PLAINFIELD — Bram Towbin has stepped away from town service for the second time in recent years, this time citing mismanagement in the town office.
The move comes after the select board discussed the town clerk’s job performance over “a series of executive sessions.”
Towbin announced in a YouTube video, on Front Porch Forum and on Facebook that he is stepping down from the select board and from his positions as road commissioner and on the town’s Hazard Mitigation Committee. Residents can go to bit.ly/towbin0830 to view the video.
Towbin had previously served for six years on the select board. He said since he was reelected to the board in April, he’s been, “receiving unsolicited communications from an astonishing array of people in town government and outside voicing their concerns about mismanagement” relating to the town office. The announcement didn’t mention Town Clerk and Treasurer Robin Miller by name, but Towbin noted he had recently stopped voting to approve payroll and other warrants for the town because he didn’t have confidence in her work.
Miller wrote in an email Tuesday morning, “Bram has not brought any of his concerns to my attention. I perform my job with professionalism and welcome any feedback.”
Miller got off to a rocky start as town clerk. She was hired in July 2022 to work under Linda Wells ahead of Wells’ retirement after 27 years of service. Miller was appointed town clerk and treasurer in December and ran unopposed for the positions at town meeting.
That election was delayed from March until April because the town hadn’t sent the town report out in time to be in compliance with state law. Miller reported there were discrepancies in the town’s finances that she had to work out that delayed signing off on the town report, which then delayed getting the report to the printer. Jim Volz, chair of the board at the time, took the blame for the oversight, stating he should have been aware of the deadlines, considering the town has a new town clerk.
Towbin, who has run twice unsuccessfully for the Legislature, said after that incident with the town report, he expected there would be an effort to “make sure things ran well,” but that has not been the case.
Towbin said he isn’t accusing Miller of doing anything illegal, but called her management practices, “substandard to a degree that make me uncomfortable.” He said Miller has been holding “unpredictable in-person hours” at the town office while working from home.
“This is not a work from home position,” he wrote.
Mary Lane, chair of the town’s Water and Wastewater Commission, wrote on Facebook that she lives near the town office. Lane said months after an expected normal learning curve for taking on the town clerk role, things still aren’t getting done. She said most days, the only vehicle in the parking lot for the town office is Carol Smith’s, the assistant town clerk.
Towbin said he had been trying to handle the issue discretely, but could not get support from fellow board members Riley Carlson and Volz, who also weren’t mentioned by name in his announcement. He said in a follow-up comment on Facebook that the board held “a series of executive sessions” to discuss Miller’s job performance.
Towbin said he tried to implement measures that were rejected by Carlson and Volz. The measures included requiring all employees assigned to the town office, including Miller, to work in the building and hours would be tallied by a time clock administered by the board. Towbin also suggested the town clerk be required to deliver a town report at every board meeting, and if there is a delay in processing an invoice, the clerk must report it to the board. Towbin said Volz and Carlson refused to support these measures because the town clerk and treasurer are elected positions, so the board has no authority over what the people in those positions do.
“That’s factually true,” Towbin wrote on Facebook, “But I wanted to quietly alert the town that MANY people had concerns.”
Following an executive session during a special meeting on Aug. 11, no action was taken, but Carlson said the town would consider contracting for an audit.
“It’s been a long time since we’ve had an external audit, and there’s been a lot of turnover in that time among town officials,” Carlson said.
The board has scheduled a special meeting for Aug. 29, during which it is expected to approve a request for proposals for the audit.
Towbin said the actual reason the town is going to pay thousands in taxpayer dollars for an audit, “is, quite simply, mismanagement.”
“The outside audit might end up turning up minor discrepancies if any, but that is not the point,” he wrote. “The point is that we felt we need to have an outside audit at all.”
At the board’s regular meeting Aug. 21, Carlson, the chair of the board, had suggested some changes the town could make to help the town run more effectively. He suggested the town expand the select board from three to five positions and to hire a town manager or administrator to handle the day-to-day operation of the town. Those suggestions appear to be in response to Towbin’s concerns.
Towbin was visibly agitated during the Aug. 21 meeting and confrontational with Carlson. He questioned the logic of Miller preparing the request for proposals for the audit, and was told she was the one with information an auditor would need and would know what such a request will require.
Towbin said in his resignation announcement that while Carlson’s suggestions are “fine,” his first order of business is to reform the town clerk and treasurer positions, suggesting they switch from elected to appointed. This switch was suggested when Wells announced she was going to retire, but officials opted against pursuing it once Miller stepped up to replace Wells. Such a switch could require a charter change.
Towbin said it’s “obviously unfair” that Smith, the long-serving assistant town clerk, can’t serve as town clerk because she doesn’t live in Plainfield.
Towbin bemoaned that the elected clerk and treasurer positions aren’t held accountable by the board, an entity he called “the people legally charged with managing town affairs.”
He asked, “How can that situation stand?”
Carlson declined in an email Monday to comment on what was said in executive session. He thanked Towbin for his service, though Carlson said he was, “disappointed by the hurtful way he has chosen to end his tenure.”
Carlson said he stood by the reasoning he gave Aug. 11 for why the town could use an audit.
“Bram was a member of the select board at the time, and if he disagreed he could have said so. He did not. Instead, Bram chose to wait two weeks, quit, recorded a YouTube video attacking Plainfield’s public officials, and post it to Facebook. That is all I have to say about Bram,” Carlson wrote.
Volz did not respond to a request for comment about this article.
This is the second time in recent years that Towbin has publicly announced he’s walking away from Plainfield business.
Towbin announced in April 2020 he would step down as road commissioner and away from public service after the select board opted at that time not to reappoint Towbin to the Hazard Mitigation Committee and instead disbanded and replaced the committee.
Towbin singled out Sasha Thayer, chair of the select board at that time, calling her actions “authoritarian” and accusing her of bullying residents by not allowing them to participate in virtual meetings held during the pandemic. Towbin said at the time he would not return to assist town government with Thayer as chair of the board.
Thayer did not seek reelection for her three-year seat earlier this year. Towbin ran unopposed for the seat. He also was reappointed road commissioner shortly before that election.
Shortly after Towbin was reelected to the board, he and Carlson took part in a special Saturday board meeting, during which they replaced Thayer as emergency management director, a position she wanted to keep, with Michael Billingsley, who also stepped away from public service in April 2020 because of his stated issues with Thayer. This move caused Carla Straight, the town’s emergency management coordinator who was brought in by Thayer, to resign. Replacing Thayer upset those at the fire department, as well, who said they were not told such a change was going to take place. Volz was not in attendance for that Saturday meeting because he was tending to a personal matter.
While Towbin left open the possibility of again returning to public service some time in the future, the select board will need to find a third board member to appoint and a new road commissioner, a position that remained vacant once Towbin walked away in 2020.
This also is the second time in a little over a year that a board member has resigned. Tammy Farnham resigned from the board in June 2022 after controversy over whom the town would hire as road foreman. Towbin accused the board of “corruption” and was among a group of residents demanding transparency and for the town to hire Michael Bingham as foreman, after finding out the town was considering hiring someone else. Bingham, who was a member of the town’s road crew at the time, was ultimately hired for the job.
Towbin said Farnham should have recused herself from the hiring discussion because her father-in-law, the late Allan Farnham, had been the town’s road foreman in the past.
Tammy Farnham said the town followed its hiring process, but she was stepping down because she and her family had been personally attacked. She said she worked for a financial institution, so she couldn’t have people in the community thinking she was unethical.
Carlson was appointed to Tammy Farnham’s seat in October and ran unopposed in April for the final year on that three-year seat.
