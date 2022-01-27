WORCESTER — Bracing for what they were warned could be an uphill battle, dozens of Worcester residents gathered Wednesday night to discuss how they might derail plans to construct a near-200-foot-tall telecommunications tower on a scenic hilltop in their community.
A few actually made the trek to Town Hall, but most were virtual participants in a Select Board-sponsored session designed to disseminate information about a project for which there is no formal application, but one is said to be coming soon.
Chair Ted Lamb explained the board has already signaled it doesn’t support the version of the tower representatives of Industrial Wireless Technologies Inc. have indicated that company wants to construct in a wooded area near the top of Norton Road.
Before preparing a more detailed response, Lamb said the board, which has already spoken to a Burlington attorney about representing the town’s interests, wanted to bring residents up to speed and provide them with an opportunity to weigh in.
Several took it, though many who did were already pretty well-versed with respect to a proposal outlined in a compulsory notice that attorneys for Industrial Wireless sent to relevant state agencies, the town and the project’s nearest neighbors late last month.
The Dec. 17 letter, and accompanying documentation about the project, outlined plans to file a formal application for “certificate of public good” with the state’s Public Utilities Commission. Given the 60-day notice requirement, Lamb said the earliest that could happen is Feb. 14, though it could come later.
“There’s still a lot of time in this process,” said Lamb, who paused before adding: “I think.”
That’s how the meeting began. It ended more than an hour later with resident Peter Comart’s “all for one and one for all call” to oppose the proposed tower and Chris Owen’s candid concern “the deck is going to be stacked against the town” during the state review process.
The battle cry turned reality check started with Comart who echoed those who suggested the proposal is stunningly out of step with local regulations and at odds with the community’s widespread appreciation of both its “rural character” and “scenic nature.
“This company put their first and boldest proposal out there. Let’s knock it down!” Comart said, suggesting petitions opposing the project need to start circulating and residents need to be ready to speak with one voice when the regulatory review begins.
“We need to get organized and push back,” he said.
Enter Owen, who didn’t disagree with the strategy, was impressed by Wednesday night’s turnout and troubled by a preliminary submittal that “raised more questions than it answered.”
Owen said there was no “coverage map” detailing how service might improve, no “aesthetic analysis” and no attempt at local outreach.
“A good applicant would come to the town and say: ‘What works for your community?’ and work with us,” he said.
Owen said it was “an affront to Worcester” that did not happen, but warned that at a time when there is unprecedented funding to improve cellphone and internet service in rural communities just like Worcester, persuading state regulators to alter, much less reject, a proposal designed to do that would be no small task.
“We’re going to need to work really hard to get a better deal for Worcester,” he said, echoing an assessment expressed earlier in the evening by Ron Koss.
Koss, who lives in neighboring East Montpelier, recounted that community’s year-old effort derail a similar telecommunications tower planned on Jacobs Road. The East Montpelier Select Board, he said, smartly requested an extension and consulted with experts ranging from hydrologists to wildlife biologists.
“We knew if it (the application) got in front of the (Public Utilities Commission) we would have to be very, very prepared because their orientation is to approve these towers,” he said.
Koss said that theory was never tested in East Montpelier.
“The community here convinced the landowner to not put the tower on his property and they did that with a sum of money,” he explained, prompting a predictable question.
“How much?” one Worcester resident asked.
According to Koss, the answer was $40,000 — a payment that paved the way for the withdrawal of the East Montpelier application a year ago this month.
The tower proposed in Worcester is slightly taller — nearly 200 feet when you include antennae — than the one that had been planned in East Montpelier and would be built on private property 300 feet from Jim Wood’s home at the junction of Norton and Gould Hill Roads.
Wood, who attended Wednesday’s meeting said he isn’t the least bit interested in living with his daughter in the shadow of a telecommunications tower.
“I think there ought to be a better solution,” he said. “It’s not just the height. It’s where it sits.”
Select Board member John Kaeding provided a brief overview of the project, but he spoke as “a resident” and stressed he had recused himself from board-related discussion of the tower project.
Kaeding and his wife, Toni, who chairs the Planning Commission, own property across Norton Road from the proposed tower site.
According to Kaeding the project outlined in the materials that have been provided violate a local ordinance regulating cell towers that has been on the books since 1998. He said the proposed tower’s proximity to Wood’s home is an issue, so is its height and the fact that there is no attempt — and probably no real way — to make it blend with the surrounding environment.
“It’s too tall,” he said, noting the proposed tower would exceed the canopy of surrounding trees by 130 feet — 110 feet more than allowed in the local ordinance.
Kaeding, who described the proposal as “a slap in the face to Worcester residents,” acknowledged the fact that it doesn’t comply with local regulations isn’t necessarily a deal-breaker.
“The … Public Utility Commission has the power to set aside Worcester’s wishes, regulations or ordinances and allow this out-of-state for-profit company to build such a tower,” he said.
Kaeding, like Lamb before him, went out of his way to stress the conversation wasn’t about towers in general, but this tower in particular and there is disputing cellphone service in Worcester lives up to the “… spotty to non-existent” description included in the town plan.
“If we could find the proper location and the right height I think everyone would agree that would be a win-win,” Kaeding said.
Resident Daniel Hollister said Worcester’s technological short-comings have been underscored during a pandemic that opened with schoolchildren learning remotely and still has many working from home.
By all accounts the challenges associated with doing either effectively in Worcester can be daunting.
“I don’t like the letter (and) I don’t like the proposal, but I do want better cell service in Worcester,” Hollister said.
Hollister went on to note it was hard to fault a private landowner for making the kind of deal he might make himself.
“I have a nice spot of land too (and) $18,000 (a year) is tempting for me to put up a tower on my land,” he said.
Hollister’s observation came amid calls for the town to present “a unified front,” and concerns over a proposal some said was difficult to evaluate, others argued was objectionable, and most agreed was both.
Petitions are in the works, simulated photographs of what the tower might look like were shared during the meeting and are circulating and a website — worcestercellinfo.com — has been launched in an effort to spread the word about a project Comart argued must be right-sized.
“That cell tower has got to be knocked down,” he said, adding: “I don’t care if coverage suffers, it will be better than we have now.”
