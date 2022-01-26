BARRE TOWN — Local officials are considering letting school children name the town’s trucks, following a similar program by the state through which children named plow trucks.
The idea was discussed at the Select Board’s regular meeting Tuesday. Board member Justin Bolduc proposed the idea to give kids, “a voice and give them something fun to chew on for a change.”
Bolduc said he chuckled when he first heard of the state’s plan to let school kids name plow trucks. Then he said he saw the names they picked for the “Name A Plow” program. He said he could roughly tell which grade picked a name based on the “candidness of the name.” Some of the names include “Darth Blader,” “William Scrape-speare,” “Baby Snowda” and “Steve.” The name those at the Barre Town Middle & Elementary School picked for its state truck was “Snow Destroyer.”
Under Bolduc’s plan, each grade from kindergarten through sixth grade would be allowed to name one of the town’s seven large dump trucks. The seventh- and eighth-graders weren’t included because Bolduc said he didn’t know how much interest the older kids would have.
Going forward, Bolduc said one of the town’s trucks will be replaced every year. He said once the sixth-graders moved on to seventh grade, the incoming kindergarten class would have a new truck to name with the old one being replaced.
Bolduc said the town will have to find a spot to put the name so it doesn’t interfere with use of the truck and also wouldn’t get rubbed off with the truck in use. He suggested a panel on the side of the dump body. Town Manager Carl Rogers said the town could use a vinyl decal for the name, similar to how the police cars are marked, so that it will last and can easily be removed once the truck is “retired” from town use.
Board members said they would have to get input from school officials on how to proceed, that is, if the school is in favor of the idea.
Town Clerk Tina Lunt, who had been working at the school before taking her current position, said she had reached out to the school when this idea was first brought up late last year. Lunt said the last she was told, the school wanted to wait until November break was over to have a discussion.
She said there might be too much going on right now, with schools trying to operate during the pandemic to take up the idea this year, but she would reach out again to see whether they wanted to meet with town officials to talk about truck naming.
Board Chair Paul White noted other towns have already followed in the state’s footsteps and let their kids name town trucks.
“There’s no reason not to let our kids have fun, as well. Even though we’re not the first, maybe we’ll be the best,” White said.
