Editor’s note: The following is a breakdown of town-by-town results of contested races in the open primary on Aug. 9. Because of redistricting for the Washington County State Senate seat, our results include two Orange County towns — Orange and Braintree — as well as Stowe, which is in Lamoille County. All results are unofficial until the Secretary of State deems them official.
Barre CityTurnout: 22%
Democratic Primary
US Senate
Evans-Frantz: 52
Thran: 47
Welch: 756
Congress
Balint: 476
Clifford: 22
Gray: 349
Meyers: 15
Lt. Gov.
Kimbell: 39
Preston: 84
Toll: 384
Zuckerman: 336
Secretary of State
Copeland Hanzas: 231
Odum: 153
Winters: 409
Attorney General
Clark: 360
Thibault: 455
State Senate
Cummings: 570
Duval: 317
Hansen: 269
Perchlik: 432
Watson: 495
Assistant Judge
Battey: 253
Jones: 205
Meyer: 239
Taylor: 527
State’s Attorney
Donnelly: 551
Grace: 165
Republican Primary
U.S. Senate
Malloy: 150
Mermel: 62
Nolan: 178
Congress
Madden: 155
Redic: 141
Tynio: 68
Governor
Bellows: 61
Duval: 36
Scott: 318
Lt. Gov.
Benning: 195
Thayer: 189
State Rep
Deering: 189
Judd: 194
Kelly: 279
Barre TownTurnout: 27%
Democratic Primary
US Senate
Evans-Frantz: 42
Thran: 49
Welch: 858
Congress
Balint: 432
Clifford: 7
Gray: 516
Meyers: 19
Lt. Gov.
Kimbell: 42
Preston: 111
Toll: 512
Zuckerman: 290
Secretary of State
Copeland Hanzas: 195
Odum: 161
Winters: 540
Attorney General
Clark: 369
Thibault: 541
State Senate
Cummings: 641
Duval: 304
Hansen: 301
Perchlik: 399
Watson: 585
Assistant Judge
Battey: 265
Jones: 221
Meyer: 367
Taylor: 474
State’s Attorney
Donnelly: 589
Grace: 189
Republican Primary
U.S. Senate
Malloy: 197
Mermel: 110
Nolan: 322
Congress
Madden: 228
Redic: 199
Tynio: 131
Governor
Bellows: 75
Duval: 55
Scott: 540
Lt. Gov.
Benning: 347
Thayer: 253
BerlinTurnout: 29%
Democratic Primary
US Senate
Evans-Frantz: 18
Thran: 32
Welch: 357
Congress
Balint: 249
Clifford: 4
Gray: 154
Meyers: 4
Lt. Gov.
Kimbell: 19
Preston: 37
Toll: 208
Zuckerman: 136
Secretary of State
Copeland Hanzas: 55
Odum: 50
Winters: 284
Attorney General
Clark: 140
Thibault: 236
State Senate
Cummings: 257
Duval: 123
Hansen: 236
Perchlik: 164
Watson: 236
Assistant Judge
Battey: 142
Jones: 168
Meyer: 57
Taylor: 126
State’s Attorney
Donnelly: 159
Grace: 123
Republican Primary
U.S. Senate
Malloy: 46
Mermel: 23
Nolan: 86
Congress
Madden: 48
Redic: 47
Tynio: 40
Governor
Bellows: 35
Duval: 10
Scott: 123
Lt. Gov.
Benning: 106
Thayer: 41
Braintree(Orange County)Turnout: 24%
Democratic Primary
US Senate
Evans-Frantz: 3
Thran: 19
Welch: 143
Congress
Balint: 108
Clifford: 0
Gray: 55
Meyers: 2
Lt. Gov.
Kimbell: 8
Preston: 41
Toll: 56
Zuckerman: 58
Secretary of State
Copeland Hanzas: 52
Odum: 22
Winters: 69
Attorney General
Clark: 81
Thibault: 60
State Senate
Cummings: 86
Duval: 69
Hansen: 39
Perchlik: 52
Watson: 80
Republican Primary
U.S. Senate
Malloy: 34
Mermel: 16
Nolan: 20
Congress
Madden: 33
Redic: 13
Tynio: 18
Governor
Bellows: 9
Duval: 7
Scott: 57
Lt. Gov.
