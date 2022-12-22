EAST MONTPELIER — The call for budgetary creativity in the Washington Central Unified Union School District just got louder, because traditional cuts didn’t go over well during Wednesday night’s board meeting.
Attended by more than 100 residents — many of them from Middlesex — the virtual session saw Superintendent Meagan Roy roll out the second draft of a proposed budget she said tried — but failed — to hit all of the board’s recently established parameters.
According to Roy, limiting the increase in education spending in the five-town, six-school district that is anchored by U-32 Middle and High School to 6% would require “structural changes” to the system that were discussed, but not incorporated in the latest draft.
One of them could involve consolidating, in a “geographically appropriate” fashion, two or more of the district’s five separate preschool programs, she said. Doing so would save money, and open the door to creating a more robust program than ones that exist, she said.
Roy said the board could conceivably do the same with small kindergarten and sixth-grade classes that could easily absorbed be in neighboring schools.
None of those ideas were built into a draft budget that calls for spending $38.25 million across the pre-K-12 district — an increase of just over $2 million, or roughly 5.75%.
With enrollment dropping and revenue projected to dip in the coming fiscal year, Roy said the 9.7% increase in local education spending reflected in the budget’s first draft and more than $855,000 in reductions trimmed the increase she presented this week to 7.6%.
Getting there involved eliminating the equivalent of more than 13 full-time positions across the district — a process Roy said was driven by the state’s education quality standards.
According to Roy, elementary schools in Berlin and East Montpelier weren’t affected by the package of proposed cuts due to their comparatively large size, and the fact that making staff reductions would put them out of compliance with the state’s education quality standards.
U-32 accounted for nearly half of the proposed staff reductions, including the equivalent of 2.4 classroom teachers, three educational support professionals, and a full-time instructional coach.
Other proposed cuts were sprinkled across elementary schools in Calais, Middlesex and Worcester, along with a proposal to reduce the equivalent of 1.6 full-time positions — a mixture of nursing and health education across the district.
Rumney Memorial School in Middlesex was hardest hit by the cuts, and parents showed up to question the cuts they said would eliminate a long-treasured Spanish language program and a well-loved food service worker, as well as nick the school’s music program.
Roy stressed the latter reduction — a fraction of a position — was an enrollment-driven decision and would not deprive students of music.
That didn’t stop the wave of resistance that followed, as community members and some district staff questioned the proposed cuts that most argued weren’t in the best interest of children.
Most of the blowback involved the proposed cuts at Rumney, where parents lobbied the board to restore funding for the targeted positions.
Middlesex resident Kyle Landis-Marinello predicted the fact that elementary schools in Berlin and East Montpelier were unscathed could be problematic.
“That’s not going to go over well in Middlesex, and you’d see a big push to vote down the budget,” he said.
Worcester resident Rosemary Leach said she was “flabbergasted” by what felt to her like “arbitrary" cuts, and while her children no longer attend the local school, and she no longer works there, she is still a taxpayer.
“I would rather pay higher taxes and have none of these cuts,” Leach said. “I think it’s really important that you hear that.”
The board did and while most who spoke generally sided with Leach, there were some notable exceptions.
Priscilla Gilbert was one of them.
Gilbert, who lives in East Montpelier, once served on the local school board, and has two children attending U-32, indicated she didn’t like the proposed reductions any more than Leach did, but acknowledged some taxpayers she’s talked to are struggling.
“I know nobody wants to see cuts, but I think we do need to respect our overall property taxes and the impact it has on all of our citizens,” she said, urging the board to attempt to keep the spending increase “manageable.”
For her part, Roy stressed nothing about the draft was final; everything could theoretically be changed; and bigger ideas — such as consolidating preschool programs — could be explored. That said, she refused to “sugarcoat” the proposed reductions, or the mathematical realities the district is facing.
Enrollment, which just dropped from 1,506 to 1,395 equalized pupils across the district is just one of them, though that sustained slide is expected to continue in coming years putting more pressure on a system that is struggling to fill vacant positions and arguably employs more people than it might have to.
“Across this whole district, even with the (proposed) reductions we still have far more adults in our system than the educational quality standards would suggest that we need,” she said, adding that begs a broader discussion that will require significant community input.
Roy said it’s also worth noting that pandemic-related federal funding that is being used as a source of revenue in the budget now under consideration won’t be available for the following year.
“We have a significant portion of our budget that is being funded with money that will just plain go away,” she said.
Board members acknowledged the problems and seemed to agree creative solutions are needed, and would likely impact where some students attend school. However, some board members sounded comfortable deferring that discussion and reverting to the first draft of the budget.
That version reflected a larger increase that, Roy said, has since gotten steeper because of refined projections involving special education expenses. It wasn’t clear what the new number actually is, but some said aiming for the old one — 9.7% — would suffice. Others suggested softening one of the previously approved parameters by asking administrators to limit the increase to 7% instead of 6%.
School Director Kari Bradley’s proposal initially sounded good to most board members until one noted it would require additional cuts to a draft budget that had just been roundly criticized.
Ultimately, board members agreed to ask Roy to prepare both options for their consideration next month. By then, it will have a much better model for tax rate projections because a key piece of the equation — new common levels of appraisal — for Berlin, Calais, East Montpelier, Middlesex and Worcester will be available.
For the moment, board members are seemingly split over rolling with a version of a budget some fear could risk failure because its bloated bottom line and one that reflects cuts others worry could negatively impact students and alienate some people.
“I hope the community can see that we are trying to do the right thing,” said School Director Jonas Eno-Van Fleet.
