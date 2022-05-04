BARRE TOWN — Projects were added and removed from a list of possible uses of the $2.3 million the town has been awarded in pandemic relief dollars and town officials begrudgingly committed nearly $600,000 of it to a water line project.
At its regular meeting Tuesday night, the Select Board discussed uses of the money it has been awarded through the American Rescue Plan Act. The town sought public input during the winter for how the money should be used. With budgeting season now behind them, town officials said they were ready to dive into figuring out what to do with the funds.
Town Manager Carl Rogers has prepared a list of projects that have been discussed as possible uses for the money. Rogers said he wanted the board to pare down the list and give him an idea of what projects it was interested in so he can start working on costs.
Some ideas were quickly removed.
A representative from Trout Unlimited had reached out to board Chair Paul White asking if the town could fix a couple of its culverts on Gunner's Brook so that trout can freely move there. Josh Martineau, the town's engineer, said it would cost about $300,000 per culvert to replace them. Martineau said the culverts are in good shape and don't need to be replaced. Board members discussed installing a fish ladder at that location, but ultimately decided that's something that could be done using grant funding and suggested Trout Unlimited could apply for such a grant.
The Rainbow Bridge Community Center, a meeting place for the LGBTQ+ community slated to open next month in Barre City, had asked for $25,000. Board member Norma Malone said she wanted the money to go towards projects in town. Board members suggested the center apply for funding as part of the budgeting process along with other nonprofits.
A resident's suggestion for a sidewalk on Route 14 in South Barre was shot down because the state is planning to reconstruct the intersection of Route 14 and Bridge Street and Sterling Hill Road. Though board members said a sidewalk there would be helpful with people regularly seen walking along the road.
A suggestion to expand Wilson Industrial Park didn't make the cut because board members said they wanted to see the park's current available lots sold off first.
Some of the ideas on the list came from when officials were told there were only certain things that the money could be used on. The restrictions on the funds were later eased by the federal government so those ideas, including promoting affordable housing and weatherization, were scrapped. Malone said housing issues are really something the state should take up and the town has little say on affordable housing.
Some ideas for projects with a lower cost were kept on the list in the event the town has money left over and needs something to use it on. A generator for the public works building suggested by board member Jack Mitchell at a cost of $38,000 is such a project. The ARPA funds need to be obligated, meaning contracts signed for projects, by the end of 2024 and spent by the end of 2026.
Board member Justin Bolduc said he had some projects to add to the list. Bolduc suggested a new bathroom near the tennis courts and one near an entrance to the town forest.
Bolduc said the police department on the first floor of the municipal building has needed an extension because space has been tight there since the roster has been expanded over the years. He said he was still working on the design for the extension.
The town has already committed $41,600 of the funds to upgrade the audio/visual equipment in the municipal building for increased access for board meetings. Another $12,180 has been committed to Barre City to upgrade the communication system in the water/sewer system the city operates and the town uses.
Board members supported $130,000 of the pandemic relief dollars going to a water line project where an 8-inch line would be installed across the Jail Branch. Another stormwater project at the Department of Public Works yard would cost $45,000.
Board members were in favor of making some improvements to a building owned by the town on Wilson Street that currently houses a day care. They also wanted to look into adding water and sewer service to a property owned by the town on Buick Street that they want sold and developed.
The town had expected to pay about $885,000 to upgrade the radio system because emergency responders have reported there are dead spots in town with no radio coverage. Fire Chief Chris Violette told the board he now expects that project to cost hundreds of thousands of dollars less. The project had involved building radio towers, but Violette said the town might be able to rent space on existing towers.
Mitchell suggested the town bond for that work instead of using ARPA money.
Rogers told the board the town has received bids for a water line project in Websterville. Town officials knew there were lines that needed to be replaced when it took over the Websterville Fire District in 2018.
Rogers said the town had a plan in place to fix the lines and was in the process of doing so when the pandemic hit. The town had expected the project to upgrade water mains in Websterville to cost about $275,000. The lines were installed in 1938. But construction costs have skyrocketed from the pandemic and the war in Ukraine.
The town received multiple bids for the project with the lowest from Munson Earth Moving Corp. at $828,196. In his notes to the board, Rogers said he expected the town would reject that bid because it was so high, so he and an engineer the town has hired to help with the line replacement worked with the bidder to remove some parts of the project to reduce its cost to about $555,000. Pieces removed from the bid include the replacement of the water main on Brook Street to Church Hill Road, replacement of the line on Sabetto Street and eliminating paving the trenches where the lines are laid. The town is planning to repave the impacted roads in a couple of years so Rogers said the town can fill the trenches with gravel for now and then pave the whole area at once later on.
There had been some discussion about eliminating the replacement of the line on Violette Street, but that was kept in the project because there is ledge there to deal with. Town officials said it would be difficult for the town's public works crew to tackle a project like that themselves.
Board members said they wanted to use the pandemic relief dollars to the benefit of as many residents as possible. They weren't sure using a sizable portion of the money for that water line fix accomplishes that.
Martineau, the town's engineer, pointed out the town's public works crew recently replaced the line on Little John Road. He said it took longer than expected to replace that line and it was a fairly straight-forward project with few driveways and a smaller road to deal with and no ledge. Martineau said while the Websterville project itself might not benefit all residents directly, freeing up the public works crew from having to do this work will be a benefit to all in town. He said he doesn't know if or how the town could replace the line on Violette Street on its own.
This argument swayed Malone.
“I really am struggling with this because of the dollar amount and how much of it is going toward one project, but you have made, in my estimation, a very compelling argument,” she said.
With a 5% contingency, the Websterville project will cost the town an estimated $583,000. This project, along with the others board members supported, brings the total to about $827,000 of the pandemic relief dollars, or 36%, that have been spoken for thus far.
While acknowledging the project is more expensive than expected and may not benefit every resident, the board unanimously approved a motion awarding the contract to Munson. Board members were told the contractor plans to start in August with the goal of finishing the project before Thanksgiving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.