Benning: 37
Thayer: 23
CabotTurnout: 36%
Democratic Primary
US Senate
Evans-Frantz:12
Thran: 19
Welch: 271
Congress
Balint: 173
Clifford: 2
Gray: 271
Meyers: 3
Lt. Gov.
Kimbell: 6
Preston: 9
Toll: 223
Zuckerman: 73
Secretary of State
Copeland Hanzas: 77
Odum: 38
Winters: 127
Attorney General
Clark: 51
Thibault: 254
State Senate
Cummings: 160
Duval: 131
Hansen: 52
Perchlik: 179
Watson: 138
Assistant Judge
Battey: 80
Jones: 89
Meyer:39
Taylor: 87
State’s Attorney
Donnelly: 95
Grace: 105
Republican Primary
U.S. Senate
Malloy: 52
Mermel: 11
Nolan: 24
Congress
Madden: 32
Redic: 18
Tynio: 25
Governor
Bellows: 21
Duval: 17
Scott: 58
Lt. Gov.
Benning: 61
Thayer: 20
CalaisTurnout: 40%
Democratic Primary
US Senate
Evans-Frantz: 31
Thran: 22
Welch: 463
Congress
Balint: 401
Clifford: 6
Gray: 114
Meyers: 5
Lt. Gov.
Kimbell: 16
Preston: 26
Toll: 245
Zuckerman: 227
Secretary of State
Copeland Hanzas: 148
Odum: 79
Winters: 240
Attorney General
Clark: 233
Thibault: 230
State Senate
Cummings: 279
Duval: 255
Hansen: 117
Perchlik: 349
Watson: 297
State Rep.
Mihaly: 392
Towbin: 101
Assistant Judge
Battey: 171
Jones: 206
Meyer: 48
Taylor: 160
State’s Attorney
Donnelly: 188
Grace: 166
Republican Primary
U.S. Senate
Malloy: 12
Mermel: 12
Nolan: 32
Congress
Madden: 18
Redic: 18
Tynio: 18
Governor
Bellows: 6
Duval: 6
Scott: 47
Lt. Gov.
Benning: 49
Thayer: 10
DuxburyTurnout: 29%
Democratic Primary
US Senate
Evans-Frantz: 19
Thran: 16
Welch: 236
Congress
Balint: 186
Clifford: 4
Gray: 79
Meyers: 6
Lt. Gov.
Kimbell: 13
Preston: 27
Toll: 115
Zuckerman: 115
Secretary of State
Copeland Hanzas: 74
Odum: 29
Winters: 123
Attorney General
Clark: 139
Thibault: 100
State Senate
Cummings: 187
Duval: 105
Hansen: 61
Perchlik: 125
Watson: 159
Assistant Judge
Battey: 100
Jones: 96
Meyer: 24
Taylor: 68
State’s Attorney
Donnelly: 49
Grace: 136
Republican Primary
U.S. Senate
Malloy: 28
Mermel: 8
Nolan: 35
Congress
Madden: 30
Redic: 26
Tynio: 10
Governor
Bellows: 3
Duval: 8
Scott: 65
Lt. Gov.
Benning: 45
Thayer: 24
East MontpelierTurnout: 36%
Democratic Primary
US Senate
Evans-Frantz: 48
Thran: 29
Welch: 657
Congress
Balint: 549
Clifford: 5
Gray: 182
Meyers: 7
Lt. Gov.
Kimbell: 27
Preston: 44
Toll: 349
Zuckerman: 299
Secretary of State
Copeland Hanzas: 170
Odum: 137
Winters: 367
Attorney General
Clark: 344
Thibault: 320
State Senate
Cummings: 386
Duval: 377
Hansen: 166
Perchlik: 457
Watson: 493
State Rep.
