BARRE TOWN — The conversation veered a bit into the relationship between the city and the town, but after a 3-2 vote, town officials have agreed to give the city a little over $12,000 in pandemic relief dollars to upgrade the communication system in the water/sewer system the city operates and the town uses.
At its regular meeting Tuesday night, the Select Board heard from William Ahearn, director of public works and engineering for Barre City. Ahearn was there to request funding from the town for a project that would upgrade the city’s communication system for public works and upgrade the communication and control systems for the water and sewer systems. The project is estimated to cost just shy of $70,000 and the city was asking for $12,180 — about 18% of the cost — from the town.
In his notes to the board, Town Manager Carl Rogers said the town’s sewer system connects to the city’s at about 10 spots. Rogers said the city maintains the sewer system that carries wastewater from the town to the city’s treatment plant.
Rogers said about 1,250 customers in the town buy water directly from the city. The town also buys bulk water from the city.
Ahearn said the water and sewer systems currently pose “a fairly substantial danger,” which he currently has no way to mitigate against.
There is a 20-inch water line that runs along East Cobble Hill Road. He said if that line breaks, it would pump out somewhere between 2 and 3 million gallons of water per hour.
“If I take 40 minutes to get there, you will see erosion channeling to some relief point that is going to be between 3 and 8 feet deep and 6 and 12 feet wide. And if there is a house in front of it, I can assure you, it’s going to submerge the basement,” Ahearn said.
He recalled an incident years ago on Nelson Street where a 12-inch line broke and subsequently filled basements in houses two streets down from the break. Ahearn said the city had to pay to clean up those basements.
“That was only about 400,000 gallons an hour. So, I’m looking at something that is six or eight times that,” he said.
He said this new system would tell operators when water is flowing out much faster than it should and they would be able to shut lines off if needed.
Ahearn said some pipes in the ground in the city are 125 years old. He said the ones he’s looking to control are more than 85 years old, a similar age to some Barre Town lines.
Ahearn said the city came up with the $12,180 figure using a formula that looked at the distributions between the city and town and how much each uses the water and sewer systems.
He said the city has approved the project, contingent on Ahearn convincing the town to pay its share.
He said while nothing is impossible and he could try to find the money elsewhere, he’d prefer not to do that.
Two board members, Norma Malone and Justin Bolduc, wanted to know why the city was asking the town, one of its customers, to help pay for capital improvements. Bolduc compared the situation to a landlord asking a tenant to help pay for a roof repair.
He said he may have supported the idea if the town were getting a wholesale rate for water, but the city charges the town a retail rate. Bolduc also indicated he would have supported the ask if it didn’t include installing new radio equipment in the city’s public works vehicles and equipment.
Malone pointed out the city has over $400,000 available in its water fund that it could use for this project.
Ahearn said he’s dealing with a $25 million shortfall for infrastructure improvements for the city’s water system. He said the city has more than 20,000 feet of 4-inch water line when the standard now is 8 inches. He again brought up the age of the lines when they are only supposed to have a life of 50 years.
“So I’m sitting on a powder keg,” he said. “If I had $5 million in reserves, it allows me to take care of less than 7% or 8% of the total demand I have sitting for replacement now,” he said.
Ahearn said this communication project isn’t a cost that can be paid for by the funds collected from water rates. He said that’s proven by the city using its own pandemic relief dollars to pay for the project.
Ahearn told board members to look at the town’s ability to develop “in a virtually unlimited manner.”
“It isn’t because of the wastewater and water systems you operate. It’s because of the water systems the city operates. … And that right now has always been viewed as a free service. This is an ask for a small amount of money,” he said, adding it was a fair and equitable request.
Board Chair Paul White said he agreed with Ahearn that the amount wasn’t much, considering the benefit the town receives.
White said he’s been thinking for a while that there needs to be a comprehensive look at how water and sewer billing is handled between the city and the town. He said the last time the town received a quarterly sewer bill from the city, there was an overcharge of about $150,000 that was cleared up after a phone call.
“That tells me that there’s no credibility in the way that we’re currently being billed,” White said.
Ahearn said he wasn’t aware of the overcharge and would find out what happened there. He said the bill apparently wasn’t reviewed before it was sent out which should not happen.
Ahearn welcomed a review of the billing between the city and town. He said there are concerns within the city that the water rate as its currently calculated isn’t accurately reflecting the actual expenses of providing water.
White said there’s “a tendency, when there is an unforeseen or a large issue like this, the first thought sometimes seems to be, ‘How much of this is the town responsible for?’ And I think that’s a conversation for us to have with the City Council.”
White said he was supportive of this request.
Rogers said he supported the ask because the town would likely end up paying the expense anyway from rate increases to pay for the project. The town manager said using pandemic relief dollars saves the town and the 1,250 town customers who buy water from the city from having to pay that amount.
“But also there’s the insurance part of it,” Rogers said.
He said by helping the city get this equipment, the town is helping to avert a disaster in town.
“I viewed it as a small amount of money that we could end up paying anyway, but we could help the city take some action that would be good for our property owners,” he said.
In the end, the board voted 3-2 to approve giving the city $12,180 of its pandemic relief dollars to help pay for the project. White and fellow board members Jack Mitchell and Bob Nelson voted in favor while Malone and Bolduc voted against the ask.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.