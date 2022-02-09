BARRE TOWN — Local officials are considering creating a recreation director position because the town’s recreation facilities have grown over the years and they are relying on volunteers and cemetery staff to maintain them.
The Select Board has been looking into the town’s policies and governance to see if there are things that need to be updated or changed. That includes the Recreation Department.
The town created a working group to look into the department and report back with a recommendation. The group includes board members Norma Malone and Justin Bolduc, Assistant Town Manager Elaine Wang and Recreation Board members Dave Rouleau and Tyler Morse.
Malone said back in August the Select Board discussed how the Recreation Board was lacking some clear guidelines in its role and authority. She said the working group had hoped to present its findings sooner, but the Select Board members got caught up in property assessment appeals from last year’s reappraisal.
“The general consensus was that our facilities and offerings have grown significantly over time. We noticed that our staffing needs have increased as well,” she said.
Malone said the town is currently using cemetery and sometimes public works staff to help maintain recreation facilities, along with the all-volunteer Recreation Board. She said there have been communication issues reported.
She said the group decided to create a new charge for the Recreation Board and create a recreation director position. She said the position would restructure some staffing arrangements so that cemetery workers would focus only on the town’s cemeteries.
Malone said the Select Board would need to make some changes to town ordinances where the administration of the department resides.
The group presented to the board a draft of the Recreation Board’s new charge and a job description for the director. The charge gives more detail about what the Recreation Board can do and what is expected. The job description anticipates a salary between $45,000 and $55,000 and the position would be full-time, year round. Malone said the documents were made using examples from other towns with recreation departments that have similar offerings.
She said the group found communities that have far less to offer than Barre Town have recreation directors.
The town is currently in the middle of budgeting season because its annual vote is in May, not on Town Meeting Day in March. The group hoped to have the recreation director position included in the proposed budget.
Dwight Coffrin currently serves as the town’s sexton and the recreation maintenance supervisor. Malone said this proposal would turn the sexton into a full-time position. The town would also create an assistant sexton position, instead of hiring summer help, in the hope that whoever the town hires would be trained and would replace Coffrin as sexton when he retires, something board members said is about a year away.
Bolduc said looking at the staff hours from other departments that are working on recreation matters, there are enough hours there that a full-time recreation director could fill.
Malone said the Cemetery Commission and the Recreation Board are in favor of the proposal.
“I want us to think about how we view recreation in Barre Town. We view it as an asset in this community,” she said.
Malone said the town’s recreational assets, such as the town forest, the skate park, the pickleball court and the playgrounds, are used by the Barre Area Development Corp. to try to draw people to Barre. Much of those assets, including the bike path and the soccer field, didn’t exist years ago. She noted six out of the last 10 front covers of the town report have featured recreational activities.
Malone said the Recreation Board is made up of volunteers and their job should be overseeing the facilities, not actively managing them as is the case now.
Select Board member Jack Mitchell said the town is already looking at adding other positions to this year’s budget.
Chris LaMonda, director of emergency medical services, has asked for an administrative assistant. LaMonda has told the board his department is the only one without administrative support and other town staff have had to pitch in to help with his department’s paperwork. The town also is considering hiring an additional public works employee. Mitchell said it appeared the board was in favor of the additional public works employee and he supported the administrative assistant for the ambulance service.
“Previous select boards have never added three brand new positions in one budget year,” he said.
Mitchell said he would need time to digest the proposal, but he wasn’t comfortable adding the recreation director position to the budget.
What the director would do during the winter months was discussed. Bolduc said the director would work on planning for the warmer months and writing grant applications. Malone said there are recreational activities that take place during winter, but the town hasn’t offered much because there isn’t someone whose job is to work on providing such activities.
“Once again, that vision of what could be. We need somebody to develop it and oversee it,” she said.
Bolduc said the town is lucky right now to have a recreation board that is active and involved. He said that may not always be the case. He said board members can come and go, but the recreation department would still function with a director.
No action was taken Tuesday. The Select Board is expected to take up the director position and Recreation Board charge again at next week’s meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.