Chapin: 482
Kennedy: 58
Sullivan: 185
Assistant Judge
Battey: 287
Jones: 363
Meyer: 63
Taylor: 212
State’s Attorney
Donnelly: 320
Grace: 228
Republican Primary
U.S. Senate
Malloy: 33
Mermel: 10
Nolan: 57
Congress
Madden: 37
Redic: 34
Tynio: 18
Governor
Bellows: 11
Duval: 8
Scott: 81
Lt. Gov.
Benning: 63
Thayer: 30
FaystonTurnout: 28%
Democratic Primary
US Senate
Evans-Frantz: 7
Thran: 20
Welch: 295
Congress
Balint: 189
Clifford: 2
Gray: 130
Meyers: 5
Lt. Gov.
Kimbell: 25
Preston: 33
Toll: 121
Zuckerman: 122
Secretary of State
Copeland Hanzas: 72
Odum: 39
Winters: 162
Attorney General
Clark: 140
Thibault: 139
State Senate
Cummings: 215
Duval: 120
Hansen: 59
Perchlik: 154
Watson: 174
Assistant Judge
Battey: 109
Jones: 121
Meyer: 32
Taylor: 77
State’s Attorney
Donnelly: 31
Grace: 212
Republican Primary
U.S. Senate
Malloy: 12
Mermel: 6
Nolan: 17
Congress
Madden: 15
Redic: 14
Tynio: 3
Governor
Bellows: 2
Duval: 1
Scott: 35
Lt. Gov.
Benning: 21
Thayer: 12
Marshfield
Turnout: 34%
Democratic Primary
US Senate
Evans-Frantz: 24
Thran: 15
Welch: 270
Congress
Balint: 235
Clifford: 6
Gray: 74
Meyers: 1
Lt. Gov.
Kimbell: 14
Preston: 16
Toll: 119
Zuckerman: 160
Secretary of State
Copeland Hanzas: 85
Odum: 87
Winters: 115
Attorney General
Clark: 126
Thibault: 168
State Senate
Cummings: 180
Duval: 131
Hansen: 49
Perchlik: 265
Watson: 192
State Rep.
Mihaly: 141
Towbin: 171
Assistant Judge
Battey: 100
Jones: 119
Meyer: 33
Taylor: 85
State’s Attorney
Donnelly: 137
Grace: 68
Republican Primary
U.S. Senate
Malloy: 41
Mermel: 15
Nolan: 23
Congress
Madden: 37
Redic: 19
Tynio: 17
Governor
Bellows: 15
Duval: 16
Scott: 49
Lt. Gov.
Benning: 51
Thayer: 19
MiddlesexTurnout: 40%
Democratic Primary
US Senate
Evans-Frantz: 26
Thran: 22
Welch: 450
Congress
Balint: 387
Clifford: 1
Gray: 121
Meyers: 4
Lt. Gov.
Kimbell: 21
Preston: 38
Toll: 214
Zuckerman: 211
Secretary of State
Copeland Hanzas: 107
Odum: 77
Winters: 283
Attorney General
Clark: 232
Thibault: 214
State Senate
Cummings: 282
Duval: 227
Hansen: 88
Perchlik: 297
Watson: 373
State Rep.
Chapin: 264
Kennedy: 184
Sullivan: 42
Assistant Judge
Battey: 192
Jones: 228
Meyer: 31
Taylor: 120
State’s Attorney
Donnelly: 174
Grace: 161
Republican Primary
U.S. Senate
Malloy: 18
Mermel: 13
Nolan: 29
Congress
Madden: 17
Redic: 18
Tynio: 10
Governor
Bellows: 9
Duval: 9
Scott: 47
Lt. Gov.
Benning: 37
Thayer: 23
MontpelierTurnout: 40%
Democratic Primary
US Senate
Evans-Frantz: 193
Thran: 131
Welch: 2298
Congress
Balint: 2069
Clifford: 31
Gray: 559
Meyers: 29
Lt. Gov.
