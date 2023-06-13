WILLIAMSTOWN — Orange County’s only state senator could soon be living on Williamstown’s newest Class 4 road — one that bears his family name, serves his MacDonald Road residence and, a slim majority of the select board believes, the town shouldn’t continue to maintain.

Monday night’s 3-2 vote to downgrade the classification of MacDonald Road came with what Chair Larry Hebert characterized as an “if it’s legal” caveat that means Sen. Mark MacDonald, D-Orange, doesn’t yet have to line up someone to plow the half-mile of town road that leads to his family home.

