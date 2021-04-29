BARRE TOWN — While long-time Town Clerk Donna Kelty plans to retire in less than two weeks after more than 30 years of service, she doesn’t plan to go anywhere and wants to continue to serve the town.
Kelty will step down when her term expires May 11 after being elected six times and serving as the town’s clerk and treasurer for 21 years. She served for 11 years as an assistant town clerk before that.
Town Manager Carl Rogers, another long-serving town worker, said Kelty was in the clerk’s office when he started in 1991.
“She’s always been a very good team player,” Rogers said.
He described Kelty as accurate, competent, hard-working, thorough and great with the public. Rogers said Kelty has been known to work weekends and at night when needed.
“She’s not afraid to do what has to be done,” he said.
Rogers said it’s going to be quite different without her.
He noted her office already lost its other longest serving worker when Alice Bartlett, the assistant town clerk, retired at the end of February. Bartlett had worked for the town for 32 years.
Chris Violette, the town’s planning and zoning administrator, and fire chief, said Kelty is a “jack of all trades.” Violette said not only was she the town’s clerk and treasurer, she helped with the town’s website and helped the town in other ways that didn’t necessarily fall under her purview.
“She’s going to be a big loss. I don’t know how you replace somebody like that. … She’s going to be missed,” he said.
Violette said the town’s other employees will have to chip in to help whoever the new clerk is get up to speed. Caitlin Janus and Tina Lunt are both running to replace Kelty.
Violette’s been working for the town for 22 years and multiple other town employees, from a police officer to a public works employee, have been working for Barre Town for multiple decades. He said that’s because it’s a small town without much political controversy. Violette said residents have trust in their local government which makes it a nice place to work.
“It’s nice to be able to serve the people, and the people of Barre Town are great,” he said.
Kelty found that out when she visited her husband’s hometown. She is originally from Ohio, but she met her husband Dan, who is from Websterville, when they were serving in the Army at Fort Carson in Colorado.
“I love the small-town feel (of Barre Town). I love the community. It was just a nice place where everybody knew everybody,” Kelty said.
She said she thought Barre Town would be a great place to raise children, and it has been.
Kelty said she ended up in the career she did totally by accident.
“It was not my goal when I graduated high school to work for a government,” she said.
She said she started working at Northfield Savings Bank, but needed a job closer to home because her late son Chris had been diagnosed with diabetes as a child so she needed to be close to the school. The assistant town clerk position was open so she applied and got it.
Kelty said she had hoped the clerk position would be temporary so she could go back to school and study nursing.
“And in the meantime, things continued to evolve and grow and the next thing you know, one year led to five, which led to 10,” she said.
Kelty said then the town clerk position opened up. She said her kids were older, things were getting better, so she figured she would run and see what would happen. If she got elected, that was fine, if not it was a sign she was to become a nurse.
“Well, I won the election and here I am 21 years later,” Kelty said.
She said with her son’s medical condition, she was able to “dabble” in medicine and educate others about diabetes.
Kelty said she gets her strong work ethic partly from her grandmother Lucy Mae Dunlavy.
“She always stressed ‘you reap what you sow’ and I think that holds true today more than ever,” she said.
Kelty describes herself as a “people person” and carried forward lessons learned from her time in the Girl Scouts, such as treating others as how you’d like to be treated and finishing what you start.
She said she loves finishing things and lists.
“I have lists everywhere. Things I want to do. Things I want to accomplish. And I love ticking things off those lists,” she said.
Kelty said she loves working as a team and she sees government as a team approach where she couldn’t do half the things she does without the rest of the town staff.
While Kelty will no longer be town clerk come May 12, she is staying on full-time in an advisory role until the end of June to help get the new clerk settled. Kelty said she’s a justice of the peace, so she will help with any tax grievances involved in the reappraisal currently underway in town. And she said she will help get the tax bills out in August and would like to continue working on town elections.
Other than that, Kelty said she plans to stay home and spend more time with her 8-year-old granddaughter.
“We do plan on getting more into pickle ball and just doing some fun things. Things that I really haven’t had an opportunity to do. I might do a little more gardening, being a better friend, calling those people and having lunch or having breakfast and a piece of pie and coffee,” Kelty said.