Kimbell: 94
Preston: 198
Toll: 1125
Zuckerman: 1154
Secretary of State
Copeland Hanzas: 521
Odum: 1047
Winters: 975
Attorney General
Clark: 1246
Thibault: 1159
State Senate
Cummings: 1458
Duval: 1548
Hansen: 473
Perchlik: 1549
Watson: 1811
State Rep.
Casey: 1114
Jones: 882
McCann: 1275
Modun: 581
Parke: 873
Assistant Judge
Battey: 1142
Jones: 1511
Meyer: 179
Taylor: 631
State’s Attorney
Donnelly: 1160
Grace: 781
Republican Primary
U.S. Senate
Malloy: 43
Mermel: 24
Nolan: 80
Congress
Madden: 61
Redic: 34
Tynio: 43
Governor
Bellows: 21
Duval: 14
Scott: 127
Lt. Gov.
Benning: 81
Thayer: 53
MoretownTurnout: 32%
Democratic Primary
US Senate
Evans-Frantz: 22
Thran: 29
Welch: 329
Congress
Balint: 255
Clifford: 3
Gray: 127
Meyers: 5
Lt. Gov.
Kimbell: 21
Preston: 27
Toll: 160
Zuckerman: 163
Secretary of State
Copeland Hanzas: 70
Odum: 31
Winters: 241
Attorney General
Clark: 176
Thibault: 152
State Senate
Cummings: 261
Duval: 146
Hansen: 69
Perchlik: 165
Watson: 230
Assistant Judge
Battey: 118
Jones: 138
Meyer: 38
Taylor: 89
State’s Attorney
Donnelly: 77
Grace: 193
Republican Primary
U.S. Senate
Malloy: 27
Mermel: 25
Nolan: 24
Congress
Madden: 26
Redic: 25
Tynio: 10
Governor
Bellows: 10
Duval: 7
Scott: 57
Lt. Gov.
Benning:43
Thayer: 25
NorthfieldTurnout: 22%
Democratic Primary
US Senate
Evans-Frantz: 32
Thran: 44
Welch: 446
Congress
Balint: 283
Clifford: 10
Gray: 232
Meyers: 12
Lt. Gov.
Kimbell: 32
Preston: 44
Toll: 203
Zuckerman: 220
Secretary of State
Copeland Hanzas: 99
Odum: 73
Winters: 308
Attorney General
Clark: 227
Thibault: 249
State Senate
Cummings: 354
Duval: 163
Hansen: 265
Perchlik: 221
Watson: 319
Assistant Judge
Battey: 194
Jones: 208
Meyer: 84
Taylor: 137
State’s Attorney
Donnelly: 214
Grace: 153
Republican Primary
U.S. Senate
Malloy: 67
Mermel: 33
Nolan: 79
Congress
Madden: 67
Redic: 60
Tynio: 39
Governor
Bellows: 31
Duval: 16
Scott: 154
Lt. Gov.
Benning: 115
Thayer: 52
Orange(Orange County)Turnout: 20%
Democratic Primary
US Senate
Evans-Frantz: 3
Thran: 5
Welch: 58
Congress
Balint: 26
Clifford: 1
Gray: 41
Meyers: 2
Lt. Gov.
Kimbell: 5
Preston: 4
Toll: 36
Zuckerman: 25
Secretary of State
Copeland Hanzas: 16
Odum: 9
Winters: 43
Attorney General
Clark: 33
Thibault: 30
State Senate
Cummings: 42
Duval: 22
Hansen: 12
McDonald: 0
Perchlik: 24
Watson: 37
Republican Primary
U.S. Senate
Malloy: 40
Mermel: 18
Nolan: 24
Congress
Madden: 36
Redic: 21
Tynio: 15
Governor
Bellows: 10
Duval: 13
Scott: 62
Lt. Gov.
Benning: 47
Thayer: 35
PlainfieldTurnout: 35%
Democratic Primary
US Senate
Evans-Frantz: 21
Thran: 18
Welch: 282
Congress
Balint: 258
Clifford: 4
Gray: 63
Meyers: 2
Lt. Gov.
