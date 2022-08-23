BARRE — A primary day dust up outside the city’s drive-through polling place earlier this month apparently sparked an exchange that prompted the chair of the city’s Diversity and Equity Committee to request the resignation of one of its members.
So says William Toborg, who isn’t apologizing for anything he said during last week’s committee meeting and confirmed he won’t be honoring Chair Joelen Mulvaney’s request he resign from the panel.
Toborg, who responded to requests for comment after Monday’s deadline, shared his version of what happened near the end of a public meeting that should have been recorded but wasn’t a week earlier.
It all started, Toborg claimed, during the “round table” portion of last Monday’s meeting when he recounted how a woman with competing political views backed into him with her van, pinning him against the fence at the rear of the BOR ice arena.
Toborg said he didn’t delve into the details, which were reported in The Times Argus after the primary.
“I had not planned on telling the whole story, but being a victim of political violence, I thought it would be something that people (on the committee) would be interested in,” he said.
Toborg said he was prodded by fellow committee member Ellen Kaye to share more of the story, which started with a van he and his wife, Sharon, parked near the rear of the BOR to urge voters exiting the city’s drive-through polling place to vote against “Article 22” when the Reproductive Liberty Amendment appears on the ballot in November.
The Toborgs' pro-life position prompted at least one woman voter to ask that the van be removed and, when she was told it wasn’t breaking any rules, to go home and decorate her own van with an opposing viewpoint. She drove it up to BOR, where she parked it in front of the own owned by the Toborgs.
Witnesses recounted at the time how Toborg moved his van only to have the woman move hers to block it — eventually backing into to him while he was standing in front of it and pushing him a few feet.
That’s when police were called, the two were told to stop and the woman drove off.
Toborg said he never intended to provide that level of detail, and only did when pressed by Kaye.
According to Toborg, that’s when Kaye and prospective committee member Ellen Wheeler questioned whether he should serve on a committee to which he was appointed by the City Council in 2020 and again earlier this summer.
“They (Kaye and Wheeler) did not see how someone … with my views could be on the Diversity and Equity Committee,” he said.
Mulvaney expressed a similar sentiment in the email she sent to Toborg the morning after last week’s meeting. Among other things, she accused Toborg of injecting “anti-women activism” into the meeting and challenged what she characterized as his “misogynist perspective.”
On Monday, Mulvaney declined to discuss the details of the incident that prompted her to write a pair of emails — one to Toborg and another to committee members, Mayor Jake Hemmerick, City Manager Nicolas Storellicastro and Human Resources Director Rikk Taft the morning after last week’s meeting. That meeting was not recorded and minutes still were not publicly available on Tuesday. The same was true of the committee’s June 20 meeting.
In her email to Toborg, Mulvaney indicated that if he didn’t resign, she would be “muting” him during future committee meetings based on his “abusive and incendiary behavior.” His participation in future virtual sessions would only be allowed by sending emails to her, she wrote. In the second email, Mulvaney essentially accused Toborg of “creating a menacing atmosphere” — particular for the women on the committee.
Toborg rejected those assertions, while acknowledging his political perspective is different from others on the committee. He suggested that is what motivated him to apply for a seat on the panel when it was created two years ago.
“I speak with a conservative voice, and I felt that you needed to have a conservative voice on the committee,” he said, adding: “There are members of the committee that don’t like that idea. They don’t like diversity of thought.”
That suggestion is at odds with a committee-approved “statement” — one that opens with an acknowledgment the city is developed on Sokoki Abenaki land and ends with an admonition thought about the impact words can have on meeting participants.
“We aspire to create a space in our meetings that is inclusive, participatory and equitable,” the statement, which is read at the beginning of every meeting says in part. “We acknowledge we all come from different experiences and that our experiences may be affected by racism, sexism, classism, homophobia, ableism and many other systems of oppression.”
