PLAINFIELD — After 27 years of service to Plainfield, Town Clerk Linda Wells is calling it a career and will retire next week.
Her replacement has been working to get up to speed since July and said she’s ready to take over the role.
Wells had spent 16 years working for St. Johnsbury Trucking, dealing with cash management and other financial duties. She said she had been planning on making a career out of working for that business, but then it shut down. She said she worked for another trucking company in Berlin for a couple years before getting hired as an assistant town clerk in Plainfield.
Wells first started working for the town in 1995 under former Town Clerk/Treasurer Lois Smith. She said she decided to run for town clerk and treasurer in 1998 following Smith’s retirement and won. She’s been serving in those roles ever since. She will officially retire on Nov. 23.
“This has been a really rewarding job. It’s been an honor to serve the town,” Wells said.
She said the town clerk job today looks much different than it did in the late 1990s. Wells said there is much more to do and much of the work has been digitized.
Wells didn’t give specific examples, but she said the state has been placing more and more responsibilities onto the backs of municipal clerks, which she disagrees with.
“I feel like they take advantage of us sometimes, but it is what it is,” she said.
Wells said it’s a stressful job. She said small towns like Plainfield don’t have much staff to do that additional work, noting the town office has a staff of two — her and long-serving Assistant Town Clerk Carol Smith.
Wells said town officials have been discussing possibly hiring an additional part-time assistant to help shoulder some of the load.
She said one memorable moment from her time as town clerk was getting the town office moved out of the bottom floor of the historic Town Hall and Opera House on Route 2 about a decade ago. Wells said she kept asking the select board whether the office could be moved because her space at the time was quite small with a tiny vault.
“We used to have water coming into the building in the spring. Carol and I would be out there pushing water out of the building. It just wasn’t a good place for us or the land records,” she said.
Wells said when the building the municipal office now sits in on Main Street went on the market, the town decided to buy it. She said this building has much more space, is cleaner and is a much better working environment.
Wells said except for a trip planned in the spring, she didn’t have much anticipated for her retirement life. She said she has some home projects to do, wants to spend more time with her husband and wants to spend more time in her flower garden.
After Wells had decided she was going to retire, she said she went out looking for a replacement in an effort to create a seamless transition. She said she advertised the position, but those who responded did not live in town, a requirement for this elected position.
Wells then suggested to town officials maybe the town clerk position should be appointed. That way, the town clerk would not need to be a Plainfield resident and the town would have some control over who holds the position, instead of someone who may not be qualified or skilled running for the office and winning.
Wells said there was value in keeping the position elected, however, because that person would have a vested interest in doing what’s best for the town they live in and would be beholden to the voters, not the select board.
Town officials had planned on including articles on the Town Meeting Day warning earlier this year asking if the town clerk and treasurer should be appointed instead of elected, but ultimately decided against it after residents questioned the legality of such a move.
The question then essentially became moot because resident Robin Miller stepped up and has been working as Wells’ future replacement since July. Miller was formally appointed town clerk effective Dec. 1 by the select board at its regular meeting earlier this week and has said she plans to run for the position at town meeting in March.
Wells was supposed to retire earlier this year, but decided to stay on a few extra months to help Miller get up to speed.
“I feel confident that she’ll do a good job for the town. I think the town is in good hands,” Wells said, adding Miller catches on quickly and has excelled at the job thus far.
Miller is no stranger to the area. She said she had spent the prior year as a stay-at-home mom. Before that, she worked for the Caledonia Central Supervisory Union, working on accounts payable and payroll, and had worked for the Washington Northeast Supervisory Union, which oversaw Twinfield Union School and Cabot School, before it was merged into the Caledonia supervisory union. The office for Washington Northeast had been on the second floor of the building that houses Plainfield’s municipal office.
She said she was interested in serving as town clerk because she wanted to help the community and because of the stability the job offers.
“Talking with other town clerks, the job doesn’t seem boring and I haven’t been bored once,” she said.
Miller said every day is different, which is something she liked about the position.
Wells said she hopes Miller will stick around as long as she did. Miller said she was looking for something long-term and has every intention of sticking around.
She said she’s grateful Carol Smith will remain an assistant town clerk so she can provide her experience and knowledge of the job. Miller said Wells has also made herself available should Miller have questions.
“I think I’m pretty prepared to just jump in and take over,” she said.
Miller said she worked side-by-side with Wells on the primary election in August, but she pretty much ran the show during the general election earlier this month. She said the election went smoothly and the town had a pretty good turnout.
Select board member Sasha Thayer, who is the longest-serving member of the board having been elected in 2017, has worked closely with Wells on the town’s finances. Thayer said she also ran against Wells for town clerk in 1998.
She said Wells was the far more competent candidate and she was glad to lose the election since the town has been better served by electing Wells.
Thayer said when she first got on the select board, she was told to always include Wells on emails about town business.
“And I have to say, my first reaction was like, ‘Why? She’s the town clerk. We’re the select board.’ Well, it didn’t take me long to realize the reason you do that is Linda has held it all together,” she said.
She said she didn’t fully understand all the work a town clerk does — to include elections, record keeping, collecting taxes, keeping track of grants, etc. — until she got on the board.
Thayer, who will not seek reelection in March, said she expects there will be a learning curve for Miller, but Miller has a good skill set for the job and she’s hearing the transition is going well.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.