Kimbell: 7
Preston: 18
Toll: 105
Zuckerman: 182
Secretary of State
Copeland Hanzas: 87
Odum: 60
Winters: 137
Attorney General
Clark: 150
Thibault: 143
State Senate
Cummings: 164
Duval: 159
Hansen: 53
Perchlik: 246
Watson: 195
State Rep.
Milhaly: 104
Towbin: 216
Assistant Judge
Battey: 83
Jones: 103
Meyer: 31
Taylor: 130
State’s Attorney
Donnelly: 140
Grace: 73
Republican Primary
U.S. Senate
Malloy: 14
Mermel: 13
Nolan: 25
Congress
Madden: 23
Redic: 14
Tynio: 11
Governor
Bellows: 7
Duval: 7
Scott: 46
Lt. Gov.
Benning: 37
Thayer: 14
RoxburyDemocratic Primary
US Senate
Evans-Frantz: 3
Thran: 9
Welch: 93
Congress
Balint: 61
Clifford: 0
Gray: 40
Meyers: 2
Lt. Gov.
Kimbell: 5
Preston: 8
Toll: 37
Zuckerman: 52
Secretary of State
Copeland Hanzas: 31
Odum: 15
Winters: 45
Attorney General
Clark: 47
Thibault: 40
State Senate
Cummings: 70
Duval: 27
Hansen: 55
Perchlik: 42
Watson: 50
Assistant Judge
Battey: 45
Jones: 46
Meyer: 11
Taylor: 29
State’s Attorney
Donnelly: 32
Grace: 45
Republican Primary
U.S. Senate
Malloy: 15
Mermel: 8
Nolan: 12
Congress
Madden: 13
Redic: 8
Tynio: 10
Governor
Bellows: 5
Duval: 5
Scott: 26
Lt. Gov.
Benning: 22
Thayer: 12
Stowe(Lamoille County)Turnout: 19%
Democratic Primary
US Senate
Evans-Frantz: 6
Thran: 1
Welch: 83
Congress
Balint: 40
Clifford: 1
Gray: 50
Meyers: 0
Lt. Gov.
Kimbell: 9
Preston: 10
Toll: 48
Zuckerman: 21
Secretary of State
Copeland Hanzas: 20
Odum: 8
Winters: 37
Attorney General
Clark: 48
Thibault: 25
State Senate
Cummings: 35
Duval: 31
Hansen: 16
Perchlik: 29
Watson: 47
State Rep.
Lamont: 56
Patt: 40
Republican Primary
U.S. Senate
Malloy: 4
Mermel: 1
Nolan: 6
Congress
Madden: 4
Redic: 3
Tynio: 1
Governor
Bellows: 2
Duval: 1
Scott: 11
Lt. Gov.
Benning: 10
Thayer: 2
WaitsfieldTurnout: 38%
Democratic Primary
US Senate
Evans-Frantz: 12
Thran: 40
Welch: 429
Congress
Balint: 274
Clifford: 1
Gray: 195
Meyers: 13
Lt. Gov.
Kimbell: 24
Preston: 48
Toll: 201
Zuckerman: 284
Secretary of State
Copeland Hanzas: 113
Odum: 48
Winters: 231
Attorney General
Clark: 220
Thibault: 187
State Senate
Cummings: 293
Duval: 208
Hansen: 87
Perchlik: 216
Watson: 238
Assistant Judge
Battey: 177
Jones: 168
Meyer: 60
Taylor: 106
State’s Attorney
Donnelly: 68
Grace: 188
Republican Primary
U.S. Senate
Malloy: 34
Mermel: 11
Nolan: 26
Congress
Madden: 35
Redic: 19
Tynio: 10
Governor
Bellows: 11
Duval: 2
Scott: 63
Lt. Gov.
Benning: 48
Thayer: 15
WarrenTurnout: 33%
Democratic Primary
US Senate
Evans-Frantz: 10
Thran: 49
Welch: 379
Congress
Balint: 265
Clifford: 1
Gray: 171
Meyers: 5
Lt. Gov.
