to become the new chief earlier this month.
If that person turns him down, Freeman said he has a couple more names, but that’s it.
To allay any concerns local officials might have about someone less qualified running for constable in the meantime, Freeman said he is willing to run for reelection again, but he noted he no longer has law enforcement abilities with his certification expired.
“I have to be clear, there’s really nothing I can do other than serve maybe a health order in town,” he said.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
