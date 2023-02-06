BARRE — An administrative proposal that recommends where to cut nearly $1.6 million in school spending has finally been delivered for the Barre Unified School Board’s review.
It won’t change the $54 million budget the board narrowly agreed to ask voters in Barre and Barre Town to collectively approve on Town Meeting Day.
The administrative proposal was first requested by the board’s finance committee on Jan. 3 and arrived a little too late for a ballot-altering course correction. Board members voted 4-3 to back limiting the budget increase to 1.5% for the fiscal year that starts June 30.
Instead of being part of the board’s deliberations before it adopted its annual budget request, the recommended cuts will provide fresh fuel for a growing number of school boosters, including board members and school officials, who say they plan to vote against a budget they believe is insufficient to meet the educational needs of the pre-K-12 school system.
With a key contractual deadline looming — one that requires the district to send letters of “potential non-renewal” to teachers who may not be offered employment contracts for the coming year by Feb. 15 — the proposal supplies a recommended path for living within the bottom line of the budget proposed by the board.
It doesn’t contemplate cutting any teachers, but would require eliminating seven positions, including the one now held by Communications Director Josh Allen, for a projected savings of $115,000.
Two clerical positions — one at the central office and another at Barre City Elementary and Middle School — would be cut for a combined savings of $100,000.
Three technology integrationist positions — one at each of the district’s centralized elementary schools and the other at Spaulding High School — would be eliminated for a combined savings of $285,000.
The only other positions included on the list are a $95,000 behavior interventionist at Spaulding and a $75,000 information technology technician. The cost of that position is $75,000.
The personnel reductions account for the $670,000 of a list of proposed cuts that is a little over $1.5 million. That was the difference between the 1.5% budget increase approved by the board and an administrative recommendation that would have limited the spending increase to just under 5%.
The largest proposed cut is a $200,000 reduction in the district’s busing contract. The smallest is $1,000 in postage savings.
Both of those proposed cuts, along with the elimination of Allen’s position, one of the two clerical positions and the IT technician are among $602,500 pared from the central office budget. Other proposed cuts to that budget include $80,000 in additional energy savings, $41,500 in software and supplies, $25,000 for bus driver positions that have been hard to fill, and $15,000 for insurance for the school board.
There are some proposed cuts that affect multiple — and in some cases all — schools. They total $430,000.
The list reflects a recommendation to eliminate all athletics and clubs at both Barre City Elementary and Middle School and Barre Town Middle and Elementary School for a savings of $130,000; $91,000 in combined savings associated with workshops and trainings; and $60,000 in transportation for field trips and co-curricular activities.
Administrators have also proposed $60,000 in savings associated with adjustments to various benefit line items, cutting $49,000 in contracted services, and $40,000 in course reimbursement.
When it comes to school-specific cuts, those proposed at Barre City Elementary School, Barre Town Middle and Elementary and Middle School, and Spaulding High School all have two things in common: All contemplate the elimination of technology integrationist positions and cutting $5,000 that was previously budgeted for additional security cameras. That amounts to a combined savings of $100,000 per school.
The list of reductions is longer at BCEMS than the other two schools, and includes $50,000 for a clerical positions of $40,000 of the $85,000 previously budget for the district’s share of School Resource Officer Jason Fleury. It is the only one of the district’s three schools where line items for supplies ($28,000) and books ($4,600) were cut. The total proposed reductions at BCEMS, including $5,000 for summer custodial help, is $227,600.
That’s more than double the amount of building-specific cuts proposed at BTMES. Those proposed cuts total $105,000, which include $95,000 for the technology integrationist, $5,000 for security cameras and $5,000 from the $50,000 previously budgeted for school resource officers services.
The cuts proposed at Spaulding High School total $190,000, with $170,000 tied to the elimination of two positions. One of them is the school’s technology integrationist, the other is a behavior interventionist.
The remaining cuts amount to a total of $20,000 and include trimming $10,000 from the driver education, cutting $5,000 from athletic transportation, and $5,000 for additional security cameras.
The proposed cuts are included in the materials prepared for Thursday night’s special board meeting.
The budget maintains a number of special education-related positions the district, like others around the state have struggled to fill.
Superintendent Chris Hennessey indicated cutting the chronically vacant positions isn’t an option due to the district’s “moral and legal obligation” to serve the students who require the hard to hire support staff. The district, he indicated, must continue to attempt to fill those positions.
“Given the fact that we need to both continue to attempt to fill our needed open positions and responsibly maintain a healthy fund balance, there are significant cuts to personnel and programming in this budget,” Hennessey wrote, advising board members administrators will be on hand to answer questions at Thursday night’s meeting.