Kimbell: 19
Preston: 48
Toll: 153
Zuckerman: 206
Secretary of State
Copeland Hanzas: 119
Odum: 66
Winters: 192
Attorney General
Clark: 240
Thibault: 145
State Senate
Cummings: 270
Duval: 196
Hansen: 81
Perchlik: 230
Watson: 233
Assistant Judge
Battey: 164
Jones: 168
Meyer: 46
Taylor: 106
State’s Attorney
Donnelly: 59
Grace: 263
Republican Primary
U.S. Senate
Malloy: 16
Mermel: 11
Nolan: 25
Congress
Madden: 21
Redic: 18
Tynio: 8
Governor
Bellows: 4
Duval: 7
Scott: 47
Lt. Gov.
Benning: 27
Thayer: 23
WaterburyTurnout: 30%
Democratic Primary
US Senate
Evans-Frantz: 46
Thran: 76
Welch: 1045
Congress
Balint: 693
Clifford: 6
Gray: 469
Meyers: 14
Lt. Gov.
Kimbell: 61
Preston: 111
Toll: 541
Zuckerman: 426
Secretary of State
Copeland Hanzas: 276
Odum: 113
Winters: 634
Attorney General
Clark: 622
Thibault: 428
State Senate
Cummings: 821
Duval: 478
Hansen: 209
Perchlik: 555
Watson: 697
Assistant Judge
Battey: 454
Jones: 458
Meyer: 139
Taylor: 255
State’s Attorney
Donnelly: 279
Grace: 558
Republican Primary
U.S. Senate
Malloy: 51
Mermel: 31
Nolan: 63
Congress
Madden: 41
Redic: 61
Tynio: 34
Governor
Bellows: 16
Duval: 12
Scott: 127
Lt. Gov.
Benning: 83
Thayer: 50
WoodburyTurnout: 31%
Democratic Primary
US Senate
Evans-Frantz: 14
Thran: 7
Welch: 143
Congress
Balint: 121
Clifford: 0
Gray: 46
Meyers: 2
Lt. Gov.
Kimbell: 5
Preston: 5
Toll: 73
Zuckerman: 77
Secretary of State
Copeland Hanzas: 46
Odum: 24
Winters: 74
Attorney General
Clark: 73
Thibault: 71
State Senate
Cummings: 111
Duval: 75
Hansen: 17
Perchlik: 109
Watson: 98
State Rep.
Lamont: 104
Patt: 146
Assistant Judge
Battey: 52
Jones: 55
Meyer: 20
Taylor: 35
State’s Attorney
Donnelly: 60
Grace: 40
Republican Primary
U.S. Senate
Malloy: 23
Mermel: 9
Nolan: 24
Congress
Madden: 15
Redic: 15
Tynio: 20
Governor
Bellows: 12
Duval: 7
Scott: 36
Lt. Gov.
Benning: 38
Thayer: 16
WorcesterTurnout: 36%
Democratic Primary
US Senate
Evans-Frantz: 12
Thran: 10
Welch: 226
Congress
Balint: 188
Clifford: 2
Gray: 60
Meyers: 4
Lt. Gov.
Kimbell: 8
Preston: 17
Toll: 83
Zuckerman: 137
Secretary of State
Copeland Hanzas: 56
Odum: 47
Winters: 128
Attorney General
Clark: 114
Thibault: 111
State Senate
Cummings: 146
Duval: 136
Hansen: 73
Perchlik: 135
Watson: 154
State Rep.
Lamont: 172
Patt: 225
Assistant Judge
Battey: 92
Jones: 110
Meyer: 28
Taylor: 52
State’s Attorney
Donnelly: 99
Grace: 57
Republican Primary
U.S. Senate
Malloy: 6
Mermel: 5
Nolan: 20
Congress
Madden: 12
Redic: 7
Tynio: 7
Governor
Bellows: 5
Duval: 3
Scott: 24
Lt. Gov.
Benning: 16
Thayer: 12
