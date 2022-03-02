BARRE TOWN — Local officials have received and accepted a bid that was a bit over budget, but not nearly as expensive as the previous bids the town received for roof repair for the salt building.
During a meeting last month, the Select Board rejected two bids to replace the north end of the roof of the salt storage building at the public works yard. The south end was replaced several years ago after it was damaged in a wind storm.
The town has $13,405 in the budget for the work. Vermont Construction Company, out of Colchester, submitted a bid of $52,000; and Titan Roofing, out of Springfield, Massachusetts, submitted a bid of $119,900.
Both bids were rejected because board members said they were far too high.
In his notes to the board, Town Manager Carl Rogers said bids were again requested immediately following that meeting. Rogers had told the board a local roofer, Chris Facini who owns Til' Dark Roofing, was interested in the project and wasn’t able to submit a bid because he was on vacation. Rogers reported Facini was the one who replaced the south part of the salt building roof.
At its regular meeting Tuesday, the board was told Facini's company had submitted a bid of $19,000 to do the work. That amount is less than half of what Vermont Construction Co., the “low” bidder, had offered previously. Til' Dark was the only company to submit a bid.
The board voted unanimously to accept the bid and award the work to Facini, but not before board member Jack Mitchell asked if higher-than-budgeted bids are something the town should get used to seeing with the price of materials having gone up from the coronavirus pandemic. Rogers said the town knows things are going to cost more than they did before March 2020.
“We're taking that into consideration when we're doing things like the five-year plans or the budget,” the town manager said.
He said the town is expecting to pay about 7% more in paving costs compared to the current budget after reaching out to a contractor to see what prices will look like.
Rogers said he didn't know if the situation in Europe, where Russia has invaded Ukraine, might impact costs. He said the price of oil continues to climb and that doesn't help things like paving costs.
Board member Justin Bolduc said the market “is pretty volatile right now” and he didn't see that changing anytime soon.
Rogers said along with inflation, it's probably going to take several years to get prices back to where they were before.
