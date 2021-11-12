BARRE — Central Vermont’s Twin Cities may have distinctly different approaches when it comes to regulating parking during the winter months, but the start date — Nov. 15 — isn’t one of them.
That’s something folks who live in Barre and Montpelier should keep in mind as Monday approaches and parking restrictions kick in.
In Barre, a flat-out ban on overnight on-street parking will technically begin a minute after midnight on Monday, and while city officials typically provided gentle reminders for the first week before ticketing and towing violators, residents should park their vehicles in an off-street parking spot before going to bed on Sunday night.
Montpelier doesn’t prohibit on-street parking during the winter, but it does strictly regulate it. Following a successful experiment launched last year officials hope residents get back in the groove. The concept is simple, and requires residents to park on one side of the street one night and the other the next.
On even-numbered calendar days parking is only permitted on the side of the street with even-numbered addresses and the reverse is true on odd-numbered calendar days.
That accommodates those who don’t have off-street parking options and facilitates the public works crew’s ability to swiftly deal with storm-related cleanup.
Starting at 5 p.m., vehicles must be moved to the appropriate side of the street and those that aren’t could be ticketed or towed after midnight.
The winter parking restrictions in Barre and Montpelier both start Monday and run through April 1, 2022.
