PLAINFIELD – The Select Board has accepted a bid for the pedestrian bridge project, because walking away from the project would cost the town tens of thousands of dollars more than going forward.
The plan is to install sidewalk on a small portion of Mill Street in the village where it connects with Main Street and continues up Main Street to the bridge that crosses the Winooski River. Officials have said this plan will make walking in that part of town easier and safer.
The project would widen the concrete bridge so that a 5-foot-wide walkway can be installed there.
The town received a second round of bids for the project. The project hit a significant snag last year when the town put it out to bid and discovered the bridge work would cost far more than the town had available.
Some tweaks were made in an effort to reduce the cost of the project.
The first bid the town recently received, from construction company Neil H. Daniels Inc., of Ascutney, was for $649,790, which is in line with what the town has to spend. The second, from SD Ireland, of Montpelier, was for $1,178,775.
The board held a special meeting Thursday to talk about the bids and to see whether moving forward with the project was the right move. Some residents had complained about the ballooning cost of the project and wanted a town-wide vote on the matter.
Board member Tammy Farnham gave a presentation Thursday laying out the financial details for the project. Farnham said the town has $921,700 in funding available for the project, which includes design and construction. That includes $741,604 in federal dollars, $35,056 from the state and the town would have to pay $147,930 in matching funds for the grants. The town's share includes $2,890 in outstanding non-refundable invoices.
The town has paid $21,083 for the design of the project, which will not be refunded. So the board will need to come up with another $126,847 to move forward with the pedestrian bridge.
If the town decided to not move forward with the project, it would have to reimburse the federal government and the state the grants funds that have already been spent for the design of the project. Farnham said that bill would be $162,872, which is in addition to the $21,000 the town has spent. So the town would have to pay more than $180,000 and have nothing to show for it. It would cost the town about $36,000 more to walk away from the bridge project than to move forward.
The state is involved and working closely with the town on this project because it is working on a fix for the troubled intersection at Route 2 and Main Street. Farnham noted another wrinkle in walking away from the pedestrian bridge is the state has agreed to install some sidewalk on Route 2 across from the Town Hall which was originally part of the bridge project. She said without that project, the state would have no reason to install the sidewalk.
About a dozen residents were in attendance for Thursday's virtual meeting and all of them supported continuing with the pedestrian bridge.
Resident Andy Robinson said, “I see no reason not to do this. It's a long time coming. We've got a price we can afford. I would encourage the Select Board to make a decision and move forward, I don't think you have to bring it to the town again. I'm assuming someone will complain about it, because that's how this works. But I think you have good reasons to move forward and as a tax payer and participant I'm grateful you got it this far so let's get it over the finish line.”
The board voted unanimously to accept the bid from Neil H. Daniels Inc. Board member Jim Volz said moving forward seemed like a “no-brainer,” given the costs of backing out.
Farnham said the construction company is hoping to complete the project this summer, though, it could happen next year. She said the bridge on Main Street will have at least one lane open during construction after residents and businesses in the lower village objected to shutting down their access to Route 2.
It's still unclear why the two recent bids were hundreds of thousands of dollars apart. Farnham said she wasn't told by the state why there was such a difference in price, but the lower bid was approved by the state after review.
“It does check all the boxes of what is required,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.