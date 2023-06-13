WILLIAMSTOWN — Orange County’s only state senator could soon be living on Williamstown’s newest Class 4 road — one that bears his family name, serves his MacDonald Road residence and, a slim majority of the select board believes, the town shouldn’t continue to maintain.
Monday night’s 3-2 vote to downgrade the classification of MacDonald Road came with what Chair Larry Hebert characterized as an “if it’s legal” caveat that means Sen. Mark MacDonald, D-Orange, doesn’t yet have to line up someone to plow the half-mile of town road that leads to his family home.
However, MacDonald, who attended Monday night’s session, shouldn’t rule out that possibility because, unless there’s something that blocks the board from doing what it just did, winter maintenance of MacDonald Road — and its maintenance in general — will no longer be the town’s responsibility.
Board members, who conducted site visits of five roads with similar stories just before Monday night’s meeting, agreed to reclassify two of them — MacDonald Road conditionally — while reaching acceptable agreements that should allow two others to maintain their Class 3 status, and tabling action on a fifth based on new information.
Most of those decisions, including the vote to table a motion to extend and upgrade Clark Road from Class 4 to Class 3, were unanimous.
MacDonald Road was the outlier.
Not because MacDonald wasn’t willing to be cooperative — he repeatedly insisted he was — but because Town Manager Jackie Higgins told him he has failed to live up to past promises.
Higgins noted it isn’t the first time the town has considered reclassifying MacDonald Road, which, she said, essentially serves as a “private driveway for one resident.” She reminded MacDonald he promised to keep the road right of way and a designated turnaround used by town trucks clear, while flashing a photograph of a clogged turnaround taken on Nov. 29, 2022, that highlighted what she described as a persistent problem.
“You were not doing what you said that you were going to do,” she said, noting the result required the plow driver to shift into reverse and back down the too-narrow road.
“We can’t have the road crew backing out a half a mile during a snowstorm,” she said. “It’s not safe.”
MacDonald said the photograph was taken while he was in the midst of a prolonged hospital stay after suffering a stroke last October, and suggested downgrading the classification of the road would represent an “extreme hardship” and potentially reduce the value of his property.
Higgins said she was aware of MacDonald’s medical issues, suggested it wasn’t an isolated incident, and the turnaround wasn’t blocked by a parked car.
“It was not people’s private vehicles, it was farm equipment in November,” she said.
Turnaround aside, board members Chris Peloquin and Chris Wade both expressed concern about a road “MacDonald Road comes nowhere near meeting the spec(ifications) for a Class 3 road in the Town of Williamstown,” Wade said, suggesting the road would have to be “widened significantly” — an exercise he said would require cutting numerous trees.
“For the town to keep maintaining essentially what is a driveway — it’s not being financially responsible … for the town,” he said.
MacDonald received an assist from local lawmaker and former board member Rodney Graham.
Graham noted the town receives state funding for MacDonald Road, and MacDonald can’t be blamed for the fact that it is substandard.
“If the town hasn’t maintained it to Class 3 standards, that’s the town’s fault, it’s not Mr. MacDonald’s fault,” he said.
It was Graham who suggested the board consult with the town’s lawyer before taking any binding action to reclassify the road.
“You better make sure you can legally do it,” he said.
Complicating matters is the history of the property MacDonald said his parents purchased 74 years ago. At the time there were two other ways off the property, but, he said, that changed when Interstate 89 was constructed in 1969, effectively turning MacDonald Road into a “dead-end road.”
It didn’t help that MacDonald seemed to think the need to keep the right of way and the turnaround clear was a winter-only obligation.
Hebert sought to explain the road is a town road and it was never acceptable to obstruct it.
“It doesn’t make any difference whether it’s winter or summer, you can’t have stuff parked in the right of way,” he said.
MacDonald indicated he was willing to abide by whatever conditions the town set.
Selectman Scott McCarthy joined Peloquin and Wade in voting to reclassify the road, provided the board has that authority. Hebert and Selectman Clayton Woolworth voted against the motion, which passed, 3-2.
Higgins said she would report back to the board the legal issue raised by Graham next month, and Hebert told MacDonald the board could revisit the issue at that time.
Board members voted unanimously to downgrade the classification of a short stretch of Grandview Road just off Chelsea Road. The difference there is that property owner Orvil Lasell told the board he was unwilling to provide the town with a dedicated, unobstructed 50-foot turnaround and questioned whether the town even owned that portion of the road.
Property owners on two other short roads — both dead ends — conceptually agreed to deed the town a dedicated turnaround in order to retain Class 3 status on Farnham and Hulbert roads.
Board members almost upgraded Clark Road from Class 4 to Class 3 based on the promise of a turnaround, before learning there is pavement under at least a portion of the gravel road that could make grading it problematic. Rather than rush the decision, the board agreed to conduct a second site visit before next month’s meeting.
