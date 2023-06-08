BARRE TOWN — RockFire founder Pierre Couture is burning mad after discovering vandals recently toppled two of four 12-foot-tall granite columns, and broke the nose off of a life-sized sculpture of the Greek god of fire.
Couture very much wants to know who trashed the “Temple of Hephaestus” — the focal point of a five-year-old installation at Rock of Ages’ “Grand Lookout” — and said he is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of those involved.
“One person couldn’t have done it,” said Couture, who discovered the damage on Tuesday morning and is convinced it was a premeditated act.
“It didn’t just happen. It was planned,” he said, citing the size and weight of the Doric columns and noting both — like the two still standing — were “glued and pinned” to the foundation of an old derrick house near the edge of a cliff overlooking Rock of Ages’ Wells-Lamson Quarry.
That’s where they’ve stood surrounding Chris Miller’s now-scarred sculpture of Hephaestus since 2018.
“It was spectacular,” Couture said of the installation. “That somebody would want to destroy it … just boggles my mind.”
Two of the columns that Couture said were handcrafted in Barre more than a century ago are still standing. The other two are on the ground. One was pushed backward and was chipped at the top when it fell. The other was pulled forward and was broken in half when it struck a rock on the way to the ground.
Then there’s Miller’s sculpture of Hephaestus, which, Couture said, received the “Elia Corti” treatment — a reference to the since-repaired monument of renowned Barre granite sculptor Elia Corti in Barre’s Hope Cemetery. Corti’s monument features his life-sized likeness, though, no thanks to vandals, the nose isn’t original.
Couture said Miller was “devastated” to learn of the damage, and explained that — like Corti’s monument — it could be repaired.
“Chris (Miller) looked at it and said, ‘I suppose I could cut it off and carve another nose’ … and then he turned to me and said, ‘Why should I even bother?,’” Couture recalled, suggesting he shared that frustration and disappointment.
Couture said he called police, but wasn’t overly optimistic they would determine who was responsible for the vandalism that occurred at the end of a trail on property owned by Rock of Ages.
“They (police) came, they filed a report, (but) I don’t sense it’s going to go much farther than that,” he said, admitting there really wasn’t much to go on.
Couture said he hadn’t been to the Grand Lookout in some time, but based on some amateur sleuthing, he believes vandals struck after last Friday’s rainfall and before his Tuesday morning visit. He said the column that broke in half hit a rock, depositing dust that was undisturbed when he discovered the damage.
“The dust on the rocks was as fresh as if it happened 10 minutes ago,” he said, noting it was almost washed away by a light misting rain Tuesday afternoon.
With the 12th edition of RockFire barely two weeks away, Couture said the timing of the vandalism was “peculiar,” noting not all of his neighbors appreciate the annual event, which involves a mix of fire, music and molten metal.
Rather than indulge in speculation, said he preferred to focus on the facts.
“All we know is that something that was really, really loved was destroyed because of stupidity,” he said.
Five years ago, proceeds from RockFire were used to finance the installation of the “Temple of Hephaestus,” and this year Couture said some may be spent on repairing the installation.
It isn’t clear exactly what that would look like given one of the columns is now in two pieces, but Couture said it will likely require a crane, some imagination and, if Miller is willing, a granite nose.
“It’s sad,” he said. “But that’s kind of where we are.”
Ironically, Couture discovered the damage on a trip intended to introduce a friend to grander plans for the Grand Lookout — a 30-foot by 40-foot sculpture that would be carved on one of the quarry’s vertical walls.
For now, Couture is angry, the damage is done, and those who attend RockFire two weeks from Saturday — June 24 — will no doubt notice.
“It’s a shame,” he said. “It really makes you wonder: What’s the (expletive) point?”