20230609_bta_SculptureVandals
Buy Now

A broken column lies on the ground after vandals heavily damaged the Hephaestus monument near the Grand Lookout on Millstone Hill in Barre Town.

 Jeb Wallace-Brodeur / Staff Photo

BARRE TOWN — RockFire founder Pierre Couture is burning mad after discovering vandals recently toppled two of four 12-foot-tall granite columns, and broke the nose off of a life-sized sculpture of the Greek god of fire.

Couture very much wants to know who trashed the “Temple of Hephaestus” — the focal point of a five-year-old installation at Rock of Ages’ “Grand Lookout” — and said he is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of those involved.

david.delcore@timesargus.com